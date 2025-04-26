Big price drops alert: LG washing machines now more affordable with new offers, starting at just ₹10341

Looking to upgrade your laundry game without breaking the bank? LG washing machines just got a whole lot more affordable with recent price drops across a range of top load, front load, and semi-automatic models. Whether you're after smart inverter tech, energy efficiency, or large capacity, there's something for every home and budget. With added perks like cashback, bank discounts, and exchange offers, now’s the perfect time to bring home an LG washing machine. We've rounded up the latest models and their effective prices after all available offers—read on to find the one that fits your needs best.

Ideal for small families, this LG 7 kg top-load washing machine blends smart features with efficient performance. It comes equipped with Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum for a powerful wash, and multiple wash programs tailored for every fabric type. The stainless steel drum ensures durability, while the LED display and Smart Diagnosis add ease to your laundry routine.

Offers and deals on LG 7 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine:

Up to ₹ 3,000 instant discount on select bank credit/debit cards

3,000 instant discount on select bank credit/debit cards No-cost EMI with savings up to ₹ 1,411.93

1,411.93 Up to ₹ 539 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

539 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Exchange offer: Up to ₹ 1,320 off on eligible old appliance Taking all available offers into account, the effective price of this LG washing machine drops from ₹17,990 to around ₹11,719, making it an excellent value for a smart, energy-efficient appliance.

For bigger households, this 8 kg fully-automatic washing machine from LG packs a punch with Smart Inverter technology and a powerful TurboDrum. It ensures high energy efficiency, multiple wash modes for every fabric type, and intuitive controls via LED display. With Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis, and a sturdy stainless-steel drum, it combines convenience with heavy-duty performance.

Offers and deals on LG 8 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine:

Up to ₹ 3,000 instant discount via select credit/debit cards

3,000 instant discount via select credit/debit cards No-cost EMI savings up to ₹ 2,007.18

2,007.18 Cashback of up to ₹ 599 via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

599 via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Exchange bonus of up to ₹ 1,320 Originally priced at ₹19,990, this model can be availed for an effective price of around ₹13,064 when you factor in all bank offers, EMI benefits, cashback, and exchange value, making it a smart buy for larger families.

Designed for budget-conscious households, this semi-automatic top-load washing machine offers excellent wash performance with minimal water and energy use. Its 7 kg capacity suits small to medium-sized families, while the 1300 RPM spin speed ensures quicker drying. With three distinct wash programs, Rat Away technology, and a durable plastic body, it’s built for utility and longevity.

Offers and deals on LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine

Up to ₹ 1,149 instant bank discount on select cards

1,149 instant bank discount on select cards Cashback up to ₹ 344 via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card

344 via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card No-cost EMI savings up to ₹ 641.54

641.54 Exchange benefit of up to ₹ 1,320 With a base price of ₹11,490, this washing machine can be yours for an estimated ₹8,035, after accounting for combined bank offers, cashback, EMI savings, and exchange value, an excellent deal for its robust features.

Perfect for large families, this advanced front-load washing machine combines AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology to deliver a powerful yet fabric-friendly wash. With 14 wash programmes including Steam and Allergy Care modes, it’s tailored for hygienic and customised fabric care. The Wi-Fi-enabled model also brings smart functionality to your laundry routine.

Offers and deals on LG 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine:

Up to ₹ 4,000 instant bank discount on select cards

4,000 instant bank discount on select cards Additional ₹ 500 ICICI Bank offer

500 ICICI Bank offer EMI savings of up to ₹ 3,914.84

3,914.84 Exchange value of up to ₹ 1,320 From a listed price of ₹38,990, after applying all available discounts and offers, the effective price comes down to around ₹29,255, a great value for a premium, feature-rich washer.

This semi-automatic top-load washer is ideal for large families, offering both washing and drying functionality. Equipped with a Roller Jet Pulsator, it ensures thorough cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. With 3+1 wash programmes and high spin speeds, it’s both energy and water efficient, making it a practical and powerful choice.

Offers and deals on LG 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:

Up to ₹ 1,449 instant bank discount

1,449 instant bank discount Up to ₹ 434 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Card

434 cashback via Amazon Pay ICICI Card EMI interest savings up to ₹ 809.05

809.05 Exchange bonus of up to ₹ 1,320 Starting at ₹14,490, after applying all applicable offers, the effective price comes down to approximately ₹10,478, a superb deal for a high-capacity, feature-rich semi-automatic washer.

