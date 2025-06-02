Big chill, small bill: Price drop on 1.5 ton ACs with offers on top brands like Daikin, LG, and more

A home that stays cool without costing the earth is now within reach. These new prices on 1.5 ton ACs mean less worrying about bills and more time enjoying restful sleep and relaxed afternoons. Trusted names like Daikin and LG should be able to deliver consistent comfort, season after season. For families, it’s a chance to create a welcoming space where everyone feels at ease, even when the temperature soars. This isn’t just about saving money today, it’s about making every summer easier, year after year. If comfort, value, and peace of mind matter to you, this is the moment to bring home a 1.5 ton AC that truly delivers. Check out our selection of top options below.

Daikin’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter AC is a real help when the heat gets relentless. It quietly cools your space, keeps the air fresh with its PM 2.5 filter, and doesn’t demand much looking after thanks to Dew Clean technology. The triple display and gentle airflow make every day feel that bit easier.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Filter type PM 2.5 Energy rating 3 star Compressor warranty 10 years Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

Carrier’s 1.5 ton 3 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool AC is made for homes that want flexibility and control. Adjust the cooling to fit your day, save on energy, and breathe easier with the dual filters. Wi-Fi connectivity means you can tweak settings from anywhere, while its copper build keeps things running smoothly for years. This AC is all about comfort that adapts to you.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Convertible modes 6-in-1 Flexicool Filter type HD & PM 2.5 Wi-Fi enabled Yes Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

Lloyd’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC brings you cooling that adapts to your needs, not the other way around. The 5-in-1 convertible modes let you fine-tune comfort and save energy, while the anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters help keep your air fresh. It’s a practical choice for families who want reliable cooling and cleaner air, even during the hottest days.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Convertible modes 5-in-1 Filter type Anti-viral + PM 2.5 Energy rating 3 star Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Cruise’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC is built for those who want more than just cool air. The 7-stage filtration system, including a PM 2.5 filter, helps keep your home’s air cleaner day after day. With convertible 4-in-1 modes, you can adjust cooling to match your needs, saving energy without sacrificing comfort. It’s a thoughtful choice for busy households.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Convertible modes 4-in-1 Air filtration 7-stage with PM 2.5 filter Condenser 100% copper with rust protection Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

LG’s 1.5 ton 3 star DUAL Inverter split AC is designed for homes that want smart cooling and clean air. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes let you pick just the right setting for comfort and savings, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection adds peace of mind. Features like VIRAAT Mode and Diet Mode+ make it easy to stay cool, even on the hottest days.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Convertible modes AI 6-in-1 Filter type HD with anti-virus protection Compressor Dual inverter Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

Voltas’ 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC helps you keep your home cool and your energy bills in check. With 4-in-1 adjustable modes, you decide how much cooling you need, so there’s no wasted power. The anti-dust filter means cleaner air for your family, and the copper condenser stands up to heavy use, even through harsh summers. Reliable, efficient, and made for daily comfort.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Convertible modes 4-in-1 adjustable Filter type anti-dust Energy rating 5 star Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

Hitachi’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC is designed to make life easier on hot days and quieter at night. The 4-way swing spreads cool air evenly, while Xpandable+ adapts to changing conditions so you stay comfortable. Ice Clean with FrostWash keeps the unit fresh, and the dust filter helps you breathe easier. With a copper condenser, you get reliable cooling and low maintenance for years.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Airflow 4-way swing Filter type dust filter Special feature ice Clean with FrostWash Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White)

Hitachi’s 1.5 ton 5 star inverter split AC brings together quiet strength and thoughtful technology. The 4-way swing fills every corner with cool air, while Xpandable+ steps up performance when the heat is relentless. Ice Clean powered by FrostWash keeps the AC fresh inside, so you breathe easier. With a dust filter and a copper condenser, you get reliable cooling, cleaner air, and lower energy bills - all in one smart, efficient package.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Energy rating 5 star Airflow 4-way swing Special feature ice Clean with FrostWash Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

Sharp’s 1.5 ton 3 star inverter split AC is built for Indian summers, handling scorching days with ease thanks to its heavy-duty compressor and Turbo Cool technology. The 5-in-1 convertible modes let you choose just the right level of comfort, while the 7-stage health filters work quietly to give your family cleaner, fresher air. Gold Fin coating and nano protection keep the unit running strong, even in tough weather.

Specifications Cooling capacity 1.5 ton Convertible modes 5-in-1 Air filtration 7-stage health filters Special feature Turbo Cool technology Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} SHARP 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper,7 Stage Health Filters, 5in1 Convertible, Turbo Cool Technology, AntiCorrosive Gold Fin, 2025 Model, AHSI18V3BGC, White)

Samsung’s 1.5 ton 3 star AI Inverter Smart Split AC adapts cooling to your lifestyle with AI-powered energy savings and WiFi control. Enjoy powerful, fast cooling even in peak summer, while the 5-step convertible mode lets you adjust capacity as needed. Voice control and 4-way swing make comfort effortless, and the copper condenser ensures lasting performance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Convertible mode 5-step Connectivity WiFi, voice control Condenser coil Copper Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

How do I choose the right 1.5 ton AC for my room size in India? A 1.5 ton AC is ideal for rooms between 111 and 150 sq. ft., offering efficient cooling without overloading your electricity bill. If your room is larger or gets direct sunlight, consider models with higher airflow or convertible capacity for better performance.

Are 5 star 1.5 ton ACs worth the extra price over 3 star models? 5 star 1.5 ton ACs cost more upfront but save significantly on electricity bills, especially if you run your AC for long hours. Over a few years, the energy savings can offset the initial price difference, making them a smart choice for frequent use.

Which brands offer the best value for 1.5 ton ACs in India? Top brands like LG, Voltas, Daikin, Carrier, Lloyd, and Hitachi consistently offer reliable 1.5 ton ACs with good after-sales support. Comparing features, warranty, and price across these brands helps you find the best value for your budget.

What features should I prioritise in a 1.5 ton AC for Indian summers? Look for inverter technology for efficient cooling, copper condenser coils for durability, multi-stage filters for clean air, and convertible modes for flexibility. Features like turbo cooling, Wi-Fi control, and high ambient cooling (up to 52°C) are especially useful in Indian conditions.

Factors to consider when buying a new 1.5 ton AC Match the AC’s capacity (1.5 ton) to your room size - ideal for spaces around 111–150 sq. ft.

Prioritise a high energy rating (4 or 5 star) for lower electricity bills and better efficiency.

Opt for inverter technology for quieter operation and consistent cooling.

Choose copper condenser coils for durability and easier maintenance.

Look for advanced air filtration (PM 2.5/anti-viral filters) for healthier indoor air.

Compare smart features and after-sales support across top brands before deciding. Top 3 features of the best 1.5 ton ACs

AC Model & Brand Capacity Cooling Features Air Quality/Efficiency/Other Key Feature Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton Dew Clean, Triple Display, Coanda Airflow PM 2.5 Filter, Copper Coil, Energy Efficient Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter AC 1.5 ton 6-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Wi-Fi/Voice HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Smart Energy Display Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, 2-Way Swing Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, Blue Fins, Low Noise Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 4-in-1 Convertible, VarioQool, Fast Cooling 7-Stage Filtration, 100% Copper, Rust Protection LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton AI 6-in-1 Convertible, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ HD Filter w/ Anti-Virus, Dual Inverter, Energy Saving Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 4-in-1 Adjustable, Turbo, Wide Voltage Range Anti-Dust Filter, Copper Coil, 5 Star Efficiency Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 4-Way Swing, Xpandable+, Long Air Throw ice Clean (FrostWash), Dust Filter, Copper Condenser Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 4-Way Swing, Xpandable+, Long Air Throw ice Clean (FrostWash), Dust Filter, 5 Star Rating Sharp 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Heavy Duty 7-Stage Health Filters, Gold Fin, Nano Coating Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 ton 5-Step Convertible, Powerful Cooling, 4-Way Swing AI Energy Saving, WiFi & Voice Control, Copper Coil

Similar articles for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.