Blower heater price and performance analysis? Here are top 8 picks of October'23

Understanding a blower heater's price and performance is important before making a purchase. We have curated a list of the best blower heater to invest in during the coming winter season. These fan heaters will keep you warm and safe the entire season.

As the season of autumn knocks gently on our doorsteps, it brings not only the festive spirit but also a subtle hint of the approaching winter chill. The cool breeze in the air serves as a gentle reminder that colder days are just around the corner. With this change in weather, staying warm becomes a priority, and investing in a reliable room heater can be a wise decision.

In the vast landscape of room heating solutions available in India, from oil-filled radiators to infrared heaters, choosing the right one can be quite a challenge. Many heaters are designed to warm up specific spots, often leaving cold pockets in the room and failing to distribute heat evenly. This is where blower heaters shine with their fan-like functionality and efficient heating. Blower heaters offer a range of advantages, making them a popular choice for those looking to combat the winter chill.

Blower heaters are not only effective but also more budget-friendly compared to many other heating options. Their ability to rapidly circulate warm air throughout a room ensures that you stay cosy and comfortable, even in larger spaces. Moreover, blower heaters are versatile, with adjustable settings to control both the heat intensity and fan speed, allowing you to customize your warmth to perfection.

Safety is a paramount concern, especially in homes with children and pets. Blower heaters address this concern admirably, as they lack the exposed filaments or hot surfaces found in some other heater types. This makes them a safer option, as there's no risk of accidental burns. Additionally, the ability to adjust both heat and air pressure offers more precise control over your environment, a feature not commonly found in filament or halogen heaters.

In this article, we'll dive into the world of blower heaters, conducting a thorough price and performance analysis to help you make an informed decision. With winter fast approaching, it's the perfect time to find the best blower heater price and bring home a reliable appliance that will keep you warm and snug throughout the chilly months.

1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Blower Heater The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt blower heater is an efficient spot heating solution designed for small to medium-sized rooms, offering comfort during chilly weather. Its 100% pure copper wire motor ensures durability and reliable performance. This heater features two heat settings, 1000 watts and 2000 watts, allowing you to adjust the temperature according to your needs. For added safety, this blower heater includes features like a safety mesh grill, thermal cut-off, and overheat protection. However, it may produce some noise due to the fan. With a cool-touch body and non-sagging, long-life heating element, this heater is a practical choice for keeping warm in colder months.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Blower Heater: Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Heating Method: Forced Air, Convection

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Safety Features: Safety mesh grill, thermal cut-off, overheat protection

Pros Cons Two heat settings for customization Produces some noise due to the fan Safety features for added protection Requires a 15A plug, not standard 5 or 6A Cool-touch body for safety Durable copper wire motor Non-sagging, long-life heating element

2. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Blower Heater The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt blower heater is designed for spot heating in small to medium-sized rooms. It features a safety mesh grill, 100% pure copper wire motor for extended life, and two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts) for temperature control. This blower heater is equipped with a variable thermostat setting, ensuring personalized comfort. It also includes safety features like auto-revolving, overheat protection, and touch sensor controls. While it provides efficient heating, some noise due to the fan may be present.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Blower Heater: Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Power Source: Electric

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Two heat settings: 1000 watts and 2000 watts

Variable thermostat setting

Also read: Best room heater in September 2023: 8 options to consider 3. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Blower Heater The Bajaj Blow Hot blower heater is designed for spot heating in small to medium-sized rooms, providing instant warmth during colder seasons. With its 2000 Watts heat output, it ensures a comfortable environment. This blower heater features a non-sagging, long-life heating element, safety cut-off, and overheat protection for added safety. It offers two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts) and comes with a user guide for convenience.

Specifications of Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Blower Heater: Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Heating Method: Forced Air, Convection

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Safety Features: Safety cut-off, overheat protection

Pros Cons Instant warmth with 2000 Watts output None Safety features for added protection Durable heating element

4. Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Blower Heater The Bajaj Majesty RX 7 Heat Convector blower heater offers personalized comfort with its three heat settings (600 W/ 1200 W/ 2000 W). It's designed for spot heating and is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. This blower heater features auto thermal shut-off to prevent overheating and has a cool-touch handle for safe and easy transportation. It operates quietly and efficiently, making it a reliable choice for keeping warm in the colder months.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Blower Heater: Room Size: Small to medium-sized rooms

Power Source: Electric

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Three heat settings: 600 W, 1200 W, and 2000 W

Pros Cons Three heat settings for customization Heavy at almist 4KGs Auto thermal shut-off for safety Cool-touch handle for easy transport

5. Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater The Usha Heat Convector 423 N blower heater is a reliable room heater designed for spot heating in small to medium-sized rooms. With a heating capacity of 2000 watts and three heating positions, it quickly warms up spaces of up to 150 sq ft. It features overheat protection and holds an ISI mark for safety. The blower heater offers two fan speeds and a twin-turbo design for efficient heating. Safety features include a thermal cut-out and portability. The night light indicator adds convenience.

Heating Method: Convection

Room Size: Up to 150 sq ft

Special Features: Overheat Protection, ISI Mark, Three Heating Positions, Twin Turbo Design, Night Light Indicator

Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Rapid heating with three positions May not suit larger rooms Overheat protection for safety Generates some noise during operation ISI mark for quality assurance Limited coverage area Two fan speeds for customization

6. USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Blower Heater The USHA 1212 PTC blower heater offers efficient spot heating for small rooms. With a heating capacity of 1500 watts, it's suitable for rooms up to 150 sq ft. The heater features two-stage safety protection against overheating, ensuring safety during use. This blower heater includes two heating elements for energy-saving options and a fire-retardant ABS housing. The ISI mark adds to its reliability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heating Method: Convection

Heat Output: 1500 Watts

Special Features: Overheating Protection, Two Heating Elements, Fire Retardant Housing, ISI Mark

Pros Cons Two-stage safety for overheating Limited heating capacity for larger rooms Energy-saving with two heating elements May produce some noise Fire-retardant housing for safety Suitable for small rooms only ISI mark for quality assurance

7. Candes Nova All in One Silent Blower Heater The Candes Nova All in One Silent Blower Heater is a versatile heating solution that caters to your winter comfort needs. This blower heater boasts a cool-touch body, ensuring safety, and an overheat protection mechanism to prevent any potential damage due to prolonged use. It features a cleanable dust filter, making maintenance a breeze, and an adjustable thermostat control, allowing you to customize the heat intensity according to your preference.

Moreover, the oscillation function ensures that heat is evenly distributed throughout the room, making it suitable for various room sizes. For added safety, there's a tip-over switch to prevent accidents. Its integrated carry handle enhances portability, allowing you to move it effortlessly between rooms. Whether you need warmth in your bedroom, office, or any other space, the Candes Nova Room Heater provides efficient heating, all while being easy to use, clean, and maintain.

Heating Method: Convection

Special Features: Overheating Safety, Adjustable Thermostat, Oscillation Function, Tip-Over Switch, Carry Handle

Pros Cons Multiple safety features for protection May not be as powerful for large rooms Adjustable thermostat for temperature control Limited heating range Lightweight and portable design May not heat very large spaces efficiently Suitable for various room sizes and places

Also read: Orpat heaters ensure you sleep well on chilly night: Top 8 picks of October 23 8. Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Blower Heater The Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts blower heater is a dependable heating solution designed for your winter comfort. With two heat settings offering 1000 watts and 2000 watts, this heater can efficiently warm rooms of various sizes. It prioritizes safety with features like thermal cut-off and overheat protection, ensuring worry-free operation.

This blower heater provides an air throw range of 10 feet, making it suitable for bedrooms, offices, and other spaces. Its lightweight and portable design allow you to move it easily between rooms, and the rust-free metal grill adds durability while complementing your room's decor.

If you notice a slight burning smell during the initial usage, don't worry; it's a common occurrence due to the motor varnish heating for the first time and should not recur. The Activa Heat-Max blower heater is a reliable choice to keep you warm during chilly winter days.

Heating Method: Convection

Special Features: Thermal Cut-off, Overheat Protection, Rust-free Metal Grill

Pros Cons Adjustable heat settings for flexibility May emit a burning smell during initial use Thermal cut-off and overheat protection Repairs need to be done by sending to service centre Air throw range suitable for various rooms Lightweight and portable design

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Blower Heater 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor for long life Safety Mesh Grill Two heat settings - 1000W and 2000W Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Blower Heater 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor for longer life Variable Thermostat Setting for Temperature Control Two heat settings - 1000W and 2000W Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Blower Heater 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor for long life Non-sagging, stitching type heating element Two heat settings - 1000W and 2000W Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Blower Heater Customized heat settings (600W/1200W/2000W) Auto thermal shut-off for overheating protection Adjustable height setting for convenience Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Blower Heater Overheat Protection ISI Mark Twin turbo design for better heating USHA 1212 PTC with Adjustable Thermostat Blower Heater Two Heating Elements For Energy Saving 2 Stage Safety for Overheating Protection Fire Retardant Strong ABS Housing Candes Nova All in One Silent Blower Heater Overheating Safety Adjustable Thermostat Control Oscillation Function Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Blower Heater Overheat safety protection Two heat settings (1000W and 2000W) Air throw range of 10 feet

Best overall product The Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Blower Heater takes the crown as the best overall product. It offers a blend of safety features, including overheat protection and ISI Mark certification. The twin turbo design ensures efficient and rapid heating. With three heating positions (665W/1330W/2000W) and two fan speeds, it provides versatile heating options for various room sizes. Its portable and lightweight design, along with a night light indicator, enhances user convenience.

How to find the right blower heater in India? Heating capacity: Determine the size of the room you need to heat, and choose a blower heater with an appropriate heating capacity (measured in watts) to ensure effective heating.

Energy efficiency: Opt for heaters with energy-saving features such as adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings to conserve energy and reduce electricity bills.

Portability: Consider the heater's size, weight, and portability features if you plan to move it between rooms.

User reviews: Read user reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and reliability.

FAQs Question : Are blower heaters energy-efficient? Ans : Blower heaters with adjustable thermostats and multiple heat settings can be energy-efficient as they allow you to control the heating intensity. Question : Can blower heaters be used in bathrooms? Ans : Some blower heaters are designed for bathroom use and are equipped with safety features for such environments. Always check the product specifications. Question : Do blower heaters make a lot of noise? Ans : Blower heaters can produce some noise due to the fan, but modern models are designed to minimize noise levels. Question : Are blower heaters safe around children and pets? Ans : Blower heaters are generally safer than heaters with exposed filaments or open flames, but it's essential to follow safety guidelines and keep them out of reach. Question : Can blower heaters be used as fans during summers? Ans : Some blower heaters offer a dual functionality as fans, making them suitable for year-round use.

