|Product
|Rating
|Price
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | BlackView Details
Best Value For MoneyKOIOS Portable USB Juicer Electric USB Juice Maker Mixer Bottle Blender Grinder Juice Blender Shake Fruit & Vegetable Blender Grinder Juicer Mixer Grinder for Making Juicer Maker (Multi Colour)View Details
₹499
InstaCuppa Portable Blender Bottle, Long Lasting 6000 mAh Battery with Fast Charging, LED Display for Battery Status & 40-Second Blend Timer, Sipper Lid & Detachable Bottom Cap, 230 Watts, 600 MLView Details
₹3,199
Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML JarView Details
Best Overall ProductPadmashree ® Nutri Blender Bullet Mixer Grinder Juicer 600 Watts| Multi-Functional 5 Jars With 3 Blades| 20000 RPM Full Copper Motor | 5 Storage Jar for Smoothies Coffee Soup | 2-Year Warranty | BlackView Details
₹1,999
Are you in the market for a new blender mixer? With so many options available, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you. In this article, we will take a look at 8 of the best blender mixers currently on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you're looking for a portable option for on-the-go smoothies or a powerful blender for your kitchen, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect blender mixer for your needs.
The Wonderchef Nutri-Blend 400 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile and powerful blender mixer that can handle a variety of tasks. With its sleek design and durable construction, this blender mixer is perfect for everyday use. Its compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens or for taking on the go. The 400-watt motor ensures smooth and consistent blending, making it perfect for smoothies, shakes, and more.
Powerful 400-watt motor
Compact and portable design
Durable construction
Limited capacity for larger batches
Limited speed settings
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black
The KOIOS Portable Electric Blender is perfect for those on the go. With its compact and portable design, you can easily take it with you wherever you go. The powerful motor and durable blades make quick work of fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your favorite smoothies and juices anywhere. The large capacity makes it perfect for making batches for the whole family.
Large capacity for family-sized batches
Durable 6-blade design
Portable and easy to take on the go
May be too large for some users
Limited speed settings
KOIOS Portable USB Juicer Electric USB Juice Maker Mixer Bottle Blender Grinder Juice Blender Shake Fruit & Vegetable Blender Grinder Juicer Mixer Grinder for Making Juicer Maker (Multi Colour)
The InstaCuppa Detachable Portable Blender is designed for those who are always on the move. With its detachable design, you can easily take it with you wherever you go. The powerful motor and durable blades make quick work of fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your favorite smoothies and juices anywhere. The large capacity makes it perfect for making batches for the whole family.
Detachable and portable design
Powerful 400-watt motor
Large capacity for family-sized batches
May be too large for some users
Limited speed settings
InstaCuppa Portable Blender Bottle, Long Lasting 6000 mAh Battery with Fast Charging, LED Display for Battery Status & 40-Second Blend Timer, Sipper Lid & Detachable Bottom Cap, 230 Watts, 600 ML
The Qlect Portable Blender is perfect for those who are always on the go. With its compact and portable design, you can easily take it with you wherever you go. The powerful motor and durable blades make quick work of fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your favorite smoothies and juices anywhere. The large capacity makes it perfect for making batches for the whole family.
Compact and portable design
Powerful 400-watt motor
Large capacity for family-sized batches
Limited speed settings
May be too large for some users
Qlect Portable Blender For Smoothie And Juices : Powerful 40 Watts Juicer Blender that Can Crush Ice too | Juicer Machine With 1800 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender With Built In 400 ML Jar
The Padmashree Multi-Functional Blender Mixer is perfect for those who need versatility in their blending needs. With two jars included, you can easily switch between different ingredients without having to clean in between. The powerful motor and durable blades make quick work of fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your favorite smoothies and shakes anytime.
Includes two jars for versatility
Powerful 450-watt motor
Large capacity for family-sized batches
May be too large for some users
Limited speed settings
Padmashree ® Nutri Blender Bullet Mixer Grinder Juicer 600 Watts| Multi-Functional 5 Jars With 3 Blades| 20000 RPM Full Copper Motor | 5 Storage Jar for Smoothies Coffee Soup | 2-Year Warranty | Black
The DADLM Portable Rechargeable Blender is perfect for those who need a blender on the go. With its rechargeable design, you can easily take it with you wherever you go. The powerful motor and durable blades make quick work of fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your favorite smoothies and shakes anytime. The large capacity makes it perfect for making batches for the whole family.
Rechargeable design for on-the-go use
Powerful 400-watt motor
Large capacity for family-sized batches
May be too large for some users
Limited speed settings
DADLM® Portable Blender, USB Rechargeable Mini Juicer Blender,Electric Juicer Bottle Blender Grinder Mixer, Personal Size Blender for Juices, Shakes and Smoothies,Fruit Juicer Machine (1)
The SOLARA Blendeasy Blender is perfect for those who need a powerful and reliable blender for their daily needs. With its sleek design and durable construction, this blender mixer is perfect for everyday use. The 400-watt motor ensures smooth and consistent blending, making it perfect for smoothies, shakes, and more. The stainless steel blades are durable and long-lasting, making this blender a great addition to any kitchen.
Powerful 400-watt motor
Durable stainless steel blades
Compact and portable design
Limited capacity for larger batches
Limited speed settings
SOLARA Blendeasy Nutri Blender for Smoothies and Juices, 400 Watts Bullet juicer mixer grinder, coffee blender for kitchen, Juicer Machine with 1 Stainless steel Blade, 1 Jar | Aqua
The SHAYONAM Portable Electric Personal Blender is perfect for those who need a compact and convenient blender for their daily needs. With its sleek design and durable construction, this blender mixer is perfect for everyday use. The 400-watt motor ensures smooth and consistent blending, making it perfect for smoothies, shakes, and more. The compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens or for taking on the go.
Compact and portable design
Powerful 400-watt motor
Durable stainless steel blades
Limited capacity for larger batches
Limited speed settings
SHAYONAM Portable Blender, Mini Juicer Blender, Electric Juicer Bottle Blender Grinder Mixer, Personal Size Blender for Juices, Shakes and Smoothies
|Best blender mixers
|Power
|Capacity
|Blades
|Speed Settings
|Wonderchef Nutri-Blend
|400 Watts
|500 ml
|Stainless Steel
|2
|KOIOS Portable Electric Blender
|400 Watts
|600 ml
|6-Blade Design
|3
|InstaCuppa Detachable Portable Blender
|400 Watts
|600 ml
|6-Blade Design
|3
|Qlect Portable Blender
|400 Watts
|500 ml
|Stainless Steel
|2
|Padmashree Multi-Functional Blender Mixer
|450 Watts
|600 ml
|Stainless Steel
|3
|DADLM Portable Rechargeable Blender
|400 Watts
|500 ml
|Stainless Steel
|2
|SOLARA Blendeasy Blender
|400 Watts
|500 ml
|Stainless Steel
|2
|SHAYONAM Portable Electric Personal Blender
|400 Watts
|500 ml
|Stainless Steel
|2
