Top 3 features of best earbuds

Best Bluetooth earbuds Audio features Additional features Colour Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling, Bluetooth, Truly Wireless Mic with Touch Control Triple Black boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers, Super Low Latency ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3 Opal Black Boult Audio Maverick 45ms Xtreme Low Latency Mode, Quad Mic ENC Type C Fast Charging, 10mm Drivers, IPX5 Black JBL Wave 200 Deep Bass Sound, Dual Connect Technology Quick Charge, Voice Assistant Support Blue JBL Tune Beam ANC Earbuds, Customised Extra Bass, 4-Mics 48 Hrs Battery, IP54, Ambient Aware & Talk-Thru Black JBL Live Pro 2 ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Customised Bass Dual Connect, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in Black boAt Airdopes 200 Plus Quad Mics ENx Technology, 13mm Drivers, Beast Mode ASAP Charge, IWP Tech, IPX5 Carbon Black boAt Immortal Katana Blade RGB LEDs, 50ms Latency, Gliding Blade Sound Metal Glider, Up to 50 Hrs Playtime, ASAP Charge Blade Grey

How to find the best Bluetooth earbuds

To find the best Bluetooth earbuds, you must consider key factors like sound quality, battery life, comfort, and features such as noise cancellation and water resistance. In addition, it’s prudent to research reputable brands and read user reviews. Also, you may assess your budget and prioritise features that align with your specific needs. Testing the earbuds in-store or utilising return policies can help make your purchase feel more satisfactory.

1. Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Touch Control (Triple Black)

Premium comfort has a name and it’s called Bose! If you want to discover the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds in the Triple Black variant, you’ve come to the right place. This pair of earbuds is designed for superior sound quality and active noise cancellation in a compact and wireless design. With these earbuds, you get touch controls for easy operation and a built-in mic for hands-free calls. With this pair, buyers can jump into Bose’s renowned technology while getting rid of distractions in a stylish design.

Specifications of Bose Quietcomfort Earbuds:

Active Noise Cancellation

Touch Controls

Built-in Microphone

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours per charge, plus 12 hours from the charging case

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent active noise cancellation Relatively higher price Convenient touch controls Limited colour options

2. boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds with Upto 50H Playtime, Quad Mics ENx™ Tech, 13MM Drivers,Super Low Latency(50ms), ASAP™ Charge, BT v5.3(Opal Black)

The boAt Airdopes Atom 81 TWS Earbuds are a formidable pair, featuring up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge. With these earbuds, you get Quad Mics with ENx technology for crystal-clear calls, along with 13mm dynamic drivers for immersive sound, and super low latency of 50ms for seamless audio-video synchronisation. Amazing, right? Buyers can enjoy quick charging with ASAP Charge and stable Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity as well. Look no further and take your audio experience to the next level with boAt’s earbuds in Opal Black, an ideal pair for music enthusiasts.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81 earbuds:

Playtime: Up to 50 hours with the charging case.

Quad Mics with ENx Technology: Crystal-clear voice calls with advanced noise reduction.

13mm Dynamic Drivers: Powerful and detailed sound quality.

Low Latency (50ms)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long Battery Life (Up to 50 Hours with Case) Bulkier design compared to some competitors Crystal-Clear Voice Calls with Quad Mics May not have the most advanced noise cancellation features

3. Boult Audio Maverick with 35H Playtime, 45ms Xtreme Low Latency Mode, Quad Mic ENC, Type C Fast Charging (10Mins=120Mins), 10mm Drivers, BT 5.3, IPX5 Airbass True Wireless in Ear Earbuds (Black)

The Boult Audio Maverick True Wireless Earbuds are worth considering if you’re in the market for a new pair of earbuds. With this pair, you get up to 35 hours of playtime and 45ms Xtreme Low Latency Mode for quick audio-video synchronisation. In addition, these earbuds offer Quad Mic ENC for clear calls, Type-C fast charging (10 minutes = 120 minutes playback), 10mm drivers for rich sound, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and IPX5 water resistance. Dare you ask for more? This pair is ideal for users who want a long battery life, low latency, and clear audio in a single package.

Specifications of Boult Audio Maverick earbuds:

Playtime: Up to 35 hours on a single charge; quick charging (10 mins = 120 mins playback)

Xtreme Low Latency Mode (45ms): Minimal audio delay for gaming and streaming

Quad Mic ENC: Clear voice calls with noise cancellation

10mm Drivers: Immersive sound with deep bass and clear treble

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 35 hours of playtime with quick charging May not have the most advanced features or technologies Xtreme Low Latency Mode for seamless gaming experience Design or fit may not suit everyone's preferences

4. JBL Wave 200 in Ear TWS Earbuds with Mic, 20 Hours Playtime, Deep Bass Sound, Dual Connect Technology, Quick Charge,Comfort Fit Ergonomic Design, Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Blue)

The JBL Wave 200 True Wireless Earbuds are a formidable pair, with up to 20 hours of playtime, deep bass sound, and Dual Connect technology for quick pairing. Potential buyers can expect quick charging, a comfortable ergonomic design for extended wear, and voice assistant support - making these earbuds a worthy pair for long-term usage. In addition, these earbuds mean business - so you can expect great audio and convenience in a stylish blue finish. This pair is ideal for smartphone users who want great quality sound and hands-free assistance.

Specifications of JBL Wave 200 Earbuds:

Playtime: Up to 20 hours on a single charge

Deep Bass Sound: Enjoy rich and powerful bass

Dual Connect Technology: Seamless independent connectivity for each earbud

Comfort Fit Ergonomic Design: Ensures comfortable and secure wear for extended periods

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge May not have the most advanced features or technologies Deep bass sound for an immersive audio experience Limited colour options or design preferences may not appeal

5. JBL Tune Beam In Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds with Mic, ANC Earbuds, Customized Extra Bass with Headphones App, 48 Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, 4-Mics, IP54, Ambient Aware & Talk-Thru, Bluetooth 5.3 (Black)

The JBL Tune Beam True Wireless Earbuds can do it all! With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and customised extra bass via the Headphones App, these earbuds offer comfort and quality in a single package. Buyers can enjoy up to 48 hours of battery life with quick charging, 4-microphone technology for clear calls, IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and Ambient Aware & Talk-Thru modes. In addition, Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity especially if you’re always on-the-go. With these earbuds, you can expect sound that packs a punch with advanced features for support, making this pair an ideal choice for users who are in transit a lot.

Specifications of JBL Tune Beam earbuds:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Blocks ambient noise for immersive listening

Customized Extra Bass via Headphones App: Adjust bass levels using JBL's app

Up to 48 Hours Battery Life: Extended playtime with charging case

4-Microphone Technology: Ensures clear voice quality during calls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for immersive listening experience May be priced higher compared to similar models Customisable extra bass via Headphones App Features and settings may require app access or setup

6. JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)

The JBL Live Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds are a great option for users looking for exceptional audio. This pair features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for immersive sound, up to 40 hours of playtime, and Dual Connect for quick connectivity. Buyers can customise bass levels via the Headphones App. In addition, these earbuds come with 6 microphones, meaning your calls will be crystal clear and benefit from wireless charging capability. In addition, you also get built-in Alexa for voice control. Potential buyers would be able to transform their audio experience and get advanced features. With these earbuds, you also get built-in Alexa for voice control. The slim design is available in black, designed to entice the regular user.

Specifications of JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): Blocks external noise for immersive sound

Up to 40 Hours of Playtime: Extended listening without frequent charging

Dual Connect Technology: Use each earbud independently for convenience

6-Microphone Array for Clear Calls: Ensures crystal-clear voice quality during calls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound May be priced higher compared to other earbud models Up to 40 hours of playtime with long battery life Earbud design and fit may not be comfortable for everyone

7. boAt Airdopes 200 Plus in Ear TWS Earbuds, 100 Hours Playback, Quad Mics ENx Technology, 13mm Drivers, Beast Mode(50ms Low Latency), ASAP Charge(5 Min=60 Min), IWP Tech, BT v5.3 & IPX5(Carbon Black)

Are you prepared for a truly mind-blowing audio experience? Consider the boAt Airdopes 200 Plus True Wireless Earbuds that feature an impressive 100 hours of playback time, Quad Mics with ENx technology for clear calls, and 13mm drivers for powerful audio. Want the next-level experience? Activate Beast Mode for low-latency performance (50ms), enjoy ASAP Charge (5 minutes = 60 minutes playback), and benefit from IWP (Insta Wake N' Pair) technology. With these earbuds, you also get Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and IPX5 water resistance in Carbon Black, making this pair a great pair for active lifestyles.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 200 Plus earbuds:

100 Hours Playback: Extended battery life for long-lasting usage

Quad Mics with ENx Technology: Clear voice calls with noise reduction

13mm Drivers: Powerful and immersive sound quality

Beast Mode (50ms Low Latency): Seamless audio with low latency for gaming and streaming

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long Battery Life: Up to 100 hours of playback time with charging case May be larger or less discreet compared to other models Quad Mics with ENx Technology: Enhanced voice clarity for calls May not have advanced noise cancellation features

8. boAt Immortal Katana Blade in Ear TWS Gaming Earbuds with Metal Glider, RGB LEDs, 50ms Latency, Upto 50 Hrs Playtime, ASAP Charge, Gliding Blade Sound, 13mm Driver, IWP (Blade Gray)

Expect impeccable sound quality with boAt Immortal Katana Blade TWS Gaming Earbuds which are designed with a unique Metal Glider and RGB LEDs for a trendy gaming aesthetic. Buyers can also expect a host of features including ultra-low latency of 50ms, up to 50 hours of playtime, and ASAP Charge technology. Are you ready for the "Gliding Blade Sound" that is powered by 13mm drivers? With these earbuds, you can take advantage of Instant Wake and Pair (IWP) functionality. Take your gaming experience to the next level with this pair of earbuds!

Specifications of boAt Immortal Katana Blade earbuds:

Ultra-Low Latency (50ms): Minimized delay for smooth gaming and media playback

Up to 50 Hours of Playtime: Extended battery life for uninterrupted use

ASAP Charge: Fast charging capability for quick replenishment

13mm Drivers: Powerful sound quality with "Gliding Blade Sound" technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Great sound quality Specially designed for gamers Portability Noise cancellation features may be lacking

Best value for money Bluetooth earbuds

The Boult Audio Maverick earbuds are a pair to watch out for! With these earbuds, you can expect optimal value for money with its impressive range of features, including a 35-hour playtime and 45ms Xtreme Low Latency Mode, making it an ideal pair for long-term extended usage without any discounts on the performance. What else do you get with this product? Quad Mic ENC promises crystal clear communication while Type C Fast Charging is a beast for convenience. In addition, it is coupled with 10mm drivers and IPX5 rating, it means serious game with great sound, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall Bluetooth earbuds

The Bose Quietcomfort Truly Wireless Earbuds stand out as the best overall choice. Why, you wonder? These earbuds are equipped with amazing noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity features. In addition, the addition of a mic with touch control promises clear communication. Their slim Triple Black design adds a touch of style to your collection, making them the top pick for those prioritising both performance and aesthetics in their earbuds.

FAQs

Question : Why choose wireless earbuds over wired ones?

Ans : Wireless earbuds offer freedom of movement and convenience, though they require charging and can be pricier.

Question : How do I ensure a secure fit with earbuds?

Ans : Choose earbuds with different tip sizes and ensure a snug fit for stability.

Question : What is active noise cancellation (ANC)?

Ans : ANC reduces ambient noise for a better listening experience in noisy environments.

Question : How do I clean earbuds properly?

Ans : Use a soft, dry cloth for the earbuds and wash ear tips with mild soap and water.

Question : Can I use Bluetooth earbuds with non-Bluetooth devices?

Ans : Some models offer adapters for non-Bluetooth devices, but compatibility varies.

