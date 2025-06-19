Biggest deals on refrigerators during the monsoon sale on Amazon: Up to 55% off

Amazon’s Appliance Upgrade Days have officially kicked off and will run till June 23, bringing you some of the biggest deals of the season on top refrigerator brands. With up to 55% off on a wide range of models from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej and more, this is the ideal time to bring home a fridge that fits your needs and budget.

Eyeing a smart inverter double-door refrigerator for your family or need a single-door, energy-efficient model for a smaller space, the sale has you covered. These models come loaded with features like convertible modes, stabiliser-free operation, toughened glass shelves, inverter compressors and even AI-powered cooling in premium variants.

With the monsoon season just around the corner, this sale is perfectly timed to help you upgrade your kitchen essentials.

Looking for a spacious and powerful fridge during the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days? This 655L LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a great pick in the Amazon refrigerator sale with a 38% discount during the monsoon sale.

It’s perfect for large families, offering generous storage with features like Express Freezing, Multi Air-Flow cooling, and Smart Diagnosis. The inverter compressor ensures energy savings while keeping your food fresh for longer.

Specifications Capacity 655L Configuration Side-by-side, Frost Free Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Special Features Multi Air Flow, Express Freezing Energy Rating 3 Star

If you're hunting for an affordable and energy-efficient fridge during the Amazon refrigerator sale, this Godrej 223L double-door refrigerator is a solid pick. After a 41% discount, it’s a great option for small families during the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days.

With a 6-in-1 convertible freezer, Nano Shield Technology, and Cool Balance Tech, this model keeps your food fresh for up to 30 days. It’s also equipped with a quiet inverter compressor, making it both smart and economical.

Specifications Capacity 223L (173L fridge + 50L freezer) Freezer 6-in-1 Convertible Compressor Inverter with Multi Inverter Tech Energy Rating 3 Star Special Features Cool Balance, Nano Shield, Moisture Control

This Samsung 419L Bespoke AI refrigerator is one of the smartest picks in the ongoing Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. With 31% off during the Amazon refrigerator sale, it’s packed with features like Convertible 5-in-1 modes, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings app control.

Perfect for a family of 3-4, it offers efficient cooling, flexible storage, and up to 15 days of food freshness. Plus, its Digital Inverter Compressor comes with a 20-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 419L (324L fridge + 95L freezer) Cooling System Twin Cooling Plus, Frost Free Convertible Modes 5-in-1 with SmartThings App Compressor Digital Inverter with 20-Year Warranty Special Features AI Energy Mode, Power Freeze/Cool, WiFi Enabled

If you're looking for a compact and energy-efficient fridge during the Amazon refrigerator sale, this Godrej 194L Direct Cool model is a great fit for small families or individuals. With a 37% discount in the monsoon sale, it features Turbo Cooling for faster bottle chilling and ice-making, along with Farm Fresh crisper tech that keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 24 days.

Its 5-star rating ensures low power bills, and the advanced inverter compressor adds durability and silent operation.

Specifications Capacity 194L (179L fridge + 15L freezer) Cooling Tech Turbo Cooling, Advanced Capillary Compressor Inverter with 10-Year Warranty Energy Rating 5 Star Special Features 24-Day Farm Freshness, Large Bottle Shelf

This 653L Samsung Side-by-Side refrigerator is currently available with 29% off during the Amazon refrigerator sale. It features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, WiFi connectivity, and AI Energy Mode, making it suitable for larger households looking for flexible storage.

The digital inverter compressor aims to offer stable performance with lower noise. It also supports app control via SmartThings.

Specifications Capacity 653L (409L fridge + 244L freezer) Compressor Digital Inverter with 20-Year Warranty Convertible Modes 5-in-1 with SmartThings App Energy Rating 3 Star | Annual Use: 547 kWh Special Features Twin Cooling, WiFi Enabled, AI Energy Mode

Part of the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days, this 396L Samsung refrigerator offers flexible storage with Convertible 5-in-1 modes and WiFi-enabled AI features. It comes with a Digital Inverter Compressor, 3-star energy rating, and tech like Twin Cooling Plus and AI Energy Mode.

It supports app-based control via SmartThings, and offers stabiliser-free operation, but doesn't go overboard on features beyond cooling essentials.

Specifications Capacity 396L (301L fridge + 95L freezer) Compressor Digital Inverter with 20-Year Warranty Convertible Modes 5-in-1, AI & App Controlled Energy Rating 3 Star | 249 kWh/year Special Features Twin Cooling, SmartThings App, Power Freeze

This 600L Godrej side-by-side refrigerator is part of the ongoing Amazon refrigerator sale, currently offered at 40% off under the monsoon sale. It features smart convertible zones that allow temperature control based on the type of food stored, and uses AI-powered cooling to adjust operations based on usage.

With a toughened glass door, inverter compressor and 3-star rating, it’s suitable for larger families.

Specifications Capacity 600L (387L fridge + 213L freezer) Compressor Inverter with 10-Year Warranty Convertible Zones Smart adjustable (-3°C to 5°C) Energy Rating 3 Star Special Features AI Freshness, Toughened Glass Door, Frost Free

This LG 380L double-door refrigerator is available at a 24% discount as part of the Amazon appliance upgrade days. It comes with a convertible freezer, Express Freeze function, and Smart Inverter Compressor, making it suitable for households needing moderate storage and basic smart features.

With a 3-star energy rating, it balances power use with performance. It includes flexible shelves, a 33L vegetable box, and basic inverter compatibility for power cuts.

Specifications Capacity 380L (290L fridge + 90L freezer) Compressor Smart Inverter with 10-Year Warranty Cooling Frost-Free with Multi Air Flow Convertible Function Yes, with Express Freeze Energy Rating 3 Star | Stabilizer Free (100~310V)

This LG 322L refrigerator, part of the ongoing Amazon appliance upgrade days, is listed at a 21% discount during the monsoon sale. It features a convertible freezer, Express Freeze option, and Smart Inverter Compressor for stable and energy-efficient cooling.

With auto defrost, two tempered glass shelves, and a 28L vegetable box, this model is suited for mid-sized households. It also includes Smart Diagnosis, deodoriser and inverter compatibility.

Specifications Capacity 322L (241L fridge + 81L freezer) Compressor Smart Inverter with 10-Year Warranty Cooling Frost-Free with Multi Air Flow Convertible Mode Yes, with Express Freeze Energy Rating 3 Star | Stabiliser-Free Operation

If you're browsing Amazon deals on refrigerators during the monsoon sale, this 183L Samsung fridge could be a practical pick for small families. It's a Direct-Cool single-door model with a Digital Inverter Compressor, known for energy-efficient, low-noise performance.

The base stand drawer adds extra storage for dry items, and the interior is kept simple with two toughened glass shelves, a vegetable box and an antibacterial gasket.

Specifications Capacity 183L (165L fridge + 18L freezer) Compressor Digital Inverter, 20-Year Warranty Energy Rating 4 Star | 148 Units/year Cooling Type Direct-Cool Extra Feature Base Stand with Drawer

