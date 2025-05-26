Bigger screen, bigger thrill: Get up to 65% off on popular projectors for king size entertainment at home

Who says you need a castle to have a king-sized entertainment experience? With projectors, your living room can transform into a blockbuster theatre, a gaming arena, or even a karaoke stage faster than you can say “popcorn”! Whether you're binge-watching your favourite series, hosting movie marathons, or turning walls into wonderlands, bigger truly is better.
And guess what? You don’t have to sell your couch to afford one, thanks to deals offering up to 65% off on popular projectors, epic entertainment is now within reach (and budget). So grab the snacks, dim the lights, and get ready to dazzle your eyes with jaw-dropping visuals. Your home deserves it!
The Portronics Beem 440 punches above its weight for an affordable smart projector. With 720p HD clarity, built-in Netflix and Prime Video, and 2000 lumens brightness, it's great for casual viewing. The rotatable design adds flexibility, and screen mirroring is seamless. While the 3W speaker is modest, it’s a solid pick for small room entertainment.
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
The WZATCO Yuva Plus is a powerhouse for home entertainment, offering native 1080p resolution with 4K support and an impressive 11700 lumens brightness. With a 250-inch max screen size, 5W Hi-Fi speaker, and versatile connectivity, it delivers a big-screen cinematic experience at home. Features like digital zoom, keystone correction, and a dust-protective slide lens door add real value.
WZATCO Yuva Plus (Upgraded) Native 1080P Full HD Projector with 4K Support, 11700 Lumens, 250" Screen | 5 Watt HiFi Speaker, Bluetooth 5.1 | Slide Lens Door, White
The EGate i9 Pro-Max impresses with its native 1080p resolution, 4K support, and ultra-bright 400 ISO lumens for vivid viewing even in ambient light. With a 210-inch display, built-in speakers, Bluetooth, and versatile port options, it’s a complete entertainment package. Keystone correction, digital zoom, and MALI GPU make this an ideal choice for immersive movie nights.
E Gate i9 Pro-Max 4X Brighter Bluetooth Projector 4k Ultra HD,400 ISO Lumens & 840fc Mega Brightness, Full HD 1080p Native, 210" (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker
The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18 is a stylish vertical projector delivering native 1080p clarity, 4K support, and Dolby Audio for a cinema-like experience at home. With 7200 lumens brightness, app support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and electronic focus via remote, it’s built for seamless OTT streaming. Add wireless mirroring, Bluetooth 5.1, and up to 200-inch display, and it's a winner.
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 18, Smart Vertical Projector, 7200 Lumens, 4K Support, Dolby Audio, 200 inch Screen Size, HDMI, USB, WiFi, Supports Bluetooth, 1080p Native, Electronic Focus, APP Support, Miracast
The BenQ X3100i is a top-tier 4K UHD gaming projector designed for serious gamers and home theatre buffs. With 3300 ANSI lumens, ultra-low latency (4.2ms at 1080p/240Hz), Android TV, eARC, and 100% DCI-P3 colour accuracy, it delivers a cinematic, lag-free experience. Whether for PS5 or Xbox, its performance, sound, and visuals are unmatched in its class.
BenQ X3100i 4K UHD 4LED Gaming Projector | 3300 ANSI Lumens | 100% DCI-P3 | Game Modes with Low Input lag- 240Hz @ 1080p - 4.2ms | Android TV | 10W Speakers | 2D Keystone | eARC | 3D | PS5/Xbox | HDMI
The XElectron C8 Plus is a smart, Full HD projector ideal for immersive home entertainment. With 8400 lumens, 4K support, Android TV, and voice control, it offers bright visuals and user-friendly features like remote focus and 4D keystone. Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and preloaded apps make it a plug-and-play winner for hassle-free streaming on a big screen.
XElectron C8 Plus Smart Projector, 1080P Full HD Resolution | 8400 Lumens | 4K Support | Remote Focus, HDMI, USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & USB | 4D Keystone, PreLoaded Apps, Android TV | Voice Remote
The Portronics Beem 410 brings the cinema home with Android 9.0, built-in OTT apps, and a massive 200-inch screen capability. With 3600 lumens brightness and a long-lasting 30,000-hour LED lamp, it delivers vibrant visuals and smooth streaming. Its compact design, screen mirroring, and 6W speaker make it a smart, budget-friendly choice for home entertainment.
Portronics Beem 410 Smart Led Projector with Android 9.0,3600 Lumens (250 Ansi),1080P Hd Resolution,Up to 200 Inches Screen,WiFi,Screen Mirroring,6W Speaker with Netflix,Hotstar,Prime & More,Black
FAQs
What resolution is best for a home projector?
Full HD (1080p) is ideal; go for 4K if you want premium clarity.
How many lumens do I need for a bright room?
At least 3000 lumens is recommended for well-lit spaces.
Can I connect a Fire TV Stick or laptop?
Yes, most projectors support HDMI input for streaming devices and laptops.
Do projectors have built-in speakers?
Many do, but sound quality is basic—external speakers are better.
What is the average lamp life?
Typically ranges from 20,000 to 50,000 hours, depending on the model.