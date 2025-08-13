Biggest iPhone 14 price cut of the year? Cost falls below ₹50K — But only if you do this

Shoppers looking to upgrade to an iPhone may find the latest deal from Vijay Sales hard to ignore. The iPhone 14 features Apple's A15 Bionic chip, and is now available at a reduced price of ₹51,900 for the 128GB base variant, down from its listed price of ₹59,900.

Discounts and bank offers on iPhone 14 The 256GB model is priced at ₹54,900, while the 512GB version comes in at ₹64,900. Customers using ICICI Bank or SBI Card credit cards, including EMI payments, can claim an additional ₹1,000 discount, lowering the starting price to ₹50,900. HDFC Bank cardholders can secure up to ₹3,500 off on both full payments and EMIs, which brings the entry-level variant’s effective cost down to ₹49,900.

Notably, Vijay Sales is also offering no-cost EMI plans starting from ₹8,332 per month, with standard EMI options beginning at ₹2,496 per month.

The iPhone 14 was launched in September 2022 at ₹79,900 but saw a price drop to ₹69,900 after the iPhone 15 series release. Earlier this year, Apple stopped selling the model on its website following the launch of the iPhone 16e, though it remains available on other platforms, starting at ₹61,499 on Amazon and ₹52,990 on Flipkart.

Key specifications Key features include a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the A15 Bionic processor, and up to 512GB of storage. The dual rear camera system comprises a 12-megapixel wide lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the front sports a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Face ID support. The handset carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is claimed to offer up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Should you buy the iPhone 14 in 2025? Performance – The A15 Bionic chip is still powerful enough for everyday tasks, gaming, and heavy apps. iOS updates are likely to continue for at least couple of years more.

Camera quality – The dual 12MP system produces excellent photos and videos for most users.

Build and display – IP68 water resistance, solid build, and a Super Retina XDR OLED screen are still premium features.

Price drop – At ₹49,900 with offers, it is significantly cheaper than when it launched and is now in the range of mid-tier Android flagships.