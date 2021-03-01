Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones and earbuds from $50 to $130: Good sound with a trade-off
Photo Bloomberg

Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones and earbuds from $50 to $130: Good sound with a trade-off

5 min read . 02:09 PM IST Nicole Nguyen, The Wall Street Journal

  • Four Bluetooth options from Monoprice and Anker’s Soundcore brand produce decent sound—but the noise cancellation is clearly second rate

Headphones and wine have a lot in common. You can spend next to nothing or drop hundreds of dollars. And like wine, you can make a great headphone find without breaking the bank. You just have to know where to look—or whom to ask.

I’ve already covered some of the top Bluetooth over-ear headphones and in-ear earbuds on the market. Prices range from $200 to $500 for a decent set with noise cancellation and high-tech extras like fast-pairing and 3-D audio.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.