Bigger screen, bigger thrill: Get up to 65% off on popular projectors for king size entertainment at home

Our Picks best value for money highly rated and reviewe new launch Expert tested (in-house) highly portable FAQs

Who says you need a castle to have a king-sized entertainment experience? With projectors, your living room can transform into a blockbuster theatre, a gaming arena, or even a karaoke stage faster than you can say “popcorn”! Whether you're binge-watching your favourite series, hosting movie marathons, or turning walls into wonderlands, bigger truly is better.

And guess what? You don’t have to sell your couch to afford one, thanks to deals offering up to 65% off on popular projectors, epic entertainment is now within reach (and budget). So grab the snacks, dim the lights, and get ready to dazzle your eyes with jaw-dropping visuals. Your home deserves it!

The Portronics Beem 440 punches above its weight for an affordable smart projector. With 720p HD clarity, built-in Netflix and Prime Video, and 2000 lumens brightness, it's great for casual viewing. The rotatable design adds flexibility, and screen mirroring is seamless. While the 3W speaker is modest, it’s a solid pick for small room entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 720p HD Brightness 2000 Lumens Design Rotatable body Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar Connectivity Screen Mirroring Audio 3 Watts Built-in Speaker Portability Compact and lightweight Ideal For Home entertainment and casual streaming Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)

The WZATCO Yuva Plus is a powerhouse for home entertainment, offering native 1080p resolution with 4K support and an impressive 11700 lumens brightness. With a 250-inch max screen size, 5W Hi-Fi speaker, and versatile connectivity, it delivers a big-screen cinematic experience at home. Features like digital zoom, keystone correction, and a dust-protective slide lens door add real value.

Specifications Display Native 1080p Full HD, 4K support Brightness 11700 Lumens Screen Size Up to 250 inches (635 cm) Contrast Ratio 5000:1 Audio 5W Hi-Fi enclosed speaker Connectivity 2 HDMI, USB, 3.5mm Audio, AV, Bluetooth 5.1 Special Features Keystone correction knob, digital zoom, slide lens door, rear & front projection Lamp Life Up to 50,000 hours Warranty 1-year (registration required) Click Here to Buy WZATCO Yuva Plus (Upgraded) Native 1080P Full HD Projector with 4K Support, 11700 Lumens, 250" Screen | 5 Watt HiFi Speaker, Bluetooth 5.1 | Slide Lens Door, White

The EGate i9 Pro-Max impresses with its native 1080p resolution, 4K support, and ultra-bright 400 ISO lumens for vivid viewing even in ambient light. With a 210-inch display, built-in speakers, Bluetooth, and versatile port options, it’s a complete entertainment package. Keystone correction, digital zoom, and MALI GPU make this an ideal choice for immersive movie nights.

Specifications Display Full HD 1080p Native, 4K Support Brightness 400 ISO Lumens / 840 fc / 600 foot-candela Screen Size Up to 210 inches (534 cm) Contrast Ratio 5000:1 (static), 10,000:1 (dynamic) Audio 5W harmonized built-in speaker Connectivity Bluetooth, 2 HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, SD card, Audio Out Special Features Keystone correction knob, digital zoom, MALI GPU, front & rear projection Lamp Life 30,000 hours Warranty 1-year Indian warranty (free pickup/drop upon registration) Click Here to Buy E Gate i9 Pro-Max 4X Brighter Bluetooth Projector 4k Ultra HD,400 ISO Lumens & 840fc Mega Brightness, Full HD 1080p Native, 210" (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker

The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 is a stylish vertical projector delivering native 1080p clarity, 4K support, and Dolby Audio for a cinema-like experience at home. With 7200 lumens brightness, app support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and electronic focus via remote, it’s built for seamless OTT streaming. Add wireless mirroring, Bluetooth 5.1, and up to 200-inch display, and it's a winner.

Specifications Display Native 1080p, 4K Support Brightness 7200 Lumens (approx. 3800 ANSI) Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Max Screen Size 508 cm (200 inches) Audio Dolby Audio decoding, built-in speaker, 3.5mm AUX out Connectivity HDMI, USB, Bluetooth v5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz) Special Features 1. Electronic Focus with Remote Control 2. Miracast & iOS Screen Mirroring 3. Android OS with App Download Support 4. Vertical design with carry handle Lamp Life 30,000 hours Mounting Ceiling mount supported In the Box Remote, HDMI cable, cleaning tools, power cord, QR code guide Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector, 7200 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast

The BenQ X3100i is a top-tier 4K UHD gaming projector designed for serious gamers and home theatre buffs. With 3300 ANSI lumens, ultra-low latency (4.2ms at 1080p/240Hz), Android TV, eARC, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, it delivers a cinematic, lag-free experience. Whether for PS5 or Xbox, its performance, sound, and visuals are unmatched in its class.

Specifications Resolution True 4K UHD (3840x2160) Brightness 3300 ANSI Lumens Colour Accuracy 100% DCI-P3 with HDR-PRO & BenQ CinematicColour Latency 4.2ms @ 1080p/240Hz (Fast Mode), 16ms @ 4K/60Hz Audio Built-in 10W (2x5W) Bongiovi DPS virtual surround speakers Game Optimization Game Modes, Console Compatibility (PS5, Xbox, Switch) Smart OS Android TV Built-in Connectivity HDMI (with eARC), USB, 3D Support Setup 1.3x Zoom, 2D Keystone, 100” Screen from 2.5m Use Case Gaming, Streaming, Home Cinema Click Here to Buy BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMI

The XElectron C8 Plus is a smart, Full HD projector ideal for immersive home entertainment. With 8400 lumens, 4K support, Android TV, and voice control, it offers bright visuals and user-friendly features like remote focus and 4D keystone. Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and preloaded apps make it a plug-and-play winner for hassle-free streaming on a big screen.

Specifications Resolution 1080P Full HD (720P Native), 4K Support Brightness 8400 Lumens Contrast Ratio 2500:1 Static, 10000:1 Dynamic Screen Size Up to 150 inches (381 cm) Lamp Life 50,000 Hours Sound 5W Built-in Speaker, 3.5mm Audio Out Connectivity Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Audio Out Smart Features Android TV, Preloaded OTT Apps, Voice-Control Remote Adjustments 4D Keystone, Electronic Focus Warranty 1 Year (Product registration required) Click Here to Buy XElectron C8 Plus Smart Projector, 1080P Full HD Resolution | 8400 Lumens | 4K Support | Remote Focus, HDMI, USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & USB | 4D Keystone, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV | Voice Remote

The Portronics Beem 410 brings the cinema home with Android 9.0, built-in OTT apps, and a massive 200-inch screen capability. With 3600 lumens brightness and a long-lasting 30,000-hour LED lamp, it delivers vibrant visuals and smooth streaming. Its compact design, screen mirroring, and 6W speaker make it a smart, budget-friendly choice for home entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 1080P HD Brightness 3600 Lumens (250 ANSI) Operating System Android 9.0 Screen Size Up to 200 inches Built-in Apps Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar Speaker 6W Built-in Connectivity Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring Lamp Life 30,000 Hours Use Case Movies, gaming, education at home Click Here to Buy Portronics Beem 410 Smart Led Projector with Android 9.0,3600 Lumens (250 Ansi),1080P Hd Resolution,Up to 200 Inches Screen,WiFi,Screen Mirroring,6W Speaker with Netflix,Hotstar,Prime & More,Black

Factors to consider while choosing a projector for home: Resolution – Choose Full HD (1080p) or 4K for sharp visuals.

– Choose Full HD (1080p) or 4K for sharp visuals. Brightness – Measured in lumens; 2000+ lumens for dark rooms, 3000+ for well-lit spaces.

– Measured in lumens; 2000+ lumens for dark rooms, 3000+ for well-lit spaces. Contrast Ratio – Higher ratios offer deeper blacks and better image depth.

– Higher ratios offer deeper blacks and better image depth. Screen Size & Throw Distance – Ensure it fits your space.

– Ensure it fits your space. Connectivity Options – HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth support.

– HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth support. Built-in OS & Apps – Android TV or smart OS enhances usability.

– Android TV or smart OS enhances usability. Speaker Quality – In-built speakers or external support.

– In-built speakers or external support. Portability – Consider weight, size, and setup ease.

– Consider weight, size, and setup ease. Lamp Life – Longer lifespan means fewer replacements.

– Longer lifespan means fewer replacements. Warranty & Support – Reliable after-sales service is crucial. Similar articles for you