Black Friday Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy S22, Z Flip 3, and more

Samsung has announced its ‘Black Friday’ sale deals in India. The Korean giant has scheduled the sale from November 24 till November 28. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE and other handsets.
Interestingly, Samsung has partnered with HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India to offer discounts and cash backs to the customers during its Black Friday Sale. Customers can avail discounts using credit and debit transactions. They also get offers on EMI transactions.
Here are some of the Samsung Black Friday sale offers:
Samsung Galaxy S22 series
The technology company has teased the price of its Galaxy Series S22 to go under ₹60,000 inclusive of all discounts. Currently, the vanilla Galaxy S22 is listed at a price of ₹67,999. Whereas, the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+ are expected to sell for a higher value.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has revealed the price of its latest fold and flip series smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 which sells for ₹89,999 will be available for purchase at a discounted price of ₹80,999 inclusive of bank offers. Moreover, as per the sale teaser, Samsung claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will sell for less than ₹60,000 (inclusive of all the bank offers) during the Black Friday sale.
Speaking of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, this smartphone is likely to get a discount of ₹10,000 which includes all the bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) variant is listed at a discounted price of ₹31,999 instead of ₹74,999 (inclusive of all the offers). Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available for ₹32,999. Customers can grab it too for ₹31,999 if bought through the Samsung app which entitles them to a ₹1,000 app voucher.
Samsung M33 5G
Customers can purchase Samsung M33 5G (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM) variant for ₹16,999 (inclusive of all bank offers and a welcome voucher) instead of ₹24,999.