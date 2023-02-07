Blaunpunkt launches 24-inch smart TV in India at introductory price of 6,999

Speaking on the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), said “We are extremely excited with the launch of 24 inches TV which will give the consumers an extremely new experience. With this launch, we are looking to target Tier 2,3, and 4 markets via Flipkart’s wider reach. This will be an Avante-Garde model as only a few models under 24 inches in size are available for buyers that are too non-smart or not with good features wherein Blaupunkt TV will be a game-changer because of its premiumness, Sound quality, and extra added features"