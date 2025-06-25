Branded smartwatches under ₹5000 for style and functionality: Top 10 picks for everyday wear

Branded smartwatches under ₹5000 are changing the game. Now you do not need a sky-high budget to track your health, manage calls or check messages on the go. From fitness modes to waterproof designs, these watches are built to keep up with your day. Many of them even feature stylish AMOLED displays and Bluetooth calling.
The best part is that these are not off-brand compromises. These are proper branded smartwatches that combine great features with trusted build quality. Some even give you up to seven days of battery on a single charge. So if you are hunting for the best smartwatches that keep you connected, active and on time, these budget options are definitely worth checking out. From workouts to work calls, they handle it all while looking great on your wrist.
The Noise Halo 2 is one of the best branded smartwatches under ₹5000, offering impressive style and features. It sports a unique rotating axe-cut bezel and a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED display in a solid stainless-steel frame. Bluetooth calling adds convenience, while the Noise Health Suite helps track wellness. Gesture controls ensure smooth navigation, and the battery lasts up to 7 days, making it a great pick for budget-conscious buyers.
Rotating bezel gives stylish, intuitive navigation
Long battery life lasts up to a week
Slightly heavy metal build
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smart Watch 1st Ever Functional Rotating Dial (Axe-Cut Bezel), 1.43" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Custom Transition Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Vintage Brown)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love its classy design, rotating dial, long battery, and seamless Bluetooth calling.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for its stylish rotating bezel, AMOLED clarity, reliable battery life, and branded quality under ₹5000.
The Fastrack Vivid Pro Smart Watch is a good pick for a branded smart watch under ₹5,000. It features a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 pixel resolution, offering clear visuals and style. It supports SingleSync Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. With 100+ sports modes, auto multisport recognition, AI voice assistant, and built-in games, it’s perfect for fitness and fun. Health tracking also includes heart rate monitoring, stress, sleep, and SpO2 tracking.
IP68 water resistance
In-built games and AI voice assistant
No GPS support
Fastrack Vivid Pro Smart Watch|1.43" AMOLED Display with 466 x 466 Pixel Resolution | Functional Crown| SingleSync BT Calling|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|AI Voice Assistant|in-Built Games
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its premium design, crown navigation, call clarity, and health features, making it perfect for daily and professional use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its elegant metallic build, crown dial control, and wellness tracking features at a budget price.
The Redmi Watch 5 Active is a standout in branded smartwatches under Rs 5000, featuring a large 2-inch HD display and robust Bluetooth calling with 3-mic noise cancellation. Crafted in metal with rugged super-glass, it’s built to last. The 470 mAh battery offers up to 18 days of standby. It includes 140+ workout modes, health monitoring, Alexa voice control, and full notification support and it is great for adventure-seekers and multitaskers.
Crisp HD display
Excellent battery life
Slightly large in size
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2" Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the long battery, sharp display, reliable call quality, and fitness tracking at this price.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its long-lasting battery, clear HD display, Bluetooth calling, and rugged build.
The boAt Ultima Ember is a fashionable branded smartwatch under Rs 5000 with a striking 1.96-inch AMOLED display, functional crown, and over 100 sports modes. It supports Bluetooth calling, personalized fitness nudges, music and camera control. The Always-On display keeps time upfront and center. Stylish yet powerful, it blends fashion-forward features with everyday functionality.
Large crisp AMOLED screen
Supports hands-free calling
Average battery life
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Bold Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its vivid screen, crown control, workout tracking, and sleek design, great value for money.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its oversized AMOLED display, crown control, fitness tracking, and flair in style.
The Fire-Boltt 4G Pro is a fully featured branded smartwatch with 4G VoLTE calling and standalone GPS. The 2.02-inch HD display supports clear visuals, while heart-rate, SpO₂, and fitness monitoring keep you informed. Sporting a rugged build with IP67 water resistance, SOS feature, and 400 mAh battery, it's built for active users who want phone-free calling and navigation, right from their wrist.
Supports SIM-based 4G calling
Built-in GPS for navigation
TFT display less vibrant than AMOLED
Fire-Boltt 4G Pro Volte Calling Smart Watch- 2.02” TFT Display, 4G Nano-SIM GPS, Health Suite, Sports Modes, 400mAh Battery (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users highlight reliable 4G calling, GPS tracking, robust health features, and toughness—great for outdoor use.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for independent 4G calls, built-in GPS, rugged build, and full health tracking.
The Titan Crest smartwatch offers a premium branded experience under Rs 5000 with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and AI voice assistant. It delivers personalized morning briefs, stress tracking, and 100+ sports modes in an elegant aluminum body. Its black mesh band and 7-day battery round out a refined, functional wearable suited for both men and women.
Premium metal finish and mesh strap
AI voice assistant with morning updates
Slightly higher price point
Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Rose Gold Mesh Strap
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers love the premium look, AI features, fitness support, and long-lasting battery—ideal for fashionable professionals.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its premium design, AI productivity, health tracking, and reliable battery life at a great price.
The NoiseFit Diva 2 is a chic, fashion-forward smartwatch perfect for women seeking stylish gadgetry. It features a sleek 36 mm AMOLED display in a rose-gold link band, with elegant health tracking, BT calling, and AI voice assistance. Designed to complement any outfit, it blends luxury looks with functionality in a compact package.
Elegant and feminine design
AMOLED display for vivid visuals
Average battery life
Noise Diva 2 Fashion Smart Watch for Women - Sleekest Dial, 36mm AMOLED Display, Snug Fit, Improved Female Cycle Tracker, BT Calling, Sleep Tracking, AI Voice Assistant, Password Protection-Rose Link
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise its stylish look and accurate cycle tracking, though some wish for longer battery backup.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its elegant design, female health features, AMOLED clarity, and fashionable vibe.
The boAt Ultima Prime offers premium features under Rs 5000 with a sharp 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and functional crown. It supports Bluetooth calling, SOS alerts, music control, and 100+ sport modes. This stylish onyx-black smartwatch makes outdoor workouts smarter with GPS-free tracking and easy notifications. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts and urban adventurers alike.
Crisp AMOLED visuals
SOS alerts add safety
No in-built GPS
Battery life average
boAt New Launch Ultima Prime smartwatch with 1.43” AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown,100+ Sports Modes, Watch Face Studio (Onyx Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love its display clarity, sport tracking, and stylish looks but hope for longer battery life.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for vibrant AMOLED display, crown control, safety SOS feature, and sporty versatility.
The NoiseFit Halo brings premium feel on a budget with its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and metallic build. It enables Bluetooth calling and gesture control for seamless use. Equipped with 100 workout modes and health tracking, it delivers classic functionality in a retro-inspired vintage brown finish—making it one of the best smartwatches under Rs 5000 for multitaskers.
Long battery performance
Easy gesture navigation
No or limited GPS support
NoiseFit Halo 1.43" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Vintage Brown)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its battery longevity, retro charm, reliable voice calls, and fitness features.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for its retro style, gesture control, strong battery, and calling convenience.
The HAMMER Fit Pro brings rugged reliability with its 1.43-inch Super AMOLED and metal frame. It supports Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, fitness modes, and camera/music control. With SOS alarm, sedentary reminders, and water resistance, it suits active and outdoor users. It's a sturdy, feature-rich choice among branded smartwatches on a budget.
Durable metal design
Sharp AMOLED, easy controls
Slightly heavier
HAMMER Fit Pro 1.43" Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch Round Dial with Bluetooth Calling, Metallic Build, Always on Display, Multi Sports Modes (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users mention its robust build, clear display, and call quality, though they note its weight and battery life.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for rugged durability, SOS safety, Bluetooth calling, and rich fitness tracking.
Absolutely. Many branded smartwatches in this range now come with Bluetooth calling. You can make or receive calls directly from your watch. While call clarity depends on the model, top brands like Noise and boAt offer good mic and speaker quality that works well in everyday environments
Most branded smartwatches in this segment come with an IP67 or IP68 rating, making them splashproof or water resistant. You can wear them while washing hands or during workouts. However, they are not suitable for swimming or heavy water exposure unless explicitly mentioned in the product details.
Battery life varies from model to model, but many branded smartwatches under ₹5000 offer 5 to 10 days of usage on a single charge. If you use Bluetooth calling often, battery life may reduce. Models with AMOLED displays and power-saving chips tend to perform better on standby.
FAQs
How long does the battery last?
Typically, 5 to 10 days depending on usage.
Do they track heart rate and SpO2?
Yes, most branded models include both features.
Can I reply to messages from the watch?
No, most only show notifications without reply options.
Is GPS available in this range?
Built-in GPS is rare; most use connected GPS.