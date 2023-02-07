Blaunpunkt launches 24-inch smart TV in India at introductory price of ₹6,999
- Blaupunkt 24-inch smart TV comes with an HD Ready display. It offers a 20-watt sound output with two bottom firing installed speakers, and surround sound technology.
Blaupunkt has expanded its range of smart TVs in India. The company has launched a 24-inch Smart Premium TV 3-in-1 model. The all-new smart TV carries a price tag of ₹7,499. It can be used as a monitor, experience smart features, and Television.
