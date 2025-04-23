Boost your productivity: Get over 70% off on top monitors and printers you can rely on

Power your workday with up to 70% off on dependable monitors and printers. From home offices to student setups, find tech that fits.

Bharat Sharma
Published23 Apr 2025, 12:53 PM IST
Upgrade your workspace for less - shop exclusive deals on monitors and printers during the Amazon sale.
Upgrade your workspace for less - shop exclusive deals on monitors and printers during the Amazon sale.(AI-generated)

Are your productivity needs not being met? It might be time for a monitor and printer upgrade. Amazon’s sale offers up to 70% off on high-quality models from trusted brands like HP, Canon, LG, BenQ, and Epson. Whether you’re tackling everyday tasks or working on complex projects, these monitors, and printers deliver reliability and performance. 

With options suited to all budgets, the right tools can make a noticeable difference in your daily workflow. Take advantage of this sale to enhance your home or office setup with devices that work as hard as you do. These deals are the perfect opportunity to invest in tools that help you stay ahead.

Top offers for you:

Monitors under 10,000 - over 70% off

Snag a quality monitor without burning a hole in your pocket—top brands like Samsung, Acer, BenQ, and Lenovo are now available under 10,000. With discounts soaring over 70%, it’s a great time to upgrade your desk setup for work, gaming, or study. These value-packed displays deliver sharp visuals without the premium price tag.

Printers under 10,000 - over 30% off

Printers under 10,000 are seeing generous markdowns this Amazon sale season, with discounts topping 30% across popular models. From reliable HP deskjets to Canon and Epson ink-efficient options, there's plenty to choose from - whether you're printing assignments, reports, or photos at home. With these deals, smart functionality and everyday convenience don’t have to come at a high price.

Monitors under 20,000 - over 60% off

Big-screen clarity doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Monitors under 20,000 are now up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. Whether you’re gaming, editing, or working long hours, brands like MSI, BenQ, LG, and Acer offer sharp visuals, fast refresh rates, and reliable performance. A timely upgrade for anyone spending serious hours in front of a screen.

Printers under 20,000 - over 30% off

Print more, spend less. With over 30% off on top printers under 20,000, Amazon’s sale brings real value to your desk. Choose from reliable names like Brother, HP, Canon, and Epson. Print crisp documents, vibrant photos, or hassle-free wireless printing. A smart pick for home offices, students, or anyone tired of outsourcing their print needs

Printers and monitors over 20,000 - 50% off

Premium picks, slashed prices. Get up to 50% off on high-performance printers and monitors priced over 20,000 from trusted brands like HP, Brother, Epson, Dell, BenQ, Samsung, and LG. Ideal for creative professionals, gamers, and home office setups that demand top-tier clarity and output. This deal packs serious power without the usual price tag.

FAQs
Samsung, Acer, BenQ, and Lenovo have reliable monitors with solid performance in this price range.
Yes, brands like Canon, HP, and Epson offer budget-friendly models ideal for home and small office use.
Higher-end monitors from MSI, LG, and BenQ offer better resolution, refresh rates, and colour accuracy for demanding tasks.
Most premium printers from HP, Brother, and Epson offer wireless connectivity, along with duplex printing and faster speeds.
Look for a full-HD monitor with eye-care tech and a reliable all-in-one printer with low running costs and wireless support.

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

