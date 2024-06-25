Blendjet 2 Next-Gen Portable Blender review: Effortless on-the-go blending for tasty juices and smoothies
Are you wondering if the Blendjet 2 is worth the investment? We have tested it out and are here to give you a full review to help you decide.
BlendJet is finally in India, and if you, like me, have been stalking this portable mini blender since it was launched and kept wishing it came down to India soon, then there's some good news. The BlendJet is pitched as a portable blender with a USB recharging port, making it easy to carry and use without plugging it in. It comes with the promise of a super powerful blade and motor and claims to be self-cleaning as well. Currently priced at ₹2999 for the basic blender and jar you can add additional accessories for an increased bundle price and avail discounts as well.