boAt launches Stream Edition wireless headphones in India: Details2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 08:12 PM IST
- All these devices come with Netflix branding on them. They are offered in three different colour variants – White, Blue and Black.
Homegrown audio brand Boat has partnered with the streaming platform Netflix to announce a wireless headphone in India. The company has launched Boat Stream Edition headphones in the country that include boAt Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones, boAt Airdopes 411 ANC TWS earphones and boAt Rockerz 333 Pro neckband style Bluetooth.