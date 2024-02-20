For years, smartphone users have dumped their devices in a bag of rice at the first sign of water. However, a recent advisory from Apple suggests that this household technique can do further damage to iPhones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone." a support document from Apple read.

What should you do after your iPhone gets wet? Apple suggests that in order to dry your iPhone tap on the device gently against your hand with the connector facing down in order to remove excess water from it. After this, put your phone in a dry area with some airflow and start charging it with a USB-C or lightning connector only after 30 minutes. The company suggests that it might take up to 24 hours to fully dry the iPhone and users may see the liquid detection alert till that time frame. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Although you shouldn’t charge your iPhone when it’s wet, you might need to in an emergency. If you reconnect your iPhone to the cable or accessory, you have the option in an emergency to override the liquid detection and charge your iPhone." Apple wrote in the same support document.

Apple also warns users not to use foreign objects such as hair dryers or compressed air to remove the liquid. The company also advises users not to use any other foreign objects such as a cotton swab or paper towel in the connector.

While users may not have much to worry about when it comes to water damage to their latest iPhones, as Apple has claimed that its flagship devices can withstand immersion in up to 20 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, if you do run into a problem it would be wiser not to make the situation worse by dropping it in a bag of rice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

