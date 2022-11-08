Black Friday sale: Google reveals offers on Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 6a

Black Friday sale: Google reveals offers on Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 6a2 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Black Friday sale is still a few weeks away. But technology giant Google has disclosed offers on its Pixel smartphones that will be available during the annual sale. Google has listed the upcoming deals on its online store with a countdown clock. Here’s a look at all the deals that will be available on Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a and other devices
According to Google’s online store, buyers will get a discount of up to $100 on the Pixel 7. The smartphone originally comes with a price tag of $599. During the Black Friday sale, the handset will be available at $499.
Similarly, buyers will be able to save up to $150 on Google Pixel 7 Pro. The handset will retail at $749, down from its launch price of $899. The device is the company’s top-end device that comes powered by Tensor G2 chipset and features a triple camera at the back.
The affordable Pixel 6a will be available at $150 off during the Black Friday sale. It can be purchased at $299 on Google’s online store. The device is equipped with dual camera sensors on the rear.
As revealed by Google online store, Google Pixel Buds A-series will be available at $64. The earbuds will retail with a $35 discount on its original price. Similarly, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K or HD) will be up for purchase at a discounted price of $19.99. Its original price is $29.99.
In the smart home device category, buyers will be able to save up to $50 on Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen). It will retail at $49.99. Likewise, Google Nest Thermostat will be available at $89.99 during the Black Friday Sale on Google online store. It is originally priced at $129.99. Google Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Doorbell (battery) will be available at disocunted price of $119.99 each.
