Black Friday Sale: OnePlus 12R available for ₹32,999 on Amazon. Should you buy?

OnePlus 12R was the first in a series of 'flagship killer' devices launched this year, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,500mAh battery and a large AMOLED display. Initially launched around the ₹40,000 mark in India, the OnePlus 12R is now down to ₹32,999, along with bank offers, in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

OnePlus 12R price cut India:

OnePlus 12R is listed at a price of ₹35,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is listed for ₹38,999 and the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant is listed for ₹40,999. However, Amazon is also offering a ₹3,000 bank discount on OneCard, Federal Bank and RBL Bank credit cards, taking the price down to ₹32,999, ₹35,999 and ₹37,999 respectively.

OnePlus 12R specifications:

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with LTPO technology, offering a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Adreno 740 GPU under the hood. It comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

OnePlus 12 packs a massive 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC charger. There is also support for NFC and IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. OnePlus has already rolled out the stable update for OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 for the OnePlus 12R.

Also Read | OnePlus 12R review: Relatively affordable ‘flagship killer’ that ticks all the right boxes

On the optics front, the OnePlus 12R features a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. There's also a 16MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

Should you buy OnePlus 12R at ₹ 32,999?

Although the OnePlus 12R was launched in January this year, it remains one of the most competitive devices in the sub- ₹35,000 price segment, with major competition from OnePlus' own Nord 4 (review), Realme GT 6T and Vivo T3 Ultra (review).

The OnePlus 12R has a massive 5,500mAh battery, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. However, there is no telephoto shooter on the back of the OnePlus 12R, which could be a pain point for portrait lovers.

OnePlus is also said to be launching the OnePlus 13R soon, which will offer longer software support and perhaps even IP68 water resistance.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!