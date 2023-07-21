Boat unveils smart ring with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking and other health features

Boat, a prominent wearable devices brand in India, has introduced its latest addition, the Boat Smart Ring. This marks the brand's initial venture into the smart ring segment. As the name implies, this sleek device can be worn on the finger and enables users to monitor their health and fitness metrics effectively.

Though specific details on the pricing and release date remain undisclosed at present, the Boat Smart Ring will be readily available on various e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Boat's own online store.

Crafted from a combination of ceramic and metal materials, the Boat Smart Ring exudes a sense of premium quality while integrating essential health tracking functionalities. Users can benefit from features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep monitoring, enhancing their overall wellness. Moreover, the ring includes a temperature sensor for keeping track of body temperature, along with standard smartwatch capabilities such as step tracking.

Designed to cater to the needs of women, the smart ring also offers menstrual cycle tracking and prediction, making it a comprehensive health companion.

Boasting water-resistance of up to 5 ATM pressure and sweat-resistance, the Boat Smart Ring is deemed suitable for swimming or workout sessions, adding to its versatility.

Interestingly, the unveiling of the Boat Smart Ring coincides with the news of Samsung's development of its own smart ring, the Galaxy Ring, potentially indicating the rising popularity of smart rings. The Elec report suggests that Samsung has initiated the development of the rumored 'Galaxy Ring,' yet the decision to mass-produce these rings will depend on the evaluation of prototypes.