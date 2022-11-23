Black Friday Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S22, Z Flip 3, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has revealed the price of its latest fold and flip series smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 which sells for ₹89,999 will be available for purchase at a discounted price of ₹80,999 inclusive of bank offers. Moreover, as per the sale teaser, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sell for less than ₹60,000 (inclusive of all the bank offers) during the Black Friday sale.