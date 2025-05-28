Blockbuster deals on top rated chimneys from your kitchen: 7 models we recommend for a smokeless cooking experience

It took me a long time to develop cooking as a hobby because I just could not stand the smoke and the sweat it brought. I did not think of enjoying cooking before I got a chimney installed. Why is a chimney important? For starters, I did not have teary eyes throughout my cooking session. The kitchen did not smell of a running kitchen hours after I was done cooking, and the house was also not full of smoke.

All these benefits after one adjustment in my kitchen is insane. This motivated me to list down of the blockbuster deals on Chimney running right now on Amazon. Check these recommendations and get one today.

The KAFF K-Series KEC 60A blends style and performance with its matte black curved glass design and powerful 1450 m³/h suction. Its filterless auto-clean tech ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the touch and motion controls offer modern convenience. Ideal for Indian kitchens, it efficiently eliminates smoke and grease, making everyday cooking a cleaner, quieter, and more elegant experience.

Specifications Type Curved Glass, Matte Black Finish Suction Capacity 1450 m³/h Control Panel Thermostatic Touch with 3-Speed Gesture Motion Control Noise Level 58–61 dBA Click Here to Buy KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)

The Faber HCSC BK 60 chimney is a powerhouse for Indian kitchens, delivering 1500 m³/hr suction with low noise. With auto-clean technology, baffle filters, and a handy auto-clean alarm, it simplifies maintenance. Its sleek black curved design, touch and gesture controls, and mood lighting enhance your kitchen’s ambiance while keeping it smoke- and grease-free effortlessly.

Specifications Type 60 cm Curved Glass, Wall-Mounted Autoclean Chimney Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Filter Type Baffle Filter Control Panel Touch & Gesture Control Noise Level 59 dB Click Here to Buy Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black

The Glen Hood RICA 60 blends power, technology, and style. Its 1500 m³/hr suction, BLDC motor, and filterless design ensure a smoke-free kitchen with minimal maintenance. Touch and gesture controls simplify operation, while thermal auto-clean and aeration technology enhance efficiency. Ideal for heavy-duty Indian cooking, this chimney offers smart functionality and energy savings in a sleek black finish.

Specifications Type 60 cm Curved Glass, Wall-Mounted, Filterless Autoclean Chimney Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Motor 160W BLDC with Thermal Overload Protector (TOP) Control Panel Touch & Gesture Control with Digital Display Noise Level 58 dB Click Here to Buy Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

The Elica WDFL 600 combines elegance and efficiency with its 1500 m³/hr suction, BLDC motor, and filterless technology. Its auto-clean feature with an oil collector ensures hassle-free maintenance, while 9-speed touch and motion controls offer seamless operation. Quiet, energy-efficient, and backed by a 15-year motor warranty, it’s a smart choice for a modern, smoke-free kitchen.

Specifications Type 60 cm Curved Glass, Wall-Mounted, Filterless Autoclean Chimney Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Motor BLDC Motor with 15-Year Warranty Control Panel Touch + Motion Sensor with 9 Speed Levels Noise Leve 58 dB Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Elica’s FLAT FL 600 brings sleek design and strong performance with 1500 m³/hr suction power and filterless auto-clean tech. With a touch + motion sensor control panel and quiet operation, it makes for an effortless kitchen upgrade. The 15-year motor warranty and 5-year comprehensive coverage add long-term value to this modern, low-maintenance chimney.

Specifications Type 60 cm Flat Glass, Wall-Mounted, Filterless Autoclean Chimney Suction Capacity 1500 m³/hr Motor Warranty 15 Years on Motor, 5 Years Comprehensive Control Panel Touch + Motion Sensor Noise Level Approx. 58 dB Click Here to Buy Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor WARR & 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 600 HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Faber’s Mojito 60 cm vertical chimney offers a sleek and modern alternative to traditional hoods. With 1200 m³/hr suction, two-way airflow, and filterless auto-clean tech, it ensures a clean, smoke-free kitchen. Touch and gesture controls add convenience, while an 8-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive coverage make it a reliable and stylish upgrade.

Specifications Type 60 cm Vertical Wall-Mounted Chimney, Filterless Auto Clean Suction Capacity 1200 m³/hr with Two-Way Suction Motor Warranty 8 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive Control Type Touch & Gesture Control Finish Black Glass with Modern Aesthetics Click Here to Buy Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black

The Beyond Orion 90 cm chimney is more than just a kitchen appliance, it's a culinary companion. With 1600 m³/hr 3D suction, an infotainment screen, and Chef Connect recipe access, it blends power with smart innovation. The filterless auto-clean system and durable motor with nano-coated blades make it a low-maintenance, high-performance centrepiece for any modern kitchen.

Specifications Type 90 cm Filterless Auto-Clean Chimney with Smart Infotainment Screen Suction Capacity 1600 m³/hr with 3D Suction Design Control & Features Touch Control, Speaker, Chef Connect, App & Content Access Motor 250W 3-Speed AC Motor with Nano-Coated Blades Warranty 10 Years on Motor, 2 Years on Display, 2 Years Comprehensive Click Here to Buy Beyond Appliances Orion 90cm 1600m³/hr Kitchen Chimney with Smart Screen and Speaker, Baffle Filter, Auto-Clean(Touch Control, Black)

Do I need a filterless chimney or one with baffle filters? Filterless chimneys offer hassle-free maintenance, while baffle filters are ideal for heavy Indian cooking with more grease.

What suction capacity is right for my kitchen size and cooking style? Smaller kitchens or light cooking can work with 1000–1200 m³/hr, but larger kitchens or frequent frying need 1400–1600 m³/hr.

Is auto-clean functionality essential for my usage? If you cook frequently with oil and spices, auto-clean saves time and improves performance over time.

Should I choose a chimney with smart features like motion sensors or infotainment? Tech-savvy users may prefer chimneys with touch/motion controls or built-in screens for ease and multitasking while cooking.