Big chill, small bill: Price drop on 1.5 ton ACs with offers on top brands like Daikin, LG, and more

A home that stays cool without costing the earth is now within reach. These new prices on 1.5 ton ACs mean less worrying about bills and more time enjoying restful sleep and relaxed afternoons. Trusted names like Daikin and LG should be able to deliver consistent comfort, season after season. For families, it’s a chance to create a welcoming space where everyone feels at ease, even when the temperature soars. This isn’t just about saving money today, it’s about making every summer easier, year after year. If comfort, value, and peace of mind matter to you, this is the moment to bring home a 1.5 ton AC that truly delivers. Check out our selection of top options below.
Daikin’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter AC is a real help when the heat gets relentless. It quietly cools your space, keeps the air fresh with its PM 2.5 filter, and doesn’t demand much looking after thanks to Dew Clean technology. The triple display and gentle airflow make every day feel that bit easier.
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Carrier’s 1.5 ton 3 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool AC is made for homes that want flexibility and control. Adjust the cooling to fit your day, save on energy, and breathe easier with the dual filters. Wi-Fi connectivity means you can tweak settings from anywhere, while its copper build keeps things running smoothly for years. This AC is all about comfort that adapts to you.
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
Lloyd’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC brings you cooling that adapts to your needs, not the other way around. The 5-in-1 convertible modes let you fine-tune comfort and save energy, while the anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters help keep your air fresh. It’s a practical choice for families who want reliable cooling and cleaner air, even during the hottest days.
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
Cruise’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC is built for those who want more than just cool air. The 7-stage filtration system, including a PM 2.5 filter, helps keep your home’s air cleaner day after day. With convertible 4-in-1 modes, you can adjust cooling to match your needs, saving energy without sacrificing comfort. It’s a thoughtful choice for busy households.
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)
LG’s 1.5 ton 3 star DUAL Inverter split AC is designed for homes that want smart cooling and clean air. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes let you pick just the right setting for comfort and savings, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection adds peace of mind. Features like VIRAAT Mode and Diet Mode+ make it easy to stay cool, even on the hottest days.
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
Voltas’ 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC helps you keep your home cool and your energy bills in check. With 4-in-1 adjustable modes, you decide how much cooling you need, so there’s no wasted power. The anti-dust filter means cleaner air for your family, and the copper condenser stands up to heavy use, even through harsh summers. Reliable, efficient, and made for daily comfort.
Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)
Hitachi’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC is designed to make life easier on hot days and quieter at night. The 4-way swing spreads cool air evenly, while Xpandable+ adapts to changing conditions so you stay comfortable. Ice Clean with FrostWash keeps the unit fresh, and the dust filter helps you breathe easier. With a copper condenser, you get reliable cooling and low maintenance for years.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)
Hitachi’s 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC brings together quiet strength and thoughtful technology. The 4-way swing fills every corner with cool air, while Xpandable+ steps up performance when the heat is relentless. Ice Clean powered by FrostWash keeps the AC fresh inside, so you breathe easier. With a dust filter and a copper condenser, you get reliable cooling, cleaner air, and lower energy bills - all in one smart, efficient package.
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)
Sharp’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC is built for Indian summers, handling scorching days with ease thanks to its heavy-duty compressor and Turbo Cool technology. The 5-in-1 convertible modes let you choose just the right level of comfort, while the 7-stage health filters work quietly to give your family cleaner, fresher air. Gold Fin coating and nano protection keep the unit running strong, even in tough weather.
SHARP 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper,7 Stage Health Filters, 5in1 Convertible, Turbo Cool Technology, AntiCorrosive Gold Fin, 2025 Model, AHSI18V3BGC, White)
Samsung’s 1.5 ton 3 star AI Inverter Smart Split AC adapts cooling to your lifestyle with AI-powered energy savings and WiFi control. Enjoy powerful, fast cooling even in peak summer, while the 5-step convertible mode lets you adjust capacity as needed. Voice control and 4-way swing make comfort effortless, and the copper condenser ensures lasting performance.
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)
A 1.5 ton AC is ideal for rooms between 111 and 150 sq. ft., offering efficient cooling without overloading your electricity bill. If your room is larger or gets direct sunlight, consider models with higher airflow or convertible capacity for better performance.
5 star 1.5 ton ACs cost more upfront but save significantly on electricity bills, especially if you run your AC for long hours. Over a few years, the energy savings can offset the initial price difference, making them a smart choice for frequent use.
Top brands like LG, Voltas, Daikin, Carrier, Lloyd, and Hitachi consistently offer reliable 1.5 ton ACs with good after-sales support. Comparing features, warranty, and price across these brands helps you find the best value for your budget.
Look for inverter technology for efficient cooling, copper condenser coils for durability, multi-stage filters for clean air, and convertible modes for flexibility. Features like turbo cooling, Wi-Fi control, and high ambient cooling (up to 52°C) are especially useful in Indian conditions.
AC Model & Brand
Capacity
Cooling Features
Air Quality/Efficiency/Other Key Feature
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|Dew Clean, Triple Display, Coanda Airflow
|PM 2.5 Filter, Copper Coil, Energy Efficient
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter AC
|1.5 ton
|6-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Wi-Fi/Voice
|HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Smart Energy Display
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, 2-Way Swing
|Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Blue Fins, Low Noise
|Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|4-in-1 Convertible, VarioQool, Fast Cooling
|7-Stage Filtration, 100% Copper, Rust Protection
|LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|AI 6-in-1 Convertible, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+
|HD Filter w/ Anti-Virus, Dual Inverter, Energy Saving
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|4-in-1 Adjustable, Turbo, Wide Voltage Range
|Anti-Dust Filter, Copper Coil, 5 Star Efficiency
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|4-Way Swing, Xpandable+, Long Air Throw
|ice Clean (FrostWash), Dust Filter, Copper Condenser
|Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|4-Way Swing, Xpandable+, Long Air Throw
|ice Clean (FrostWash), Dust Filter, 5 Star Rating
|Sharp 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 ton
|5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Heavy Duty
|7-Stage Health Filters, Gold Fin, Nano Coating
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC
|1.5 ton
|5-Step Convertible, Powerful Cooling, 4-Way Swing
|AI Energy Saving, WiFi & Voice Control, Copper Coil
FAQs
What room size is ideal for a 1.5 ton AC in India?
A 1.5 ton AC is best suited for rooms between 111 and 150 sq. ft., ensuring efficient and quick cooling.
How much cooling capacity should a true 1.5 ton AC deliver?
A genuine 1.5 ton AC should offer at least 5,000 watts of cooling capacity for effective performance in Indian conditions.
Are inverter 1.5 ton ACs more energy efficient?
Yes, inverter 1.5 ton ACs adjust compressor speed as needed, providing better energy savings and consistent cooling compared to non-inverter models.
What filtration features should I look for in a 1.5 ton AC?
Look for models with multi-stage filters like PM 2.5, anti-dust, or anti-viral filters to improve indoor air quality.