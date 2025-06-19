Subscribe

Biggest deals on refrigerators during the monsoon sale on Amazon: Up to 55% off

Amazon appliance upgrade days are live till 23rd June, starting from today! This exclusive sale has listed some of the best deals on refrigerators with up to 55% off on LG, Samsung and more.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published19 Jun 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale is live with offers on refrigerators.
Amazon Appliance Upgrade Sale is live with offers on refrigerators.

Amazon’s Appliance Upgrade Days have officially kicked off and will run till June 23, bringing you some of the biggest deals of the season on top refrigerator brands. With up to 55% off on a wide range of models from LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej and more, this is the ideal time to bring home a fridge that fits your needs and budget.

Our PicksFAQs

Our Picks

Eyeing a smart inverter double-door refrigerator for your family or need a single-door, energy-efficient model for a smaller space, the sale has you covered. These models come loaded with features like convertible modes, stabiliser-free operation, toughened glass shelves, inverter compressors and even AI-powered cooling in premium variants.

With the monsoon season just around the corner, this sale is perfectly timed to help you upgrade your kitchen essentials.

Looking for a spacious and powerful fridge during the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days? This 655L LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a great pick in the Amazon refrigerator sale with a 38% discount during the monsoon sale.

It’s perfect for large families, offering generous storage with features like Express Freezing, Multi Air-Flow cooling, and Smart Diagnosis. The inverter compressor ensures energy savings while keeping your food fresh for longer.

Specifications

Capacity
655L
Configuration
Side-by-side, Frost Free
Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor
Special Features
Multi Air Flow, Express Freezing
Energy Rating
3 Star
Click here to buy

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)

If you're hunting for an affordable and energy-efficient fridge during the Amazon refrigerator sale, this Godrej 223L double-door refrigerator is a solid pick. After a 41% discount, it’s a great option for small families during the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days.

With a 6-in-1 convertible freezer, Nano Shield Technology, and Cool Balance Tech, this model keeps your food fresh for up to 30 days. It’s also equipped with a quiet inverter compressor, making it both smart and economical.

Specifications

Capacity
223L (173L fridge + 50L freezer)
Freezer
6-in-1 Convertible
Compressor
Inverter with Multi Inverter Tech
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
Cool Balance, Nano Shield, Moisture Control
Click here to buy

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

This Samsung 419L Bespoke AI refrigerator is one of the smartest picks in the ongoing Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. With 31% off during the Amazon refrigerator sale, it’s packed with features like Convertible 5-in-1 modes, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings app control.

Perfect for a family of 3-4, it offers efficient cooling, flexible storage, and up to 15 days of food freshness. Plus, its Digital Inverter Compressor comes with a 20-year warranty.

Specifications

Capacity
419L (324L fridge + 95L freezer)
Cooling System
Twin Cooling Plus, Frost Free
Convertible Modes
5-in-1 with SmartThings App
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 20-Year Warranty
Special Features
AI Energy Mode, Power Freeze/Cool, WiFi Enabled
Click here to buy

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

If you're looking for a compact and energy-efficient fridge during the Amazon refrigerator sale, this Godrej 194L Direct Cool model is a great fit for small families or individuals. With a 37% discount in the monsoon sale, it features Turbo Cooling for faster bottle chilling and ice-making, along with Farm Fresh crisper tech that keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for up to 24 days.

Its 5-star rating ensures low power bills, and the advanced inverter compressor adds durability and silent operation.

Specifications

Capacity
194L (179L fridge + 15L freezer)
Cooling Tech
Turbo Cooling, Advanced Capillary
Compressor
Inverter with 10-Year Warranty
Energy Rating
5 Star
Special Features
24-Day Farm Freshness, Large Bottle Shelf
Click here to buy

Godrej 194 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology Ensuring Faster Cooling Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Advanced Inverter Technology (RD EMARVEL 215E THI FS ST, Fossil Steel)

This 653L Samsung Side-by-Side refrigerator is currently available with 29% off during the Amazon refrigerator sale. It features a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, WiFi connectivity, and AI Energy Mode, making it suitable for larger households looking for flexible storage.

The digital inverter compressor aims to offer stable performance with lower noise. It also supports app control via SmartThings.

Specifications

Capacity
653L (409L fridge + 244L freezer)
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 20-Year Warranty
Convertible Modes
5-in-1 with SmartThings App
Energy Rating
3 Star | Annual Use: 547 kWh
Special Features
Twin Cooling, WiFi Enabled, AI Energy Mode
Click here to buy

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

Part of the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days, this 396L Samsung refrigerator offers flexible storage with Convertible 5-in-1 modes and WiFi-enabled AI features. It comes with a Digital Inverter Compressor, 3-star energy rating, and tech like Twin Cooling Plus and AI Energy Mode.

It supports app-based control via SmartThings, and offers stabiliser-free operation, but doesn't go overboard on features beyond cooling essentials.

Specifications

Capacity
396L (301L fridge + 95L freezer)
Compressor
Digital Inverter with 20-Year Warranty
Convertible Modes
5-in-1, AI & App Controlled
Energy Rating
3 Star | 249 kWh/year
Special Features
Twin Cooling, SmartThings App, Power Freeze
Click here to buy

Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

This 600L Godrej side-by-side refrigerator is part of the ongoing Amazon refrigerator sale, currently offered at 40% off under the monsoon sale. It features smart convertible zones that allow temperature control based on the type of food stored, and uses AI-powered cooling to adjust operations based on usage.

With a toughened glass door, inverter compressor and 3-star rating, it’s suitable for larger families.

Specifications

Capacity
600L (387L fridge + 213L freezer)
Compressor
Inverter with 10-Year Warranty
Convertible Zones
Smart adjustable (-3°C to 5°C)
Energy Rating
3 Star
Special Features
AI Freshness, Toughened Glass Door, Frost Free
Click here to buy

Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black)

This LG 380L double-door refrigerator is available at a 24% discount as part of the Amazon appliance upgrade days. It comes with a convertible freezer, Express Freeze function, and Smart Inverter Compressor, making it suitable for households needing moderate storage and basic smart features.

With a 3-star energy rating, it balances power use with performance. It includes flexible shelves, a 33L vegetable box, and basic inverter compatibility for power cuts.

Specifications

Capacity
380L (290L fridge + 90L freezer)
Compressor
Smart Inverter with 10-Year Warranty
Cooling
Frost-Free with Multi Air Flow
Convertible Function
Yes, with Express Freeze
Energy Rating
3 Star | Stabilizer Free (100~310V)
Click here to buy

LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

This LG 322L refrigerator, part of the ongoing Amazon appliance upgrade days, is listed at a 21% discount during the monsoon sale. It features a convertible freezer, Express Freeze option, and Smart Inverter Compressor for stable and energy-efficient cooling.

With auto defrost, two tempered glass shelves, and a 28L vegetable box, this model is suited for mid-sized households. It also includes Smart Diagnosis, deodoriser and inverter compatibility.

Specifications

Capacity
322L (241L fridge + 81L freezer)
Compressor
Smart Inverter with 10-Year Warranty
Cooling
Frost-Free with Multi Air Flow
Convertible Mode
Yes, with Express Freeze
Energy Rating
3 Star | Stabiliser-Free Operation
Click here to buy

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

If you're browsing Amazon deals on refrigerators during the monsoon sale, this 183L Samsung fridge could be a practical pick for small families. It's a Direct-Cool single-door model with a Digital Inverter Compressor, known for energy-efficient, low-noise performance.

The base stand drawer adds extra storage for dry items, and the interior is kept simple with two toughened glass shelves, a vegetable box and an antibacterial gasket.

Specifications

Capacity
183L (165L fridge + 18L freezer)
Compressor
Digital Inverter, 20-Year Warranty
Energy Rating
4 Star | 148 Units/year
Cooling Type
Direct-Cool
Extra Feature
Base Stand with Drawer
Click here to buy

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer)

Similar stories for you

Best high capacity refrigerator with sufficient storage space for large families:Top 8 picks from LG, Samsung and others

Best 4 star refrigerators in 2025: Top 10 single door fridges with energy saving mode and low-noise daily use design

Best refrigerator for large families in 2025: Top 10 picks for super cooling and advanced features

Best 3 star side by side refrigerator for energy-efficient cooling and more space: Top 7 picks for modern Indian kitchen

Refrigerator buying guide: Know all important details such as types, main features before you opt for a fridge

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBiggest deals on refrigerators during the monsoon sale on Amazon: Up to 55% off

FAQs

What size refrigerator should I buy for my family?

For 1-2 people, 150–250L is enough. For 3-4 members, go for 250–400L. For larger families, look for 400L and above.

What's the difference between Direct Cool and Frost Free?

Direct Cool requires manual defrosting, while Frost Free refrigerators defrost automatically and offer better temperature control.

What is a Convertible Refrigerator?

Convertible fridges let you convert the freezer into a fridge or adjust cooling zones as per your needs.

How important is the star rating?

A higher BEE star rating means better energy savings. A 4–5 star fridge consumes less electricity.

What is a Digital Inverter Compressor?

It adjusts cooling speed based on usage, making the fridge more energy-efficient and less noisy.

Read Next Story