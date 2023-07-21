Boat unveils smart ring with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking and other health features

Boat unveils smart ring with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking and other health features1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Indian wearable devices brand, Boat, has launched its first smart ring, offering health and fitness monitoring features such as heart rate, sleep and menstrual cycle tracking. The device will be available on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart.
Boat, a prominent wearable devices brand in India, has introduced its latest addition, the Boat Smart Ring. This marks the brand's initial venture into the smart ring segment. As the name implies, this sleek device can be worn on the finger and enables users to monitor their health and fitness metrics effectively.
