Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Savings|Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)
Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech | Taste Adjuster | 7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources
Aquaguard Amrit 4000 Non-Electric Water Purifier | 15L Storage | 99.99% Bacteria & Virus Removal | 4-Stage Filtration | Auto Shut-Off | Chemical Free Purification | 6-Month Warranty
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
Aquaguard A-Star UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services
Aquaguard Champ RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan Worth ₹2000 | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
KENT Supreme Plus RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Fit for Borewell, Tanker, and Municipal Water
KENT Maxx Alkaline-B | Smart Alkaline Technology | Multiple Purification Process UV + UF + Alkaline | Detachable Washable Tank | Filter Change Alarm | 7L Storage Capacity | Black
KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage
KENT Gold Plus Gravity Water Purifier (11015) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
KENT Excel Plus Under the Counter RO Water Purifier Filter for Home with 7L Hydrostatic Tank | ISI Marked | Multi Stage Purification |RO + UV + UF + TDS Control | 15 LPH Flow White
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
HUL Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
HUL Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
HUL Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water)
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
HUL Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black
Pureit Marvella G2 UV 4 Stage Table Top/Wall Mountable White & Blue 4 litres Water Purifier (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
HUL Pureit Ro+Mf Water Purifier - 7L, White, 6 Liter, HEPA
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water
Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV | Free Service Plan Worth INR 2500 | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Livpure Pep Pro++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer with Carbon Filter, 7 L Storage Tank, Water Purifier for home, White (Suitable for Tanker, Municipal, Borewell Water)
Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)
Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water)
Livpure Zinger Copper Hot with Water Saving Technology and Interactive Touch Display, RO+UV+UF+Copper, 6.5L Storage, Instant Hot, Warm and Ambient Water Purifier for home (White)
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, 5 Year Free Service, Copper+Zinc+Mg, 8 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell,Tanker&Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery
Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Havells FAB UTC Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Copper+Zinc+Magnesium, 8 Stage Purification, 7Litre, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal, Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery
Havells Active Water Purifier with 100% UV Purification technology, powerful 3 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Blue and White) , suitable for TDS <300 ppm water
Havells Digiplus Water Purifier,Copper+Zinc+pH Balance with natural minerals, 8 stage Purification, 6L tank, RO+UV, (Silver & Black), Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | 8 Stage Purification | PAN India Installation | 7 L, Black
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UV Mineral Copper Protection and Stainless Steel Tank | 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L
V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier | RO UV Mineral and Alkaline Health Chargers with Stainless Steel Tank | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | 9 Stage Purification | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 5 L
V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White
Finding the right water purifier for your home can be tricky, but a good deal makes the choice easier. Top brands like Aquaguard, Kent, and more are now available at lower prices, with some models going for up to 50% off. Now might be the perfect time if you've been considering upgrading or getting your first purifier. Clean drinking water is a must, and with these price drops, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a reliable purifier. Here’s a look at the best options available and how much you can save on them.
Top water purifier deals
Aquaguard water purifier deals on Amazon
Aquaguard has been a trusted name in water purification for years. It is known for its reliable filtration and advanced technology. With a variety of models suited to different needs, Aquaguard ensures safe drinking water for every household. Recent price drops have made it even more affordable, making this a great time to invest in an Aquaguard purifier.
Kent water purifiers
Kent water purifiers are known for their RO+UV+UF purification, ensuring clean and safe water. The brand offers models for different budgets, and with the latest deals, some of its best purifiers are now more affordable. Whether it’s a high-capacity unit or a compact option, Kent has something for every home at a better price.
Pureit water purifiers
Pureit, a brand from Hindustan Unilever, offers some of the best water purifiers with modern filtration technology. Many of its popular models are now available at reduced prices on Amazon, making it a great time to buy. If you're looking for a purifier that balances performance and cost, Pureit has several options worth considering right now.
Livpure water purifier deals
Livpure has built a strong reputation with its feature-packed water purifiers, designed for efficiency and affordability. Currently, many of its top-rated models are listed with big discounts on Amazon, helping buyers get a high-quality purifier without overspending. If you want a reliable purifier at a lower price, this is the perfect time to check Livpure deals.
Havells water purifiers
Havells offers stylish, advanced water purifiers that clean water and enhance its taste. The brand has introduced several innovative features, making it a great choice for homes looking for both design and functionality. With prices dropping across different models, Havells purifiers are now more accessible for those seeking high-end water filtration.
V Guard water purifier
V-Guard has become a strong competitor in the water purifier market, offering dependable and energy-efficient models. Several of its best-selling purifiers are now available at lower prices on Amazon, making it an ideal moment to grab one. Whether you need an RO system or a UV-based purifier, V-Guard has options that fit different budgets.
Factors to consider when buying a water purifier
- Water quality: Check the type of impurities in your water supply. If it has high TDS, an RO purifier is best, while UV purifiers work well for bacterial contamination.
- Filtration technology: Different purifiers use RO, UV, UF, or a combination. Choose one that suits your water source for the best purification.
- Storage capacity: Consider the size of your family and daily water consumption. Larger families may need purifiers with 7 litres or more storage.
- Maintenance cost: Regular filter changes and servicing affect long-term costs. Pick a purifier with affordable and easily available filters.
- Brand and warranty: Go for a trusted brand with a good warranty and after-sales support to ensure hassle-free use.
FAQs
Question : Which water purifier brands are offering discounts?
Ans : Brands like Aquaguard, Kent, Pureit, Livpure, Havells, and V-Guard currently have price drops, with some models up to 50% off.
Question : Where can I find the best deals on water purifiers?
Ans : Many top brands have discounts on Amazon, offering great savings on high-quality purifiers.
Question : What is the best water purifier under ₹10,000?
Ans : Kent, Pureit, and Livpure offer great options under ₹10,000 with RO, UV, and UF filtration.
Question : Are these discounted water purifiers reliable?
Ans : Yes, these are trusted brands with high ratings and strong after-sales service.
Question : How long will these price drops last?
Ans : Offers may be for a limited time, so it’s best to check prices and buy soon.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.