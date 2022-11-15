boAt Airdopes 100 TWS earbuds launched: Details on price, specs and more

boAt, a domestic electronics company, has launched its TWS Bluetooth earbuds, dubbed as Airpodes 100 for the Indian market. These earbuds are packed with the advanced features like ENx, BEAST, IWP and ASAP which the brand claims to deliver great sound quality, enhanced calling and durable battery life.
boAt, a domestic electronics company, has launched its TWS Bluetooth earbuds, dubbed as Airpodes 100 for the Indian market. These earbuds are packed with the advanced features like ENx, BEAST, IWP and ASAP which the brand claims to deliver great sound quality, enhanced calling and durable battery life.
boAt Airdopes 100: Details on price and availability
The boAt Airdopes 100 are offered at a price of ₹1,299 in India. Interested customers can buy them via Flipkart and the official website of boAt. These earbuds are available for purchase in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Emerald Green colour options.
boAt Airdopes 100: Details on price and availability
The boAt Airdopes 100 are offered at a price of ₹1,299 in India. Interested customers can buy them via Flipkart and the official website of boAt. These earbuds are available for purchase in Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Emerald Green colour options.
boAt Airdopes 100: Specifications
The boAt Airdopes have been offered in a compact design and the earbuds come with a snug fit in ears. It gets an IPX4 water and sweat resistant shield.
boAt Airdopes 100: Specifications
The boAt Airdopes have been offered in a compact design and the earbuds come with a snug fit in ears. It gets an IPX4 water and sweat resistant shield.
Speaking of the specifications, the boAt Airdopes 100 is equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 for clear audio and better connectivity and with Insta Wake N’Pair (IWP) technology, it powers up the buds and allows the users to pair them to the handset.
Speaking of the specifications, the boAt Airdopes 100 is equipped with Bluetooth v5.2 for clear audio and better connectivity and with Insta Wake N’Pair (IWP) technology, it powers up the buds and allows the users to pair them to the handset.
These TWS earbuds are offered with BEAST mode that comes with 50ms ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming and smooth meeting sessions.
These TWS earbuds are offered with BEAST mode that comes with 50ms ultra-low latency for lag-free gaming and smooth meeting sessions.
The boAt Airdopes have large 10 mm dynamic drivers which help produce audio with deep bass. This device comes equipped with quad microphones with ENx technology that lets users take hands-free experience with calling.
The boAt Airdopes have large 10 mm dynamic drivers which help produce audio with deep bass. This device comes equipped with quad microphones with ENx technology that lets users take hands-free experience with calling.
Interestingly, the boAt Airdopes come with touch controls what let users change tracks, adjust the volume or answer calls at the touch of a button. It has One Touch Voice Assistant which helps users to check on the weather, keep track of the latest news and stay updated with even the cricket scores. Moreover, these earbuds are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.
Interestingly, the boAt Airdopes come with touch controls what let users change tracks, adjust the volume or answer calls at the touch of a button. It has One Touch Voice Assistant which helps users to check on the weather, keep track of the latest news and stay updated with even the cricket scores. Moreover, these earbuds are compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.
boAt claims to offer 50 hours of battery life and it features ASAP charge technology that ensures the buds are swiftly charged. Additionally, the case comes with a USB-C reversible port for charging port for charging the earbuds. The earbuds promise to offer one hour of playtime within five minutes of charging.