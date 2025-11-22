Black Friday deals: Massive discounts on premium smartphones you shouldn't miss — iPhone 16 Pro, OnePlus 13R & more

Black Friday sales have begun in India and around the world, with both offline and online retailers offering major discounts on clothing, electronics and gadgets. Croma, one of India’s well-known retail chains, is also running significant deals on smartphones, headphones, laptops and more. The Croma Black Friday sale starts on November 22 and continues until November 30. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, this is a good time to do it.

Here are five Black Friday Deals on smartphones you should not miss.

Google Pixel 10 The Google Pixel 10 is selling at ₹79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Customers can grab an instant discount of ₹7000 on using the HDFC Bank credit card. This smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and an octa-core Google Tensor G5 processor. It includes a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP, 13 MP and 10.8 MP sensors along with a 10.5 MP front camera. The phone is powered by a 4970 mAh battery and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, Google’s advanced on-device AI capabilities and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

View full Image Check out the best deals on Black Friday Sale. ( AI-generated graphic )

iPhone 16 The iPhone 16 is currently available on Croma at ₹66,990, down from ₹69,900 for the 128GB storage variant. Customers can further avail an instant discount of ₹3000 on using the IDFC Bank credit card. This smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 128 GB of internal storage and a hexa-core Apple A18 chip. It has a dual rear camera system with 48 MP and 12 MP sensors, along with a 12 MP front camera. The device supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging and offers IP68 resistance against splashes, water, and dust, along with features built for Apple Intelligence and a dedicated camera control.

View full Image The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 128 GB of internal storage and a hexa-core Apple A18 chip. ( Unsplash )

iPhone 16 Pro This Apple phone is selling at ₹1,03,990 for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, 128GB of internal storage, and a hexa-core Apple A18 Pro chip. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising 48 MP, 48 MP, and 12 MP sensors, along with a 12 MP front camera. The device supports 25W MagSafe wireless charging and offers camera control, built for Apple's Intelligent functions and ProMotion technology.

OnePlus 13R The OnePlus 13R is now available for ₹39,999, down from ₹44,999, for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 13R includes a 6.78-inch ProXDR display with LTPO 4.1 and a 120 Hz refresh rate, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor clocked at 3.3 GHz. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising 50 MP, 50 MP, and 8 MP sensors, along with a 16 MP front camera. The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 80 W SUPERVOOC charging and offers features such as Google Gemini integration, AI intelligent search and an Aqua Touch 2.0 enabled design.