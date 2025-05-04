Big screen awaits: Buy 55 inch and 65 inch TVs during Amazon Great Summer sale at up to 65% off

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)View Details
₹57,990
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)View Details
₹40,990
View Details
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)View Details
₹56,990
VW 140 cm (55 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW55GQ1 (Black)View Details
₹27,990
The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers a compelling opportunity to acquire a 55-inch or 65-inch television at significantly reduced prices, with discounts reaching up to 65%.
This event provides access to large-screen viewing from prominent manufacturers such as LG, renowned for their display technology, Sony, known for picture quality, and Samsung, a leader in television innovation. Consumers seeking to enhance their home entertainment setup can find substantial savings on these sought-after screen sizes from established brands during this Amazon sale.
Consider this an opportune moment to upgrade your viewing experience with a high-quality, large-format television.
Payment & Cashback:
How to avail: Select the eligible card at checkout; no promo code needed.
Samsung 55-inch TVs are heavily discounted, with savings of up to 42% during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This is a prime opportunity to upgrade to a larger screen size from a leading brand. Check for potential bank offers and exchange bonuses to maximise your discount on these popular televisions.
Dreaming of a bigger, better picture? The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers a prime chance to snag an LG 55-inch TV for less, with discounts soaring up to 43%. Elevate your viewing experience with LG's renowned display technology without the premium price tag. Keep an eye out for extra savings through bank offers and exchange programs.
Unleash breathtaking visuals! Sony 55-inch TVs are now up to 43% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Experience Sony's cutting-edge display technology and smart features for significantly less. Don't miss out on potential bank offers and exchange deals to amplify your savings on these sought-after, immersive televisions.
Enjoy incredible savings on a wide array of 55-inch TVs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, with discounts reaching a whopping 65%! Upgrade your viewing experience with popular brands like Xiaomi, Vu, TCL, VW, and TOSHIBA, all offering significant price drops. Explore their diverse features and technologies to find the perfect big screen for your home entertainment needs.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings you Samsung 65-inch TVs with discounts reaching up to 41%. Immerse yourself in vibrant colours and smart features from a leading brand. Explore potential bank offers and exchange deals to make your big-screen upgrade even more affordable. Don't miss this chance to elevate your home theatre.
Experience stunning visuals with Sony 65-inch TVs, now available at discounts of up to 41% during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Immerse yourself in Sony's renowned picture quality and innovative features, bringing your favourite content to life. Explore potential bank offers and exchange programs to enhance your savings on these premium, large-screen televisions and elevate your home entertainment experience.
Dreaming of a truly cinematic experience at home? The Amazon Great Summer Sale is your chance! Dive into a vast selection of 65-inch TVs from brands like TOSHIBA, Blaupunkt, TCL, VW, Vu, and Hisense, all with discounts reaching up to an impressive 65%. Imagine the immersive picture quality and expansive screen size transforming your movie nights and gaming sessions. Explore the diverse technologies and features available, and look for extra savings through bank offers and exchange programs to make your big-screen upgrade a reality.
