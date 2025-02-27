Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
View Details
₹7,199
HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)View Details
₹9,999
View Details
₹13,999
Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech | Taste Adjuster | 7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal WaterView Details
₹26,999
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | WhiteView Details
₹7,124
Finding the right water purifier for your home can be tricky, but a good deal makes the choice easier. Top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, and more are now available at lower prices, with some models going for up to 50% off. Now might be the perfect time if you've been considering upgrading or getting your first purifier. Clean drinking water is a must, and with these price drops, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a reliable purifier. Here’s a look at the best options available and how much you can save on them.
Aquaguard has been a trusted name in water purification for years. It is known for its reliable filtration and advanced technology. With a variety of models suited to different needs, Aquaguard ensures safe drinking water for every household. Recent price drops have made it even more affordable, making this a great time to invest in an Aquaguard purifier.
Kent water purifiers are known for their RO+UV+UF purification, ensuring clean and safe water. The brand offers models for different budgets, and with the latest deals, some of its best purifiers are now more affordable. Whether it’s a high-capacity unit or a compact option, Kent has something for every home at a better price.
Pureit, a brand from Hindustan Unilever, offers some of the best water purifiers with modern filtration technology. Many of its popular models are now available at reduced prices on Amazon, making it a great time to buy. If you're looking for a purifier that balances performance and cost, Pureit has several options worth considering right now.
Livpure has built a strong reputation with its feature-packed water purifiers, designed for efficiency and affordability. Currently, many of its top-rated models are listed with big discounts on Amazon, helping buyers get a high-quality purifier without overspending. If you want a reliable purifier at a lower price, this is the perfect time to check Livpure deals.
Havells offers stylish, advanced water purifiers that clean water and enhance its taste. The brand has introduced several innovative features, making it a great choice for homes looking for both design and functionality. With prices dropping across different models, Havells purifiers are now more accessible for those seeking high-end water filtration.
V-Guard has become a strong competitor in the water purifier market, offering dependable and energy-efficient models. Several of its best-selling purifiers are now available at lower prices on Amazon, making it an ideal moment to grab one. Whether you need an RO system or a UV-based purifier, V-Guard has options that fit different budgets.
Similar articles for you
Best water purifiers in India in 2025: Top 10 picks on Amazon that purify water without losing the essential minerals
Best water purifiers for home : Say hello to safe water with these top 8 picks with advanced purification and features
Best water purifier brands in 2025 that comes with advanced features, designs and more that are suitable for every home
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.