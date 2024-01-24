Bring home feature-heavy smartwatches priced under 5000

Don't break your bank in the pursuit of a smartwatch. This comprehensive buying guide is designed for users who want the best of everything, whether it is groundbreaking features, an amazing battery life, and a beautiful bright display on their smartwatch. In this list, you'll find 8 worthy selections that are all priced below ₹5,000. These feature-rich smartwatches are for all types of users - fitness enthusiasts, tech-savvy professionals, or the casual watch wearer. Enjoy seamless health monitoring, notification support, and more smart functionalists that blend seamlessly with your lifestyle. Keep reading to find specifications about each smartwatch, their pros and cons, and table that lists out the 3 best features of each smartwatch. Affordable, stylish, and versatile; our 8 picks will be especially helpful if you're overwhelmed by the large variety of smartwatches currently available in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. CrossBeats Nexus 2.01" Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch with ChatGPT-Powered| Dynamic Island| 5.3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch| Always on| in-app GPS| 60 Hz Refresh Rate | AI Health Tracker -(Black)

The CrossBeats Nexus smartwatch sports a vibrant 2.01-inch Super AMOLED display with Bluetooth calling and in-app GPS to enable independent usage without depending on a smartphone. In addition, ChatGPT-powered intelligence adds an extra touch of smartness to your watch. Personalised experiences are more accessible than ever on this smartwatch with its always-on display and a 60Hz refresh rate that provides a sleek and responsive interface. AI health tracking will keep you consistently informed about your well-being.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus 2.01" Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch:

Display: 2.01-inch Super AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Special feature: In-app GPS

AI-powered health tracker

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced display Limited compatibility Seamless connectivity Battery drain

2. Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85" AMOLED Display, BT calling, New DIY Watch faces, Ultra personalization with smart dock, Productivity suite, 100 sports modes and more -(vintage Brown)

The Noise Pro 5 smartwatch is a worthy option if you're looking for the best features at the most reasonable price. It features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and an innovative DIY watch face option to make it a personalised option. In addition, the smartwatch comes with a smart dock, an expansive productivity suite, and over 100 sports modes. For style enthusiasts, the smartwatch is available in the brown colour so that you can make a statement with top-notch features and customisation options.

Specifications of Noise Pro 5 smartwatch:

Display: 1.85-inch AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling

DIY watch faces, smart dock

100 sports modes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced BT calling enhances communication Limited app ecosystem DIY watch faces and Smart Dock offer personalisation. Relatively shorter battery life

3. Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Infinity Luxe Vivid 1.6" HD Round Display, Stainless Steel Luxury Smartwatch 4GB Inbuilt Storage, Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connectivity, 100+ Watch Faces (Gold)

Indulge in opulence with the Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe Vivid smartwatch. Engineered with a breathtaking 1.6-inch HD round display in stainless steel, it fuses style with functionality. With 4GB inbuilt storage and Bluetooth calling, the timepiece ensures seamless connectivity. Experience added convenience with TWS connectivity and explore a diverse collection of 100+ watch faces. Make this smartwatch your fashion statement with the luxurious gold variant.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Infinity Luxe Vivid 1.6" HD Round Display:

1.6-inch HD round display

4GB inbuilt storage

Bluetooth calling, TWS connectivity

Gold colour variant

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Luxurious stainless steel build Limited storage capacity Versatile connectivity Availability in a single colour variant

4. Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch, 1.47" AMOLED Display, Fitness Tracker, Slim Bezel-Less Screen, 2-Week Battery Life, SpO2 Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, 96 Workout Modes, Graphite Black

The Huawei Band 7 smartwatch is designed for the fitness enthusiast! It features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display in a slim, bezel-less design, so that you get an expansive screen on your watch. Quick health monitoring with SpO2 blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep tracking. To make things better, the smartwatch has a 2-week battery life to deliver a smooth experience, supported by 96 workout modes.

Specifications of Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch:

Display: 1.47-inch AMOLED screen

Battery life: Up to 2 weeks

Health monitoring: SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking

96 workout modes

5. boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch with 1.96" AMOLED Curved Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, Widget Control, Always on Display, HR & SpO2 Monitoring, IP67(Jet Black)

Indulge in the boAt Ultima Vogue smartwatch, featuring a lively 1.96-inch AMOLED curved display. Enjoy smooth Bluetooth calling, effortless navigation with a functional crown, and convenient widget control. The Always-On display enhances usability, and health monitoring capabilities, including HR and SpO2 tracking, prioritise your well-being. With an IP67 rating, this Jet Black timepiece is a worthy selection if you're looking for a new smartwatch.

Specifications of boAt Ultima Vogue smartwatch:

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED curved display

Bluetooth calling

Health monitoring: HR & SpO2 tracking

Durability: IP67 rating

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1.96-inch AMOLED curved display Limited apps Bluetooth calling Learning curve with the crown and widget control

6. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Gold Black)

Explore the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch with its attractive 1.43-inch AMOLED display for vibrant visuals. Take your communication needs to the next level with Bluetooth Calling and TWS connection. Over 300 sports modes and 110 in-built watch faces are directed towards fitness enthusiasts. 4GB storage is optimal for storing your favourites straight on the watch. An innovative AI voice assistant makes this smartwatch a companion worth considering.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling:

Display: 1.43-inch AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth calling, TWS connection

300+ sports modes

Storage: 4GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display AI voice assistant may not be as advancced Extensive connectivity features

7. Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link)

Experience elegance with the Noise Diva smartwatch, featuring a diamond cut dial and a glossy metallic finish. The AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, complemented by a choice of mesh metal or leather straps. Choose from 100+ watch faces to suit your style. Specifically designed for women, it includes a female cycle tracker. Enjoy a unique and tailored experience with this smartwatch.

Specifications of Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish:

AMOLED display for vibrant visuals.

Choose between mesh metal and leather straps

Access to 100+ watch faces for customisation

Specialised female cycle tracker for women's health monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design Limited OS compatibility Health empowerment Learning curve with advanced features

8. Cultsport Ace X 1.96" AMOLED Smartwatch, Premium Metallic Build Smartwatch for Men, Always On Display, Bluetooth Calling, Live Cricket Score, Health Tracking, Functional Crown

Explore the Cultsport Ace X smartwatch, meticulously crafted with a premium metallic build for men. The 1.96-inch AMOLED always-on display ensures constant visibility, while Bluetooth calling keeps you connected. Stay updated with live cricket scores and track your health seamlessly. The addition of a functional crown adds a touch of convenience to this feature-packed smartwatch.

Specifications of Cultsport Ace X 1.96" AMOLED smartwatch:

1.96-inch AMOLED display

Bluetooth connectivity for seamless pairing with smartphones

Comprehensive health tracking features to monitor fitness metrics

Crown functionality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium metallic build Limited OS compatibility Always-on display Reliance on Bluetooth connectivity

9. GOQii Smart Vital Plus SpO2 1.57" HD Full Touch Smart Notification IP68 Smartwatch for Smartphones Body Temperature BP Monitor Sports & Sleep Tracking Women Care with 3 Months Personal Coaching- Black

Improve your well-being with the GOQii Smart Vital Plus, a feature-rich smartwatch. The 1.57-inch HD full touch display provides clear notifications and monitors vital health metrics, including SpO2, body temperature, and blood pressure. With an IP68 rating, sports tracking, and a 3-month personalised coaching plan, it's your comprehensive health companion in a sleek black design.

Specifications of GOQii Smart Vital Plus SpO2 1.57" HD Full Touch Smart Notification IP68 Smartwatch:

1.57-inch HD full touch screen

Health monitoring: SpO2, body temperature, blood pressure

Certification: IP68 (water and dust resistant)

3 months personalised coaching

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive health monitoring Display size might be small for some people Personalised coaching

Best 3 features for you

Product name Display size Health features Bonus features CrossBeats Nexus 2.01” Super AMOLED Display Smart Watch 2.01" Yes Bluetooth Calling, In-App GPS, AI Health Tracker Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 Smart Watch 1.85" Yes BT Calling, DIY Watch Faces, TWS Connectivity Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Infinity Luxe Vivid Smart Watch 1.6" Yes Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connectivity, 100+ Watch Faces Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch 1.47" Yes Fitness Tracker, SpO2 Monitor, 96 Workout Modes boAt Ultima Vogue Smart Watch 1.96" Yes BT Calling, Functional Crown, Widget Control Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch 1.43" Yes Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes Noise Diva Smartwatch NA Yes Diamond Cut Dial, Female Cycle Tracker Cultsport Ace X Smartwatch 1.96" Yes Bluetooth Calling, Always On Display, Live Cricket Score GOQii Smart Vital Plus SpO2 1.57" Yes Body Temperature Monitor, BP Monitor, Personal Coaching

Best value for money For users seeking budget-friendly yet feature-packed smartwatches, the Noise Diva and Huawei Band 7 offer impressive health features, including SpO2 monitoring and fitness tracking, making them great value for money. The Noise Pro 5 combines health features with bonus capabilities like DIY watch faces, providing excellent value for a reasonable price.

Best overall product The boAt Ultima Vogue smartwatch stands out as the best overall product with its large 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and additional features like a functional crown and widget control. It strikes a balance between health monitoring and bonus functionalities, making it a versatile and comprehensive choice for users under the ₹5,000 budget.

How to find the right smartwatches under ₹ 5,000 To find the right smartwatch under ₹5,000, prioritise key features such as display size, health monitoring capabilities, and any bonus features. Consider your preferences, whether you need Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, or a particular design. Check user reviews for reliability and real-world performance. Verify battery life, as it's crucial for uninterrupted use. Brands like Noise, boAt, and Huawei offer a variety of options in this price range, catering to different needs. Ensure the chosen smartwatch aligns with your priorities, delivering a balanced mix of features for a satisfying user experience.

FAQs Question : Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling? Ans : Yes, several options like CrossBeats Nexus, boAt Ultima Vogue, and Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 offer Bluetooth calling. Question : Are there smartwatches with fitness tracking features? Ans : Certainly, smartwatches like Huawei Band 7, Noise Diva, and Cultsport Ace X provide extensive fitness tracking capabilities. Question : Can I customise the watch faces on these smartwatches? Ans : Yes, Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5, boAt Ultima Vogue, and others offer customisation with multiple watch faces. Question : Are there options with additional health monitoring features? Ans : Absolutely, many smartwatches, including Huawei Band 7 and GOQii Smart Vital Plus, include health features like SpO2 monitoring and body temperature tracking. Question : Do these smartwatches come with any bonus features? Ans : Yes, some models, such as Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5, provide bonus features like DIY watch faces and TWS connectivity.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

