Boult Audio has partnered with Ford Mustang to launch its new lineup of high-performance audio products in India. The collaboration introduces the Boult x Mustang Collection, which includes three models—Mustang Q, Mustang Dyno and Mustang Torq, the latter available in two new colours. The products are available for purchase on Boult's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart, with prices starting at Rs. 1,299.

Prices and specifications The Mustang Q over-ear headphones, starting at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499, feature 40mm Bass Boosted Drivers and BoomX Technology for enhanced bass and clear audio. The model offers a battery life of up to 70 hours and includes four EQ modes for customisation. Designed for comfort, the headphones incorporate memory foam earcups.

The Mustang Dyno, available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,299, comes with 13mm drivers and BoomX Technology, aimed at delivering immersive bass. It is compatible with the Boult AMP App, which allows users to personalise sound settings and control custom gestures.

The Mustang Torq, reintroduced in silver and yellow, starts at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499. It features 13mm drivers, BoomX Technology, and ZEN Quad Mic ENC for clear call quality. The device also includes Blink and Pair Bluetooth 5.4 for improved connectivity.

All models in the collection are claimed to support Lightning Boult Fast Charging, with a 10-minute charge providing up to 10 hours of playback. The Mustang Q offers a total battery life of 70 hours, while the Mustang Dyno and Torq variants provide up to 60 hours. Additionally, each model is equipped with Combat Gaming Mode, reducing latency to 45ms, and dual device connectivity for multitasking.