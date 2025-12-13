Big iPhone price drop on Flipkart with cashback and buyback offers

Flipkart has introduced a major price drop on some of the most popular iPhones, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Along with lower prices, buyers can grab assured cashback through select credit cards, attractive exchange offers, and even an additional buyback bonus for trading in specific models. This makes it one of the best times for Apple lovers to upgrade or finally switch to a new iPhone.

1. iPhone 16

The Apple iPhone 16 is still a decent performer, boasting high-end hardware and improved cameras. Flipkart's price drop on the iPhone 16 makes Apple's latest base model a steal, powered by the A18 chip with Apple Intelligence for smarter Siri and on-device AI. The 6.1-inch display, 48MP camera, and all-day battery shine for everyday use. Stack ₹4,000 assured cashback via Axis/SBI cards, solid exchange values, and an extra ₹2,000 buyback on eligible phones—perfect for upgrading from iPhone 13 or Android without breaking the bank.

Specifications Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, 2556x1179, 60Hz Processor A18 Bionic, 8GB RAM Battery 3561 mAh, up to 22 hours video playback Durability IP68 water/dust resistance, Ceramic Shield Camera 48MP Fusion + 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP front​

2. iPhone 15

Apple's iPhone 15 in Pink continues to stand out with style and performance. The iPhone 15 Pink sees a sharp price cut on Flipkart, blending premium A16 Bionic speed, Dynamic Island, and a 48MP camera in a colorful glass-aluminum body. USB-C charging and solid battery life keep it relevant. Add ₹4,000 credit card cashback, generous exchange offers, and an extra ₹2,000 buyback for specific models—ideal for budget-conscious buyers wanting flagship vibes at mid-range pricing now.

Specifications Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, 2556x1179, 60Hz Processor A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM Battery 3349 mAh, up to 20 hours video playback Durability IP68 water/dust resistance, Ceramic Shield Camera 48MP main + 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP front​

3. iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple's top-of-the-line flagship phone, featuring the latest and greatest Apple silicon and an enhanced camera. It brings a pro-level titanium build, an A19 Pro chip, a 6.3-inch always-on display, and triple 48MP cameras with 8K video capabilities within reach. It's a beast for creators and gamers. Enjoy ₹4,000 cashback on select cards, exchange discounts, plus ₹2,000 buyback bonus on qualifying trade-ins—making this 2025 flagship a smart premium pick during the drop.

Specifications Display 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR, 120Hz LTPO, Always-On Processor A19 Pro, 12GB RAM Battery 3500 mAh, up to 27 hours video playback Durability IP68 water/dust resistance, Titanium frame Camera 48MP main (variable aperture) + 48MP ultra-wide + 48MP 5x telephoto

4. ​iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max Black Titanium gets a major Flipkart price revision, featuring the largest-ever 6.9-inch display, A18 Pro power, Camera Control button, and pro video tools in durable titanium. The battery lasts for days of heavy use. Pair the drop with ₹4,000 Axis/SBI cashback, exchange perks, and extra ₹2,000 buyback, transforming this big-screen powerhouse into an unbeatable upgrade deal right now.

Specifications Display 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR, 1320x2868, 120Hz Processor A18 Pro, 8GB RAM Battery 4685 mAh, up to 33 hours video Camera 48MP main + 48MP ultra-wide + 12MP 5x tele, 12MP front Durability IP68, Titanium​

5. iPhone Air

Looking for something new? Then go for the iPhone Air for its thinnest iPhone ever. Flipkart's iPhone Air Sky Blue price drop highlights its ultra-thin design, A18 chip efficiency, vibrant 6.1-inch OLED, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration for portability fans. Compact yet capable cameras and battery impress. Boost savings with ₹4,000 credit card cashback, exchange options, and ₹2,000 additional buyback on select models—great for lightweight daily drivers seeking premium Apple without bulk.

Specifications Display 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR, 120Hz ProMotion Processor A18 Bionic, 8GB RAM Battery 3400 mAh, up to 25 hours video playback Durability IP68 water/dust resistance, aluminium frame Camera 48MP main + 48MP ultra-wide, 12MP front​

