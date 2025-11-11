boAt smartwatches starting ₹1100; Track your fitness and movement efficiently

Track fitness, steps, and heart rate with boAt smartwatches starting at 1100. Affordable, sleek, and smart companions for busy, active days.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published11 Nov 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Get a boAt smartwatch without breaking your bank.
Get a boAt smartwatch without breaking your bank.

Your phone cannot do all the heavy lifting, and that is where a smartwatch steps in. boAt’s latest range starts at just 1100, proving fitness tracking does not have to cost a fortune. These watches count steps, monitor heart rate, and even remind you to move when you have been sitting too long.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details...

₹1,099

...
Check Details

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black)View Details...

₹1,399

...
Check Details

Boat Wave Call 3 Smartwatch 1.83” HD Display with Animated Watch Faces; BT Calling, Functional Crown, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68, HR, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Bold Black)View Details...

₹1,399

...
Check Details

boAt Enigma Gem Women's Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)View Details...

₹2,999

...
Check Details

boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Bold Black)View Details...

₹2,199

...
Check Details
View More...

They look sharp, feel light, and charge fast, making them perfect for people who live life on the go. From office desks to morning jogs, boAt smartwatches keep you connected, active, and stylish without draining your wallet.

The Storm Call 3 packs serious smarts into a sleek frame. Its large 1.83-inch HD display makes every stat easy to read, while 700+ activity modes keep fitness tracking exciting. The DIY Watch Face Studio adds a touch of personality, and turn-by-turn navigation ensures you never lose your way. Built for all-day comfort, this is a solid choice for anyone balancing style, fitness, and functionality.

Specifications

Display
1.83-inch HD screen
Navigation
Turn-by-turn TBT navigation
Activity Modes
700+ sports and movement options
Watch Face Studio
Customisable DIY faces
Compatibility
Suitable for both men and women

The Lunar Discovery is a tech-savvy wrist companion with a stunning HD display and an impressive range of features. It offers Bluetooth calling, emergency SOS, and even a QR tray for quick sharing. With turn-by-turn navigation and a DIY Watch Face Studio, it’s practical yet playful. Ideal for those who need function with flair, it keeps fitness and convenience right on your wrist.

Specifications

Display
1.39-inch HD display
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling with built-in mic
Navigation
Turn-by-turn direction support
Safety
Emergency SOS and QR tray
Customisation
DIY Watch Face Studio

The Wave Call 3 keeps things simple yet stylish. It delivers crisp visuals on a bright HD screen and includes Bluetooth calling for easy hands-free chats. With animated watch faces, SpO2 and heart rate tracking, and multiple sports modes, it fits right into daily routines. Lightweight, durable, and fun to use, it is a dependable fitness companion for every active lifestyle.

Specifications

Display
1.83-inch HD screen
Features
Bluetooth calling with functional crown
Health Tracking
Heart rate and SpO2 monitor
Durability
IP68 water resistance
Modes
Multiple sports tracking options

Designed with elegance in mind, the Enigma Gem is a luxury smartwatch that keeps health and style perfectly balanced. Its AMOLED display dazzles with clarity, while features like live SOS location sharing and QR Tray make it safety-conscious too. Packed with 700+ active modes and personalisation options, it proves fitness tech can look stunning on the wrist.

Specifications

Display
1.19-inch AMOLED display
Health Tracking
Heart rate and SpO2 monitor
Safety
Emergency SOS with live location
Activity Modes
700+ sport and movement options
Customisation
DIY Watch Face Studio and QR Tray

The Ultima Ember stands out with its gorgeous AMOLED display and personalised fitness nudges that keep motivation high. Its functional crown makes navigation smooth, while 100+ sports modes handle any workout routine with ease. Designed for those who value clarity and customisation, this smartwatch adds flair to fitness tracking and keeps goals within sight every step of the way.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED screen
Features
Personalised fitness nudges
Controls
Functional crown for easy navigation
Modes
100+ sports activities
Watch Faces
Fully customisable options

The Wave Call brings communication and convenience together. It features a bright 1.69-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness, ensuring clarity under any light. With multi-sport modes, heart rate tracking, and IP68 protection, it’s reliable through every step and sprint. Affordable and functional, it is ideal for those upgrading to their first smartwatch.

Specifications

Display
1.69-inch HD screen (550 nits brightness)
Watch Faces
150+ design options
Health Features
HR and SpO2 monitor
Durability
IP68 water and dust resistance
Modes
Multi-sport activity tracking

Wave Sigma 3 is your all-in-one control hub on the wrist. The 2.01-inch HD screen feels expansive, while Crest+ OS ensures smooth performance. With Bluetooth calling, navigation, emergency SOS, and a QR tray, it’s built for convenience. Stylish and packed with practical tools, it keeps fitness tracking, communication, and personal safety neatly synchronised.

Specifications

Display
2.01-inch HD screen
Operating System
Crest+ OS
Navigation
Turn-by-turn direction assistance
Safety
Emergency SOS and QR Tray
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling

Storm Infinity Max lives up to its name with the brand’s biggest battery ever, lasting up to 20 days. Its bold 2.01-inch display and AI nudges make fitness tracking effortless. The functional crown adds precision to navigation, and Bluetooth calling keeps you connected at all times. A true workhorse for those who want power and style in one wearable.

Specifications

Display
2.01-inch HD screen
Battery Life
Up to 20 days
Features
AI nudges and functional crown
Connectivity
Bluetooth calling
Design
Modern, durable build for daily use

Which boAt smartwatch is ideal for fitness enthusiasts?

The boAt Storm Call 3 is perfect for fitness lovers with 700+ active modes, accurate tracking, and turn-by-turn navigation to keep workouts fresh and goal-driven.

What is the best smartwatch for professional use?

The boAt Lunar Discovery balances elegance and practicality with Bluetooth calling, SOS alerts, and QR Tray features, making it suitable for busy professionals who need connectivity and safety in one device.

Which smartwatch suits frequent travellers?

The boAt Wave Sigma 3 offers navigation, Bluetooth calling, and emergency SOS, ensuring smooth travel experiences while tracking fitness and keeping important details accessible on the go.

Which smartwatch is best for women seeking both style and performance?

The boAt Enigma Gem combines luxurious design with health tracking, live SOS sharing, and 700+ activity modes, making it ideal for women who prioritise elegance and efficiency.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsboAt smartwatches starting ₹1100; Track your fitness and movement efficiently
More
FAQs
Yes, boAt smartwatches connect easily with both Android and iOS devices through the boAt Crest app, allowing smooth syncing of fitness data, notifications, and personalised settings.
Battery life varies by model, typically lasting 7 to 20 days. The Storm Infinity Max offers the longest runtime, perfect for users who prefer fewer charging breaks.
Yes, boAt smartwatches use advanced sensors to monitor heart rate, SpO2, and sleep patterns accurately, helping users track overall health and make lifestyle improvements confidently.
Most models, including Wave Call 3 and Ultima Ember, feature IP68 water resistance, making them suitable for workouts, runs, and light splashes without performance issues.
Yes, several models such as Wave Sigma 3 and Lunar Discovery include Bluetooth calling, allowing users to take calls directly from the wrist with a clear built-in microphone and speaker.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.