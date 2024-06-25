Are you wondering if the Blendjet 2 is worth the investment? We have tested it out and are here to give you a full review to help you decide.

BlendJet is finally in India, and if you, like me, have been stalking this portable mini blender since it was launched and kept wishing it came down to India soon, then there's some good news. The BlendJet is pitched as a portable blender with a USB recharging port, making it easy to carry and use without plugging it in. It comes with the promise of a super powerful blade and motor and claims to be self-cleaning as well. Currently priced at ₹2999 for the basic blender and jar you can add additional accessories for an increased bundle price and avail discounts as well.

I recently got my hands on the BlendJet 2 Next-Gen Portable Blender along with its attachments and carry case. I tinkered with it and tried out multiple recipes. So is it worth the hype? And does the BlendJet price get justified when compared to other portable blenders available in India? I am here to answer all your questions and more in this review of the Blendjet 2 Next-Gen Portable Blender.

Read Less Read More What are the specifications of the Blendjet 2 Next-Gen Portable Blender?

Feature Specification Model Blendjet 2 Dimensions 9” x 3” (230mm x 76mm) Weight 1.34 lb (.61 kg) Jar Capacity 16 oz (475 mL) Battery 4000 mAh Rechargeable Battery Charging Port Water-resistant USB-C Port Charging Time 1 hour Blends per Charge 15+ blends Motor 5V Electric Motor Blade 6-Point Stainless Steel Blade Blade Speed Spins 275 Times Per Second Technology Patented TurboJet Technology Colours and Patterns Multiple vibrant options are available Safety Feature Lock Mode to prevent accidental blending Self-Cleaning Yes, add soap and water, then blend Pulse Mode Yes, for food processing (double-press power button) Noise Level Quiet operation Carrying Strap Durable built-in carrying strap Measurement Markings Yes, on the jar Box Dimensions 79 mm x 79 mm x 245 mm Manufacturer BlendJet Inc., USA Importer JhaKaas Retail Private Limited Country of Origin China Additional Features JetPack® Ready-to-Blend Smoothies option, weekly recipe videos Usage Scenarios Home, work, outdoors, gym, car, beach, vacation

What does the Blendjet promise to deliver? Blend Anywhere, Anytime: The Blendjet 2 offers the freedom to blend your favourite drinks and recipes on the go, from smoothies to baby food, without being tied to a traditional kitchen blender.

Patented TurboJet Technology: With innovative TurboJet technology and a powerful motor, the BlendJet 2 creates a tornado effect, ensuring superior blending performance that outshines traditional blenders for smooth, consistent results every time.

Convenient USB-C Rechargeable: Enjoy over 15 blends per charge with the USB-C port. Quick and easy to recharge anywhere, making the Blendjet 2 perfect for home, office, gym, or travel use.

BlendJet 2 - unboxed

With the above-listed specifications and deliverables, the Blendjet 2 looks like a very promising addition to everyone's kitchens and daily routines. After using this for a long period, I can now give you some insights into what I experienced and answer the questions to help you make your buying decisions with ease. So let’s get into it:

What are the various attachments the Blendjet 2 comes with? Unlike a heavy-duty mixer grinder, this portable blender comes with very simple attachments for a specific purpose - to blend.

1. Blendjet 2 Portable Blender:

The main unit, including the base, with a built-in rechargeable battery and motor.

2. 470ml Jar:

A jar with measurement markings for easy recipe-following and ingredient measuring.

3. 945ml XL Jar:

Perfect for larger juicing and other recipes for the kitchen like cheesecakes, smoothies, chutneys and more.

4. 6-Point Stainless Steel Blade:

A powerful blade system is attached to the base for effective blending.

5. Jetsetter Insulated Sleeve - Standard (470 Ml):

An insulated sleeve in black that can carry the 470ml attachment to the blender base to make it easy to carry when you are on the move.

6. Water-Resistant USB-C Charging Cable:

A reversible USB-C cable for convenient charging.

The website also shows that you can buy an Orbiter drinking lid, a 590 ml jar, and replacement parts as well.

Blendjet 2 Portable Blender

Can I buy Blendjet 2 in India? Yes, recently launched in India. The Blendjet 2 is available on their website for you to purchase directly.

Similar product for you:

How easy is it to install/set up the Blendjet2? There is nothing to do in regard to assembling the Blendjet. Simply attach the required jar you want to use, and it is ready to go. You just have to charge it for a full hour before your first use. And, as I like to do, wash it well before the first time you take it for a spin.

How long does one full charge of the Blendjet portable blender last? It depends on the usage. The first full charge lasted me for about 15 quick blends when I made smoothies and juices. But when I took up more ambitious projects like blending frozen fruits and making a cheesecake mix, it lasted me a total of 9 blends.

Can I drink out of my Blendjet? Yes. All those Instagram and TikTok videos are true. If you are on blend mode and hold the power button down for 3 seconds, it will flash thrice and switch to lock mode, which makes it safe to drink out of the jar and even start scooping out of it.

Similar product for you:

Using the Blendjet

The Blendjet 2 and my experience with it:

My initial impressions:

I absolutely loved the compact packaging the Blendjet Portable Blender came in. The first thing that came to my mind when I saw the box was, is everything in this one small box for real? On further investigation; I loved how they had packaged the whole portable blender into the most convenient and lightweight box to make it easy to handle.

The XL jar came in its mini damage-proof box which was so sleek and modern that I definitely would want to give points for the thoughtful and sensible packaging to the Blendjet team.

The first spin:

After unboxing the Blendjet 2 and admiring the glass jars, the super sleek motor with blades and more, I decided to clean it and dry it overnight before my first use. It was a super easy method, a few drops of dishwashing liquid and water and simply hit the power button and watch it spin! No need to bring out the sponges and scrubbers and risk putting your hand into a jar with a sharp blade to clean it well. This method of cleaning is the most appropriate way to do it and is safe as well.

Using the Blendjet 2 in the kitchen:

I started by making myself some orange juice and the powerful motor surprised me. Two quick spins and the oranges were blended in so well and all I had to do was a quick strain and drink.

Took the Blendjet with me for a walk and made myself a smoothie to sip on while I walked back home. The pleasure of having fresh fruit stored in the jar and just hitting the power button so I could enjoy a fresh smoothie when I wanted one was a treat indeed.

The Blendjet comes with a very effective Pulse Mode and I used it to make a quick mango salsa for some guests. It is also a great way to break down nuts like almonds and cashews for powders and desserts.

The XL jar is a great attachment for anyone who wants to use the Blendjet Portable blender for more than just personal juicing and smoothies. The Jar comes with a 945 ml capacity which makes it perfect for blending chutneys, making smoothies for multiple people and I even used it for a one-jar cheesecake recipe without needing to unplug my oven to plug in my mixer-grinder.

Similar product for you:

What I loved about the Blendjet 2 Portable Blender: 1. Very Handy

I love the portable element it has and is very easy to carry around in your handbags and even at home from one room to another.

2. Super strong motor

The turbojet technology of the Blendjet 2 is very impressive. It easily managed to crush ice, blend up nuts in pulse mode, make smoothies in less than 20 seconds and so much more without any additional effort from my side.

3. Easy to clean

The process to clean the Blendjet irrespective of what jar you are using is so easy, quick and safe that even a child can use it and clean it with some supervision without having to worry about safety and other precautions.

4. BPA-free plastic and glass jars

I love the overall quality the Blendjet offers. The plastic is the best grade available and the jars are all glass, making it a healthy and toxin-free option for daily use.

5. Travel-friendly and insulating cover

The insulated sleeve is a game changer. It ensured my fruits remained cold, as I had removed them from the freezer and thrown them into the Blendjet before leaving home. It ensured my on-the-go smoothie was cold and refreshing even after 2 hours of the ingredients being out of the refrigerator.

Making a smoothie in the Blendjet 2 portable blender

Points to keep in mind when using the Blendjet 2: 1. Read the instructions carefully

I initially just used my knowledge of what I had seen in the videos on social media, which got me stuck in a few places. On reading the instructions properly and the user guide that came with the Blendjet, I understood the meaning of each colour that was glowing in the power button and also how to switch between different modes. Worth a read before you start, else you will find yourself stuck like me.

2. Liquids first

While making the cheesecake blend, I added the cream cheese first which got the jar a little stuck and it was not blending as well as it should have. When I tried it for a second time, I made sure to add the milk and eggs first and then top it with the solid ingredients and voila! Instant blending. They constantly mention adding liquids first in their instructions as well; follow them.

Similar product for you:

What did I not like about the Blendjet2? While I was and still am overall impressed with the Blendjet 2. I find storing it slightly difficult. The jars are all glass and need to be stored smartly and the blade in the bottom motor is sharp so has to be stored out of reach from children and also in a manner that you do not cut your finger on it while pulling it out of a drawer or shelf.

I also found that it can pulse and blend well, but it cannot replace a mixer grinder in the Indian kitchen, so one will need multiple appliances to get through all their tasks.

Similar product for you:

Attachment Description BlendJet 2 Portable Blender The main unit, including the base with a built-in rechargeable battery and motor. 470ml Jar Jar with measurement markings for easy recipe-following and ingredient measuring. 945ml XL Jar Larger jar for bigger recipes like smoothies, chutneys, and cheesecake mixes. 6-Point Stainless Steel Blade Powerful blade system attached to the base for effective blending. Jetsetter Insulated Sleeve Insulated sleeve to carry the 470ml jar, keeps ingredients cold on the go. USB-C Charging Cable Reversible USB-C cable for convenient charging. Optional Accessories Orbiter drinking lid, 590 ml jar, and replacement parts.

Similar product for you:

Scenario Description Home Make smoothies, juices, baby food, and sauces in the comfort of your kitchen. Work Prepare healthy drinks and snacks quickly at your workplace. Outdoors Perfect for picnics, hikes, and other outdoor activities. Gym Blend protein shakes and recovery drinks right after workouts. Car Convenient for making drinks on the go during road trips. Beach Enjoy refreshing drinks while relaxing at the beach. Vacation Easy to carry and use during travels to ensure healthy eating habits.

Should you buy the Blendjet 2 Portable Blender? The Blendjet 2 Portable Blender is truly an innovation for use in and out of the kitchen. I suggest buying it along with the lid and XL jar to make the most of this blender. This will also make a great present for students heading out to college and away from home for the first time or a friend who loves to travel regularly and could use a little help to stay healthy and hydrated.

Truly an impressive innovation and worth buying.

Similar products available on Amazon:

Similar articles for you: Best juicer mixer grinders for your kitchen: Top 10 options to choose from

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!