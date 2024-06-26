BLDC fans versus normal fans comparison guide: Lets try and decode the differences between these types of fans and see which is better.

For those of us who grew up in the 1980s or before, fans were what kept us sane during Indian summer. The effects of global warming were not felt as closely as, many may say, they are felt today. Ceiling fans, stand or pedestal fans and table fans spelt comfort. Exhaust fans for kitchens and bathrooms were an added bonus.

Rapid technological advancements and increased wealth has meant that we have collectively moved on to air conditioners and air coolers, but the centrality of the humble fan hasn't really gone away. Among the various kinds of fans available in the market, you may have frequently heard of BLDC (Brushless DC) fans these days.

In this BLDC fans versus normal fans comparison guide, we will try and explore their core differences and consider factors to bear in mind when opting for one.

Before we get into the details, let's first understand what fans do. Fans work by using a motor to spin blades, creating airflow that circulate air, providing cooling and ventilation. In our regular fans, a brush is used in the motor to conduct electricity between the stationary wires and the rotating parts. BLDC fans, however, use brushless motors.Regular fans have motors with brushes that make more noise and generate heat and need more upkeep because the brushes wear out. BLDC fans use special motors and electronic parts, making it longer-lasting than regular AC (Alternating Current) fans.BLDC fans versus normal fans: Other technical differencesNow, let's try and understand the other important technical differences between the two kinds of fans.

Energy efficiency: BLDC fans are more energy-efficient, reducing power consumption by up to 70% compared to normal fans. These fans use magnets and controllers to cut down on power use.

Noise and friction: Normal fans generate more noise and heat due to friction from brushes. BLDC fans are quieter and cooler because they have no brushes. Because they have less friction, they can control speed better.

Lifespan and maintenance: Brushes in normal fans wear out, requiring more maintenance. BLDC fans have longer lifespans and need less upkeep.

Cost: Although regular fans are usually cheaper to buy, BLDC fans save money on electricity and maintenance over time, making them a better deal in the long run.Motor type: As has been mentioned before, normal fans use brushed motors with brushes and commutators, while BLDC fans use brushless motors with electronic controllers.

What is BLDC technology?BLDC technology uses electronic controllers and permanent magnets instead of brushes and commutators found in traditional motors. This results in higher energy efficiency, reduced noise, lower heat production and longer lifespan. All these points make it ideal for various applications, including not only fans but electric vehicles and household appliances as well.

Advantages of BLDC fans

If one was to count the advantages of BLDC fans, one could list the following at their distinct advantages - energy efficiency, quiet operation, long lifespan, precise speed control, cost savings and better performance.

Disadvantages of BLDC fans

While you have been hearing a lot more of BLDC fans these days, it is always wise to know the downside of owning such fans too. Here's a list.

Higher initial cost: BLDC fans are more expensive to purchase upfront compared to traditional fans, which can be a barrier for some consumers.

Complex electronics: The advanced electronic components in BLDC fans make them more complicated, which can lead to higher repair costs. Finding qualified technicians for repairs can be and difficult too.

Availability: In some regions, BLDC fans may not be as widely available as traditional fans. Consumers will have limited options in such a scenario.

Initial Installation: Installing BLDC fans might require professional assistance due to their advanced technology, adding to the initial cost.

Compatibility: Some BLDC fans may not be compatible with existing fan regulators, requiring additional adjustments or replacements.What kind of fans use BLDC technology?

BLDC technology is used in different types of fans. These include ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, even exhaust fans. These fans benefit from BLDC's energy efficiency, quiet operation, and longer lifespan. They are popular for home use as well as use in commercial and industrial settings where energy savings and reduced maintenance are important.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing any fan

Now that we have given you a comparison guide to BLDC fans versus normal fans, it would be wise to know what are main points one must keep in mind when buying any fan. Here's a list.

Energy efficiency: Consider fans with high energy efficiency ratings to reduce electricity bills.

Airflow and performance: Choose a fan that provides sufficient airflow for your space and desired comfort level.

Noise level: Check reviews or product specifications for noise levels, especially for areas needing quiet operation.

Durability and maintenance: Opt for fans with durable materials and easy maintenance features to ensure longevity.

Size and placement: Select a fan that fits the room size and consider where it will be placed for optimal airflow.

Cost and budget: Balance initial cost with long-term savings on energy and maintenance to find the best value.Let's take a look at some fine examples of BLDC fans as well as normal fans that are available on Amazon.

The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan offers energy efficiency with a BEE 5-star rating, ensuring lower power consumption. It features high air delivery and LED indicators for convenience. The fan comes with a remote control for easy operation and includes a 2+1 year warranty for peace of mind. Available in a stylish brown and black colour scheme, it combines modern technology with aesthetic appeal, making it suitable for both residential and commercial spaces seeking efficient cooling solutions.

Specifications of atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control BLDC technology for energy efficiency

BEE 5-star rated for low power consumption

Remote control for convenience

High air delivery

LED indicators for easy operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient, reduces electricity bills Higher initial cost compared to traditional fans Remote control and LED indicators enhance user convenience May require professional installation for optimal performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?Buyers appreciate the energy efficiency and stylish appearance but have mixed opinions on value, noise, air flow, and remote control.

Why choose this product?Opt for this fan for the following benefits - energy-efficiency, stylish design with remote control and LED indicators, backed by a reliable warranty for peace of mind.

The UNIFAN Pozitive 400mm Table Fan features a silent BLDC motor for high performance and reduced noise. It comes in a sleek white design suitable for various settings, offering efficient cooling with minimal disturbance. The fan includes a 1-year warranty, ensuring reliability and peace of mind for consumers. Ideal for offices, homes, or study spaces, it combines advanced technology with aesthetic appeal, making it a practical choice for those seeking a quiet and effective cooling solution.

Specifications of UNIFAN POZITIVE 400mm Table Fan 400mm table fan size

Silent BLDC motor for quiet operation

Sleek white design

High-performance cooling

1-year warranty included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Silent operation, ideal for quiet environments Limited warranty period High-performance cooling suitable for various spaces Higher initial cost compared to traditional table fans

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find good airflow and coverage, low noise and remote control convenience, though some note disappointment with hot air output.

Why choose this product?

Pick this fan for the following benefits - silent BLDC motor, stylish design and efficient cooling. These factors make it perfect for noise-sensitive areas and modern spaces.

The Havells 400mm BLDC Pedestal Fan offers remote control, up to 50% less power usage, and features like Sleep & Breeze modes with a timer and memory backup. It ensures jerk-free oscillation and smooth swing operation for enhanced comfort. Available in a modern white and yellow design, this fan combines energy efficiency with advanced features, making it suitable for homes and offices seeking reliable and convenient cooling solutions with minimal power consumption.

Specifications of Havells 400mm BLDC Pedestal Fan 400mm BLDC pedestal fan

Remote control for convenience

Up to 50% less power usage

Sleep & Breeze modes with timer

Jerk-free oscillation, smooth swing operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with significant power savings Higher initial cost compared to traditional pedestal fans Features sleep and breeze modes for customized comfort Requires electricity for operation, limiting use during power outages

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan's easy assembly and attractive appearance, though opinions vary on quality, noise level, air flow, speed, and value.

Why choose this product?

Pick this fan for the following reasons - energy-efficiency, remote-controlled operation with customizable modes for enhanced comfort and reliable cooling performance.

The SUMMERCOOL Cyclone 400mm Sweep Pedestal Fan is a high-speed 3-blade fan designed for powerful air circulation. It features a telescopic height adjustment, energy-saving operation, and a robust heavy-duty motor with 3-speed settings. Ideal for homes or offices, it offers efficient cooling with its farrata mode for intense airflow. Available in a sleek black colour, this pedestal fan combines functionality with durability, providing reliable performance and comfort during hot weather conditions.

Specifications of SUMMERCOOL Cyclone 400mm Sweep Pedestal Fan High-speed 3-blade design

Farrata mode for intense airflow

Telescopic height adjustment

Energy-saving operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful heavy-duty motor May produce more noise at higher speeds Adjustable height for customized comfort Higher energy consumption compared to BLDC fans

What are buyers saying on Amazon?This product has received mixed reviews. High-speed performance gets praise, but concerns are raised over quality, including rust spots and missing bearings affecting overall satisfaction.

Why choose this product?Buy this product for its powerful airflow, adjustable height and energy-saving features make it ideal for effective cooling in diverse environments.

The USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Table Fan in white offers powerful air delivery with a 400mm sweep. It features aerodynamically designed blades for high air thrust and jerk-free oscillation. This table fan is equipped with a high-speed motor for efficient cooling and is ideal for use in homes or offices. With its sleek and compact design, it provides reliable performance and ensures comfort during hot weather. USHA's reputation for quality makes it a trusted choice for cooling solutions.

Specifications of USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Table Fan (White) 400mm table fan size

Aerodynamically designed blades

High-speed motor

Jerk-free oscillation

Sleek white design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air delivery May produce noise at higher speeds Compact and stylish design Requires electricity for operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?Buyers appreciate the fan's quiet operation and quality, but have mixed opinions on air flow, speed, and value for money.

Why choose this product?Opt for this product for its efficient cooling, sleek design and reliable performance. It is perfect for homes or offices needing effective air circulation.

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan features a premium finish with elegant looks in Cola Espresso Brown. It promises high air delivery and energy-saving efficiency with a 100% pure copper motor. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this decorative fan ensures durability and performance. Ideal for enhancing aesthetics in homes or offices, it combines style with functionality to provide efficient cooling. Havells' reputation for quality and innovation makes it a reliable choice for those seeking both design and performance in a ceiling fan.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan 1200mm ceiling fan size

Premium finish with elegant design

High air delivery

Energy-saving efficiency

100% pure copper motor

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and elegant appearance Higher initial cost compared to basic ceiling fans Reliable performance with copper motor Requires electricity for operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?Buyers appreciate the fan's quality, easy installation, appearance, and value, but have varied opinions on noise, speed, remote control, and airflow.

Why choose this product?Select this product as it combines aesthetic appeal, energy efficiency, and reliable performance, backed by a trusted brand's warranty for peace of mind.

Top 3 features of best fans for you

Best Fans Power Source Style Special Feature Havells 400mm BLDC Pedestal Fan BLDC Pedestal Remote Control, Sleep & Breeze Mode UNIFAN POZITIVE 400mm Table Fan BLDC Table Silent Operation atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan BLDC Ceiling Remote Control, LED Indicators SUMMERCOOL Cyclone 400mm Sweep Pedestal Fan AC Pedestal High Speed, Telescopic Height USHA Maxx Air Ultra 400MM Table Fan AC Table Jerk-Free Oscillation Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan AC Ceiling Premium Finish, 100% Pure Copper Motor

Best value for money fan The atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan offers exceptional value for money with its energy efficiency, BEE 5-star rating, and high air delivery. Its remote control and LED indicators add convenience, while the 2+1 year warranty ensures reliability, making it a cost-effective and feature-rich choice.

Best overall fan The Havells 400mm BLDC Pedestal Fan stands out as the best overall product with its remote control, up to 50% less power usage, sleep and breeze modes with a timer, memory backup, and jerk-free oscillation. Its energy efficiency and advanced features make it an excellent choice for versatile, quiet, and powerful cooling.

Recap of BLD fans vs normal fans BLDC fans are energy-efficient, quieter, and have a longer lifespan with less maintenance due to their brushless motors. Normal fans, with brushed motors, are typically cheaper upfront but generate more noise and require more maintenance. Choosing between them depends on individual needs: opt for BLDC fans for long-term savings and quieter operation, or normal fans for lower initial cost and simpler technology.

