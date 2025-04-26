Big price drops alert: LG washing machines now more affordable with new offers, starting at just ₹10341

Looking to upgrade your laundry game without breaking the bank? LG washing machines just got a whole lot more affordable with recent price drops across a range of top load, front load, and semi-automatic models. Whether you're after smart inverter tech, energy efficiency, or large capacity, there's something for every home and budget. With added perks like cashback, bank discounts, and exchange offers, now’s the perfect time to bring home an LG washing machine. We've rounded up the latest models and their effective prices after all available offers—read on to find the one that fits your needs best.
Ideal for small families, this LG 7 kg top-load washing machine blends smart features with efficient performance. It comes equipped with Smart Inverter Technology, TurboDrum for a powerful wash, and multiple wash programs tailored for every fabric type. The stainless steel drum ensures durability, while the LED display and Smart Diagnosis add ease to your laundry routine.
Offers and deals on LG 7 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine:
Taking all available offers into account, the effective price of this LG washing machine drops from ₹17,990 to around ₹11,719, making it an excellent value for a smart, energy-efficient appliance.
For bigger households, this 8 kg fully-automatic washing machine from LG packs a punch with Smart Inverter technology and a powerful TurboDrum. It ensures high energy efficiency, multiple wash modes for every fabric type, and intuitive controls via LED display. With Auto Prewash, Smart Diagnosis, and a sturdy stainless-steel drum, it combines convenience with heavy-duty performance.
Offers and deals on LG 8 Kg Smart Inverter Washing Machine:
Originally priced at ₹19,990, this model can be availed for an effective price of around ₹13,064 when you factor in all bank offers, EMI benefits, cashback, and exchange value, making it a smart buy for larger families.
Designed for budget-conscious households, this semi-automatic top-load washing machine offers excellent wash performance with minimal water and energy use. Its 7 kg capacity suits small to medium-sized families, while the 1300 RPM spin speed ensures quicker drying. With three distinct wash programs, Rat Away technology, and a durable plastic body, it’s built for utility and longevity.
Offers and deals on LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine
With a base price of ₹11,490, this washing machine can be yours for an estimated ₹8,035, after accounting for combined bank offers, cashback, EMI savings, and exchange value, an excellent deal for its robust features.
Perfect for large families, this advanced front-load washing machine combines AI Direct Drive and 6 Motion DD technology to deliver a powerful yet fabric-friendly wash. With 14 wash programmes including Steam and Allergy Care modes, it’s tailored for hygienic and customised fabric care. The Wi-Fi-enabled model also brings smart functionality to your laundry routine.
Offers and deals on LG 9 Kg Front Load Washing Machine:
From a listed price of ₹38,990, after applying all available discounts and offers, the effective price comes down to around ₹29,255, a great value for a premium, feature-rich washer.
This semi-automatic top-load washer is ideal for large families, offering both washing and drying functionality. Equipped with a Roller Jet Pulsator, it ensures thorough cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. With 3+1 wash programmes and high spin speeds, it’s both energy and water efficient, making it a practical and powerful choice.
Offers and deals on LG 8.5 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine:
Starting at ₹14,490, after applying all applicable offers, the effective price comes down to approximately ₹10,478, a superb deal for a high-capacity, feature-rich semi-automatic washer.
Check out more LG washing machines
Similar articles for you
Best refrigerator under ₹30000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with energy efficiency, smart features, and stylish designs
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is the lowest effective price for an LG washing machine currently?
The lowest effective price is ₹11,490 for the LG 7 Kg semi-automatic top load model.
Are there additional bank or exchange offers available?
Yes, select bank cards offer up to ₹4,000 off and exchange offers can fetch up to ₹1,320 off.
Do these washing machines come with a warranty?
Yes, most models offer 2 years comprehensive warranty and up to 10 years on the motor.
Are fully automatic and semi-automatic options available?
Yes, LG offers both types, including top and front load options with various capacities.
Do the washing machines support energy efficiency?
Absolutely, all featured models come with a 5-star energy rating for maximum efficiency.