Blaunpunkt launches 24-inch smart TV in India at introductory price of 6,999

Blaupunkt has expanded its range of smart TVs in India. The company has launched a 24-inch Smart Premium TV 3-in-1 model. The all-new smart TV carries a price tag of ₹7,499. It can be used as a monitor, experience smart features, and Television.

Blaupunkt 24-inch smart TV will be available in the country via Flipkart. It is originally priced at ₹7,499. The company said that the new smart TV will be available at a special discount of ₹6,999 till February 12, making it one of the cheapest smart TVs in India.

The smart Premium TV comes with an HD Ready display. It offers a 20-watt sound output with two bottom firing installed speakers, and surround sound technology. The TV is powered by A35*4 processors with a WiFi speed of 2.4 GHz. The 24-inch smart TV comes with a brightness of 300 Nits.

The Smart TV packs 512 MB RAM with 4 GB ROM. Other features include a Digital Noise Filter, A+ Panel, and support for devices such as PC, mobile, and laptops. The TV remote comes with dedicated shortcut keys for Youtube, and access to many more apps and Games such as Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, and Sony LIV.

Speaking on the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), said “We are extremely excited with the launch of 24 inches TV which will give the consumers an extremely new experience. With this launch, we are looking to target Tier 2,3, and 4 markets via Flipkart’s wider reach. This will be an Avante-Garde model as only a few models under 24 inches in size are available for buyers that are too non-smart or not with good features wherein Blaupunkt TV will be a game-changer because of its premiumness, Sound quality, and extra added features"