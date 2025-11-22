Black Friday deals: Massive discounts on premium smartphones you shouldn't miss — iPhone 16 Pro, OnePlus 13R & more

Black Friday has arrived with major discounts across India. Croma is offering big deals on Google Pixel 10, iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13R and more, with price drops, bank offers and powerful specs across models. Here are top deals on premium smartphones you shouldn't miss.

Govind Choudhary
Updated22 Nov 2025, 01:54 PM IST
Black Friday sales have begun in India and around the world, with both offline and online retailers offering major discounts on clothing, electronics and gadgets.
Black Friday sales have begun in India and around the world, with both offline and online retailers offering major discounts on clothing, electronics and gadgets.(REUTERS)

Black Friday sales have begun in India and around the world, with both offline and online retailers offering major discounts on clothing, electronics and gadgets. Croma, one of India’s well-known retail chains, is also running significant deals on smartphones, headphones, laptops and more. The Croma Black Friday sale starts on November 22 and continues until November 30. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, this is a good time to do it.

Here are five Black Friday Deals on smartphones you should not miss.

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • CheckUrban Blue/Diary White
  • Check12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage

₹72999

Check Details

Oppo Find X9 5G

Oppo Find X9 5G

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage

₹69990

Check Details

Apple IPhone 17

Apple IPhone 17

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage

₹82900

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹80999

Get This

Discount

16% OFF

Apple IPhone 16

Apple IPhone 16

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹66900

₹79900

Get This

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹107900

Get This

IPhone 16 Pro Max

IPhone 16 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹134900

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹76490

₹89900

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Apple IPhone 15

Apple IPhone 15

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹51990

₹59900

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 is selling at 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Customers can grab an instant discount of 7000 on using the HDFC Bank credit card. This smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and an octa-core Google Tensor G5 processor. It includes a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP, 13 MP and 10.8 MP sensors along with a 10.5 MP front camera. The phone is powered by a 4970 mAh battery and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, Google’s advanced on-device AI capabilities and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

View full Image
Check out the best deals on Black Friday Sale.
(AI-generated graphic)

iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 is currently available on Croma at 66,990, down from 69,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Customers can further avail an instant discount of 3000 on using the IDFC Bank credit card. This smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 128 GB of internal storage and a hexa-core Apple A18 chip. It has a dual rear camera system with 48 MP and 12 MP sensors, along with a 12 MP front camera. The device supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging and offers IP68 resistance against splashes, water, and dust, along with features built for Apple Intelligence and a dedicated camera control.

View full Image
The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 128 GB of internal storage and a hexa-core Apple A18 chip.
(Unsplash)

iPhone 16 Pro

This Apple phone is selling at 1,03,990 for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, 128GB of internal storage, and a hexa-core Apple A18 Pro chip. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising 48 MP, 48 MP, and 12 MP sensors, along with a 12 MP front camera. The device supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging and offers camera control, built for Apple's Intelligent functions and ProMotion technology.

Also Read | PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025: Price cuts on PS5, consoles and games

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is now available for 39,999, down from 44,999, for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 13R includes a 6.78-inch ProXDR display with LTPO 4.1 and a 120 Hz refresh rate, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor clocked at 3.3 GHz. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising 50 MP, 50 MP, and 8 MP sensors, along with a 16 MP front camera. The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 80 W SUPERVOOC charging and offers features such as Google Gemini integration, AI intelligent search and an Aqua Touch 2.0 enabled design.

Also Read | Black Friday deals: Massive discounts on iPhone 13, 15 and 16 — check the offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

This smartphone is selling at 68,999 instead of 79,999. For the 8GB RAM and the 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a deca-core Exynos 2400 processor clocked at 3.2GHz. It features a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP, 10 MP, and 12 MP sensors, along with a 12 MP front camera. The phone houses a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support and offers IP68 water resistance, a Circle to Search feature, lock screen options, and an always-on display.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBlack Friday deals: Massive discounts on premium smartphones you shouldn't miss — iPhone 16 Pro, OnePlus 13R & more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.