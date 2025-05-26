Bigger screen, bigger thrill: Get up to 65% off on popular projectors for king size entertainment at home

Projectors will make you shift from your traditional TVs due to the grand way of viewing. Check out the top models on up to 65% off.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published26 May 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Experience a new way of viewing with a projector at your home
Experience a new way of viewing with a projector at your home

Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

₹6,599

best value for money

WZATCO Yuva Plus (Upgraded) Native 1080P Full HD Projector with 4K Support, 11700 Lumens, 250" Screen | 5 Watt HiFi Speaker, Bluetooth 5.1 | Slide Lens Door, White

₹9,690

highly rated and reviewe

E Gate i9 Pro-Max 4X Brighter Bluetooth Projector 4k Ultra HD,400 ISO Lumens & 840fc Mega Brightness, Full HD 1080p Native, 210" (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker

₹8,989

new launch

ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector, 7200 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast

₹14,999

Expert tested (in-house)

BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMI

₹2.38L

Who says you need a castle to have a king-sized entertainment experience? With projectors, your living room can transform into a blockbuster theatre, a gaming arena, or even a karaoke stage faster than you can say “popcorn”! Whether you're binge-watching your favourite series, hosting movie marathons, or turning walls into wonderlands, bigger truly is better. 

And guess what? You don’t have to sell your couch to afford one, thanks to deals offering up to 65% off on popular projectors, epic entertainment is now within reach (and budget). So grab the snacks, dim the lights, and get ready to dazzle your eyes with jaw-dropping visuals. Your home deserves it!

The Portronics Beem 440 punches above its weight for an affordable smart projector. With 720p HD clarity, built-in Netflix and Prime Video, and 2000 lumens brightness, it's great for casual viewing. The rotatable design adds flexibility, and screen mirroring is seamless. While the 3W speaker is modest, it’s a solid pick for small room entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
720p HD
Brightness
2000 Lumens
Design
Rotatable body
Built-in Apps
Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar
Connectivity
Screen Mirroring
Audio
3 Watts Built-in Speaker
Portability
Compact and lightweight
Ideal For
Home entertainment and casual streaming
The WZATCO Yuva Plus is a powerhouse for home entertainment, offering native 1080p resolution with 4K support and an impressive 11700 lumens brightness. With a 250-inch max screen size, 5W Hi-Fi speaker, and versatile connectivity, it delivers a big-screen cinematic experience at home. Features like digital zoom, keystone correction, and a dust-protective slide lens door add real value.

Specifications

Display
Native 1080p Full HD, 4K support
Brightness
11700 Lumens
Screen Size
Up to 250 inches (635 cm)
Contrast Ratio
5000:1
Audio
5W Hi-Fi enclosed speaker
Connectivity
2 HDMI, USB, 3.5mm Audio, AV, Bluetooth 5.1
Special Features
Keystone correction knob, digital zoom, slide lens door, rear & front projection
Lamp Life
Up to 50,000 hours
Warranty
1-year (registration required)
The EGate i9 Pro-Max impresses with its native 1080p resolution, 4K support, and ultra-bright 400 ISO lumens for vivid viewing even in ambient light. With a 210-inch display, built-in speakers, Bluetooth, and versatile port options, it’s a complete entertainment package. Keystone correction, digital zoom, and MALI GPU make this an ideal choice for immersive movie nights.

Specifications

Display
Full HD 1080p Native, 4K Support
Brightness
400 ISO Lumens / 840 fc / 600 foot-candela
Screen Size
Up to 210 inches (534 cm)
Contrast Ratio
5000:1 (static), 10,000:1 (dynamic)
Audio
5W harmonized built-in speaker
Connectivity
Bluetooth, 2 HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, SD card, Audio Out
Special Features
Keystone correction knob, digital zoom, MALI GPU, front & rear projection
Lamp Life
30,000 hours
Warranty
1-year Indian warranty (free pickup/drop upon registration)
The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 is a stylish vertical projector delivering native 1080p clarity, 4K support, and Dolby Audio for a cinema-like experience at home. With 7200 lumens brightness, app support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and electronic focus via remote, it’s built for seamless OTT streaming. Add wireless mirroring, Bluetooth 5.1, and up to 200-inch display, and it's a winner.

Specifications

Display
Native 1080p, 4K Support
Brightness
7200 Lumens (approx. 3800 ANSI)
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
Max Screen Size
508 cm (200 inches)
Audio
Dolby Audio decoding, built-in speaker, 3.5mm AUX out
Connectivity
HDMI, USB, Bluetooth v5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz)
Special Features
1. Electronic Focus with Remote Control 2. Miracast & iOS Screen Mirroring 3. Android OS with App Download Support 4. Vertical design with carry handle
Lamp Life
30,000 hours
Mounting
Ceiling mount supported
In the Box
Remote, HDMI cable, cleaning tools, power cord, QR code guide
The BenQ X3100i is a top-tier 4K UHD gaming projector designed for serious gamers and home theatre buffs. With 3300 ANSI lumens, ultra-low latency (4.2ms at 1080p/240Hz), Android TV, eARC, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, it delivers a cinematic, lag-free experience. Whether for PS5 or Xbox, its performance, sound, and visuals are unmatched in its class.

Specifications

Resolution
True 4K UHD (3840x2160)
Brightness
3300 ANSI Lumens
Colour Accuracy
100% DCI-P3 with HDR-PRO & BenQ CinematicColour
Latency
4.2ms @ 1080p/240Hz (Fast Mode), 16ms @ 4K/60Hz
Audio
Built-in 10W (2x5W) Bongiovi DPS virtual surround speakers
Game Optimization
Game Modes, Console Compatibility (PS5, Xbox, Switch)
Smart OS
Android TV Built-in
Connectivity
HDMI (with eARC), USB, 3D Support
Setup
1.3x Zoom, 2D Keystone, 100” Screen from 2.5m
Use Case
Gaming, Streaming, Home Cinema
The XElectron C8 Plus is a smart, Full HD projector ideal for immersive home entertainment. With 8400 lumens, 4K support, Android TV, and voice control, it offers bright visuals and user-friendly features like remote focus and 4D keystone. Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and preloaded apps make it a plug-and-play winner for hassle-free streaming on a big screen.

Specifications

Resolution
1080P Full HD (720P Native), 4K Support
Brightness
8400 Lumens
Contrast Ratio
2500:1 Static, 10000:1 Dynamic
Screen Size
Up to 150 inches (381 cm)
Lamp Life
50,000 Hours
Sound
5W Built-in Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Out
Connectivity
Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Audio Out
Smart Features
Android TV, Preloaded OTT Apps, Voice-Control Remote
Adjustments
4D Keystone, Electronic Focus
Warranty
1 Year (Product registration required)
The Portronics Beem 410 brings the cinema home with Android 9.0, built-in OTT apps, and a massive 200-inch screen capability. With 3600 lumens brightness and a long-lasting 30,000-hour LED lamp, it delivers vibrant visuals and smooth streaming. Its compact design, screen mirroring, and 6W speaker make it a smart, budget-friendly choice for home entertainment.

Specifications

Resolution
1080P HD
Brightness
3600 Lumens (250 ANSI)
Operating System
Android 9.0
Screen Size
Up to 200 inches
Built-in Apps
Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar
Speaker
6W Built-in
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring
Lamp Life
30,000 Hours
Use Case
Movies, gaming, education at home
Factors to consider while choosing a projector for home:

  • Resolution – Choose Full HD (1080p) or 4K for sharp visuals.
  • Brightness – Measured in lumens; 2000+ lumens for dark rooms, 3000+ for well-lit spaces.
  • Contrast Ratio – Higher ratios offer deeper blacks and better image depth.
  • Screen Size & Throw Distance – Ensure it fits your space.
  • Connectivity Options – HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth support.
  • Built-in OS & Apps – Android TV or smart OS enhances usability.
  • Speaker Quality – In-built speakers or external support.
  • Portability – Consider weight, size, and setup ease.
  • Lamp Life – Longer lifespan means fewer replacements.
  • Warranty & Support – Reliable after-sales service is crucial.

FAQs
Full HD (1080p) is ideal; go for 4K if you want premium clarity.
At least 3000 lumens is recommended for well-lit spaces.
Yes, most projectors support HDMI input for streaming devices and laptops.
Many do, but sound quality is basic—external speakers are better.
Typically ranges from 20,000 to 50,000 hours, depending on the model.

