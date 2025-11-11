boAt smartwatches starting ₹1100; Track your fitness and movement efficiently

Your phone cannot do all the heavy lifting, and that is where a smartwatch steps in. boAt’s latest range starts at just ₹1100, proving fitness tracking does not have to cost a fortune. These watches count steps, monitor heart rate, and even remind you to move when you have been sitting too long.

They look sharp, feel light, and charge fast, making them perfect for people who live life on the go. From office desks to morning jogs, boAt smartwatches keep you connected, active, and stylish without draining your wallet.

The Storm Call 3 packs serious smarts into a sleek frame. Its large 1.83-inch HD display makes every stat easy to read, while 700+ activity modes keep fitness tracking exciting. The DIY Watch Face Studio adds a touch of personality, and turn-by-turn navigation ensures you never lose your way. Built for all-day comfort, this is a solid choice for anyone balancing style, fitness, and functionality.

Specifications Display 1.83-inch HD screen Navigation Turn-by-turn TBT navigation Activity Modes 700+ sports and movement options Watch Face Studio Customisable DIY faces Compatibility Suitable for both men and women

The Lunar Discovery is a tech-savvy wrist companion with a stunning HD display and an impressive range of features. It offers Bluetooth calling, emergency SOS, and even a QR tray for quick sharing. With turn-by-turn navigation and a DIY Watch Face Studio, it’s practical yet playful. Ideal for those who need function with flair, it keeps fitness and convenience right on your wrist.

Specifications Display 1.39-inch HD display Connectivity Bluetooth calling with built-in mic Navigation Turn-by-turn direction support Safety Emergency SOS and QR tray Customisation DIY Watch Face Studio

The Wave Call 3 keeps things simple yet stylish. It delivers crisp visuals on a bright HD screen and includes Bluetooth calling for easy hands-free chats. With animated watch faces, SpO2 and heart rate tracking, and multiple sports modes, it fits right into daily routines. Lightweight, durable, and fun to use, it is a dependable fitness companion for every active lifestyle.

Specifications Display 1.83-inch HD screen Features Bluetooth calling with functional crown Health Tracking Heart rate and SpO2 monitor Durability IP68 water resistance Modes Multiple sports tracking options

Designed with elegance in mind, the Enigma Gem is a luxury smartwatch that keeps health and style perfectly balanced. Its AMOLED display dazzles with clarity, while features like live SOS location sharing and QR Tray make it safety-conscious too. Packed with 700+ active modes and personalisation options, it proves fitness tech can look stunning on the wrist.

Specifications Display 1.19-inch AMOLED display Health Tracking Heart rate and SpO2 monitor Safety Emergency SOS with live location Activity Modes 700+ sport and movement options Customisation DIY Watch Face Studio and QR Tray

The Ultima Ember stands out with its gorgeous AMOLED display and personalised fitness nudges that keep motivation high. Its functional crown makes navigation smooth, while 100+ sports modes handle any workout routine with ease. Designed for those who value clarity and customisation, this smartwatch adds flair to fitness tracking and keeps goals within sight every step of the way.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED screen Features Personalised fitness nudges Controls Functional crown for easy navigation Modes 100+ sports activities Watch Faces Fully customisable options

The Wave Call brings communication and convenience together. It features a bright 1.69-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness, ensuring clarity under any light. With multi-sport modes, heart rate tracking, and IP68 protection, it’s reliable through every step and sprint. Affordable and functional, it is ideal for those upgrading to their first smartwatch.

Specifications Display 1.69-inch HD screen (550 nits brightness) Watch Faces 150+ design options Health Features HR and SpO2 monitor Durability IP68 water and dust resistance Modes Multi-sport activity tracking

Wave Sigma 3 is your all-in-one control hub on the wrist. The 2.01-inch HD screen feels expansive, while Crest+ OS ensures smooth performance. With Bluetooth calling, navigation, emergency SOS, and a QR tray, it’s built for convenience. Stylish and packed with practical tools, it keeps fitness tracking, communication, and personal safety neatly synchronised.

Specifications Display 2.01-inch HD screen Operating System Crest+ OS Navigation Turn-by-turn direction assistance Safety Emergency SOS and QR Tray Connectivity Bluetooth calling

Storm Infinity Max lives up to its name with the brand’s biggest battery ever, lasting up to 20 days. Its bold 2.01-inch display and AI nudges make fitness tracking effortless. The functional crown adds precision to navigation, and Bluetooth calling keeps you connected at all times. A true workhorse for those who want power and style in one wearable.

Specifications Display 2.01-inch HD screen Battery Life Up to 20 days Features AI nudges and functional crown Connectivity Bluetooth calling Design Modern, durable build for daily use

Which boAt smartwatch is ideal for fitness enthusiasts? The boAt Storm Call 3 is perfect for fitness lovers with 700+ active modes, accurate tracking, and turn-by-turn navigation to keep workouts fresh and goal-driven.

What is the best smartwatch for professional use? The boAt Lunar Discovery balances elegance and practicality with Bluetooth calling, SOS alerts, and QR Tray features, making it suitable for busy professionals who need connectivity and safety in one device.

Which smartwatch suits frequent travellers? The boAt Wave Sigma 3 offers navigation, Bluetooth calling, and emergency SOS, ensuring smooth travel experiences while tracking fitness and keeping important details accessible on the go.

Which smartwatch is best for women seeking both style and performance? The boAt Enigma Gem combines luxurious design with health tracking, live SOS sharing, and 700+ activity modes, making it ideal for women who prioritise elegance and efficiency.