boAt ‘Storm Pro Call’ smartwatch announced in India: Check price, features

The boAt Storm Pro Call Bluetooth calling smartwatch will be available for a limited period introductory price of ₹3799, starting from September 05, 2022 at 12pm on Walmart-owned Flipkart and boAt website.
boAt is all set to launch its flagship smartwatch Storm Pro Call. This premium smartwatch features a 2.5D Curved 1.78" AMOLED Display with a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth UI performance. boAt claims that the display is bright enough to be viewed outdoors during peak hours and the smartwatch can be customised as per user taste with 100+ cloud faces.
Price of boAt Storm Pro Call
Features and design of boAt Storm Pro Call
This smartwatch features a 2.5D Curved 1.78" AMOLED Display with a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth UI performance.
The latest offering from boAt comes equipped with its BT Calling mode. It allows users to stay connected and answer calls with a tap. Moreover, this device can save up to 10 contacts. It has a built-in speaker, microphone and a responsive dial-pad that enables users to have a quick chat with your friends anytime, anywhere.
Talking about the health features, this watch has 700+ active modes and monitors every activity, including strength and training, dance - Ballet, aerobics, home activities, laughing, lazing around (binge watching/ resting), and many more. Furthermore it comes equipped with boAt Crest Gamification App to make fitness fun.
Additionally, boAt Storm Pro Call includes health sensors such as heart rate monitor, real time SPO2 tracker, and sleep monitor to monitor the health. Other features include sedentary alerts to keep the users active.
Interestingly, boAt Storm Pro Call smartwatch also comes with the ability to track live cricket scores, guided breathing and meditation mode, weather updates, notifications, music and camera controls and more. All these software enhancements are encased in an IP68, dust and water-resistant design.
As per boAt, this smartwatch can run for 10 days without a charge with light usage and up to a week with heavy usage. It comes with boAt ASAP charge that can top up the battery with a full charge in 30 minutes.
