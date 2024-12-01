Black Friday Sale: OnePlus 12R available for ₹32,999 on Amazon. Should you buy?
The OnePlus 12R, featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 5,500mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, is currently priced at ₹32,999 on Amazon. It boasts a 50MP main camera and supports OxygenOS 15, appealing to mid-range buyers.
OnePlus 12R was the first in a series of 'flagship killer' devices launched this year, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,500mAh battery and a large AMOLED display. Initially launched around the ₹40,000 mark in India, the OnePlus 12R is now down to ₹32,999, along with bank offers, in the Amazon Black Friday sale.