Big price drops alert: LG washing machines now more affordable with new offers, starting at just ₹10341

LG washing machines are now available at lower prices with added bank offers, cashback, and exchange deals. It’s a great time to upgrade your laundry game with smart, energy-efficient models.

Amit Rahi
Published26 Apr 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Big price drops on LG washing machines with exclusive deals and offers
Big price drops on LG washing machines with exclusive deals and offers

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)View Details...

₹17,990

...
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)View Details...

₹19,990

...
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)View Details...

₹11,490

...
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)View Details...

₹38,990

...
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator)View Details...

₹14,490

...
Looking to upgrade your laundry game without breaking the bank? LG washing machines just got a whole lot more affordable with recent price drops across a range of top load, front load, and semi-automatic models. Whether you're after smart inverter tech, energy efficiency, or large capacity, there's something for every home and budget. With added perks like cashback, bank discounts, and exchange offers, now’s the perfect time to bring home an LG washing machine. We've rounded up the latest models and their effective prices after all available offers—read on to find the one that fits your needs best.

Ideal for small families, this LG 7 kg top-load washing machine blends smart features with efficient performance. It comes equipped with Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum for a powerful wash, and multiple wash programs tailored for every fabric type. The stainless steel drum ensures durability, while the LED display and Smart Diagnosis add ease to your laundry routine.

Offers and deals on LG 7 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine:

  • Up to 3,000 instant discount on select bank credit/debit cards
  • No-cost EMI with savings up to 1,411.93
  • Up to 539 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
  • Exchange offer: Up to 1,320 off on eligible old appliance

Taking all available offers into account, the effective price of this LG washing machine drops from 17,990 to around 11,719, making it an excellent value for a smart, energy-efficient appliance.

For bigger households, this 8 kg fully-automatic washing machine from LG packs a punch with Smart Inverter technology and a powerful TurboDrum. It ensures high energy efficiency, multiple wash modes for every fabric type, and intuitive controls via LED display. With Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis, and a sturdy stainless-steel drum, it combines convenience with heavy-duty performance.

Offers and deals on LG 8 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine:

  • Up to 3,000 instant discount via select credit/debit cards
  • No-cost EMI savings up to 2,007.18
  • Cashback of up to 599 via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
  • Exchange bonus of up to 1,320

Originally priced at 19,990, this model can be availed for an effective price of around 13,064 when you factor in all bank offers, EMI benefits, cashback, and exchange value, making it a smart buy for larger families.

Designed for budget-conscious households, this semi-automatic top-load washing machine offers excellent wash performance with minimal water and energy use. Its 7 kg capacity suits small to medium-sized families, while the 1300 RPM spin speed ensures quicker drying. With three distinct wash programs, Rat Away technology, and a durable plastic body, it’s built for utility and longevity.

Offers and deals on LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

  • Up to 1,149 instant bank discount on select cards
  • Cashback up to 344 via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card
  • No-cost EMI savings up to 641.54
  • Exchange benefit of up to 1,320

With a base price of 11,490, this washing machine can be yours for an estimated 8,035, after accounting for combined bank offers, cashback, EMI savings, and exchange value, an excellent deal for its robust features.

Perfect for large families, this advanced front-load washing machine combines AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology to deliver a powerful yet fabric-friendly wash. With 14 wash programmes including Steam and Allergy Care modes, it’s tailored for hygienic and customised fabric care. The Wi-Fi-enabled model also brings smart functionality to your laundry routine.

Offers and deals on LG 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine:

  • Up to 4,000 instant bank discount on select cards
  • Additional 500 ICICI Bank offer
  • EMI savings of up to 3,914.84
  • Exchange value of up to 1,320

From a listed price of 38,990, after applying all available discounts and offers, the effective price comes down to around 29,255, a great value for a premium, feature-rich washer.

This semi-automatic top-load washer is ideal for large families, offering both washing and drying functionality. Equipped with a Roller Jet Pulsator, it ensures thorough cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. With 3+1 wash programmes and high spin speeds, it’s both energy and water efficient, making it a practical and powerful choice.

Offers and deals on LG 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:

  • Up to 1,449 instant bank discount
  • Up to 434 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Card
  • EMI interest savings up to 809.05
  • Exchange bonus of up to 1,320

Starting at 14,490, after applying all applicable offers, the effective price comes down to approximately 10,478, a superb deal for a high-capacity, feature-rich semi-automatic washer.

The lowest effective price is ₹11,490 for the LG 7 Kg semi-automatic top load model.
Yes, select bank cards offer up to ₹4,000 off and exchange offers can fetch up to ₹1,320 off.
Yes, most models offer 2 years comprehensive warranty and up to 10 years on the motor.
Yes, LG offers both types, including top and front load options with various capacities.
Absolutely, all featured models come with a 5-star energy rating for maximum efficiency.

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 11:00 AM IST
    Popular in Technology

