BLDC fans vs normal fans: Comparison guide for energy efficiency and performance benefits
BLDC fans versus normal fans comparison guide: Lets try and decode the differences between these types of fans and see which is better.
For those of us who grew up in the 1980s or before, fans were what kept us sane during Indian summer. The effects of global warming were not felt as closely as, many may say, they are felt today. Ceiling fans, stand or pedestal fans and table fans spelt comfort. Exhaust fans for kitchens and bathrooms were an added bonus.