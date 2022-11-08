BoAt Wave Ultima BT calling smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features

BoAt has launched its Wave Ultima smartwatch in India. This Bluetooth calling smartwatch features a Curve Arc display which comes with crack resistance protection. The Wave Ultima smartwatch features a Bluetooth v5.3 chipset and it offers Bluetooth calling paired with a built-in HD speaker along with a microphone.
Interestingly, this smartwatch features more than 100 sports modes which includes auto work-out detection and active sports like yoga, swimming, walking, running and more
BoAt Wave Ultima: Details on price, availability
The BoAt Wave Ultima smartwatch comes at a price of ₹2,999 in India. It is available for purchase in three colour variants which are Real Green, Raging Red and Active Black. Interested customers can buy it via BoAt’s official website and Flipkart.
BoAt Wave Ultima: Details on specifications and features
The BoAt Wave Ultima sports a 1.8-inch display with 500 edge-to-edge Always On Curved Arc display. According to BoAt, the user interface of this smartwatch is bold, vibrant and highly responsive. Moreover, the BT calling watch comes with skin-friendly soft silicone straps and it is encased in a lightweight aluminium alloy dial, claims the company.
Speaking of the bluetooth capabilities, the Wave Ultima smartwatch features a Bluetooth v5.3 chipset and it offers Bluetooth calling paired with a built-in HD speaker along with a microphone.
Interestingly, this smartwatch features more than 100 sports modes which includes auto work-out detection and active sports like yoga, swimming, walking, running and more.
For monitoring health, the watch comes equipped with features like heart rate monitor, blood oxygen levels, stress monitor and more.
The BoAt Wave Ultima also comes equipped with flashlight, music control, Find My Phone, DND, world clock, stopwatch, weather forecasts and others.