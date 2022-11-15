Black Friday Sale early deal: Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at $375

Ahead of Black Friday Sale on November 25, Samsung is giving exciting discounts on Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage retails with a price tag of $1,199.99. But buyers can purchase the flagship Android phone at $374.99 with the current discounts and offers on Samsung website.
For starters, the South Korean company is giving up to $600 trade-in credit for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ahead of the Black Friday Sale. Then there is additional $225 trade-in credit if you have signed up for Samsung’s Early Access program. For the Galaxy S22 and S22+, the trade-in credit is $500 each. For early access customers, Samsung is giving an extra trade-in credit of $75 and $150 to Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ buyers.
Samsung is also giving freebies on the purchase of Galaxy S22 Ultra. These include 4 months of free SiriusXM streaming along with YouTube Premium subscription. Buyers will also be eligible for 6 months of 100GB OneDrive cloud storage.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the high-end phone in the S22 series that comes with S-Pen. It comes powered by 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that is capable of producing a peak brightness of 1,750 nits of brightness. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with Vision Booster technology that enables their screen to intelligently adjust brightness throughout the day.
For camera duties, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108MP main lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto sensor and another 10MP telephoto lens. There is a 40MP camera at the front for selfies.