BoAt Wave Ultima BT calling smartwatch launched in India: Check price, features

BoAt Wave Ultima: Details on specifications and features

The BoAt Wave Ultima sports a 1.8-inch display with 500 edge-to-edge Always On Curved Arc display. According to BoAt, the user interface of this smartwatch is bold, vibrant and highly responsive. Moreover, the BT calling watch comes with skin-friendly soft silicone straps and it is encased in a lightweight aluminium alloy dial, claims the company.