5 min read.02:09 PM ISTNicole Nguyen, The Wall Street Journal
Four Bluetooth options from Monoprice and Anker’s Soundcore brand produce decent sound—but the noise cancellation is clearly second rate
Headphones and wine have a lot in common. You can spend next to nothing or drop hundreds of dollars. And like wine, you can make a great headphone find without breaking the bank. You just have to know where to look—or whom to ask.
I’ve already covered some of the top Bluetooth over-ear headphones and in-ear earbuds on the market. Prices range from $200 to $500 for a decent set with noise cancellation and high-tech extras like fast-pairing and 3-D audio.