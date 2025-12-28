Subscribe

Bring home the gaming thrill this New Year with a gaming laptop

Start the New Year strong with a gaming laptop that delivers powerful performance, immersive visuals and flexible play anywhere convenience for work and entertainment.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published28 Dec 2025, 08:10 AM IST
Get discounts on a new gaming laptop, this new year.
Get discounts on a new gaming laptop, this new year.

By Boudhaditya Sanyal

Faster graphics, high refresh displays and improved cooling make today’s models far more refined than earlier generations. Starting the year with a capable gaming laptop turns downtime into immersive experiences and keeps productivity sharp when playtime ends.

This HP Victus means business. The Ryzen 9 processor paired with an RTX 4060 delivers serious gaming muscle, smooth frame rates and strong creative performance. The 144Hz display keeps action fluid, while the 1TB SSD removes storage anxiety entirely. Cooling holds up well during longer sessions. This model suits gamers who want top tier performance without stepping into bulky, overstyled machines.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 9-8945HS
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB
Display
15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz
RAM
16GB (Upgradeable)
Storage
1TB SSD

This Victus focuses on balanced, accessible gaming. The Ryzen 5 processor handles modern titles well, while RTX 3050 graphics keep gameplay smooth at FHD settings. AI performance support adds a future-ready touch. The 144Hz display feels responsive and the design stays understated. This laptop suits casual gamers, students and first-time buyers who want reliable performance without premium pricing.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5-8645HS
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
Display
15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
RAM
16GB DDR5 (Upgradeable)
Storage
512GB SSD

MSI Thin 15 stands out for its lighter build without abandoning gaming credentials. The Intel Core i5 and RTX 3050 pairing handles popular titles confidently, while the 144Hz screen keeps visuals smooth. Portability feels better than most gaming laptops in this segment. This model suits gamers who travel often or want a machine that feels less intimidating on a daily desk.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB
Display
15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
RAM
16GB
Weight
1.86kg

ASUS Gaming V16 delivers a strong performance leap with its RTX 4050 and newer Core 7 processor. The larger 16-inch display adds immersion without making the laptop feel unwieldy. Performance stays consistent across gaming and productivity tasks. This model suits gamers who want higher graphics headroom and smoother long-term performance without jumping into flagship pricing territory.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core 7-240H
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB
Display
16-inch 144Hz
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD

Acer ALG focuses on delivering dependable gaming performance at a sensible price. The RTX 3050 with 6GB VRAM offers better breathing room for modern titles, while the 144Hz display keeps gameplay fluid. Build quality feels solid for everyday use. This laptop suits gamers who want predictable performance, clean design and minimal fuss across work and play.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
Display
15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
RAM
16GB
Weight
1.99kg

Lenovo LOQ targets power users with its HX-class processor and RTX 4060 graphics. The extra RAM helps multitasking, streaming and content creation alongside gaming. Cooling stays composed under load and the design remains professional. This laptop suits gamers who want serious performance for demanding titles and future releases without shifting into ultra-premium pricing.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-13650HX
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB
Display
15.6-inch FHD 144Hz
RAM
24GB
Storage
512GB SSD

Dell G15 favours stability and long-session reliability. The HX-series processor delivers sustained performance and the 1TB SSD offers generous storage for large game libraries. The build feels sturdy, though weight runs higher than rivals. This laptop suits gamers who prioritise consistency, thermals and storage capacity over portability.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13450HX
GPU
NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB
Display
15.6-inch FHD
RAM
16GB
Storage
1TB SSD

1. Should you prioritise GPU power or processor strength

GPU power influences gaming frame rates more directly, while a strong processor supports multitasking and streaming. Gamers benefit most from newer GPUs paired with capable mid to high tier CPUs.

2. Is a 144Hz display worth choosing over standard panels

High refresh displays make gameplay feel smoother and more responsive. Fast paced games benefit most, though even casual gaming feels noticeably more fluid during everyday use.

3. Does storage size matter for modern gaming

Modern games demand large installs and frequent updates. Bigger SSDs reduce file juggling, speed load times and keep your library ready without relying on external storage solutions.

4. How important is portability in a gaming laptop

Lighter laptops suit travel and daily carry. Heavier models allow better cooling and sustained performance. Decide based on how often the laptop leaves your desk.

Top 3 features of the best gaming laptop for New Year

Best gaming laptop

GPU

Display

Weight

HP Victus Ryzen 9RTX 4060 8GB15.6-inch FHD 144Hz2.29kg
HP Victus Ryzen 5RTX 3050 6GB15.6-inch FHD 144Hz2.3kg
MSI Thin 15RTX 3050 4GB15.6-inch FHD 144Hz1.86kg
ASUS Gaming V16RTX 4050 6GB16-inch 144Hz1.95kg
Acer ALGRTX 3050 6GB15.6-inch FHD 144Hz1.99kg
Lenovo LOQRTX 4060 8GB15.6-inch FHD 144Hz2.4kg
Dell G15RTX 3050 6GB15.6-inch FHD2.65kg

FAQs

Are gaming laptops suitable for everyday work

Yes, gaming laptops handle office tasks easily. Strong processors and ample RAM support productivity, creative software and multitasking alongside gaming without compromising everyday usability.

Is RTX 4060 a big upgrade over RTX 3050

RTX 4060 offers higher frame rates, better ray tracing and longer relevance. It suits gamers who want smoother performance in newer titles and future game releases.

Do gaming laptops overheat during long sessions

Modern gaming laptops include advanced cooling systems. Proper ventilation and reasonable settings keep temperatures controlled, though extended high load sessions still demand adequate airflow.

How much RAM is ideal for gaming in 2025

Sixteen gigabytes works well for gaming today. Higher capacity helps streaming, background apps and future games, improving overall system responsiveness and longevity.

Is a gaming laptop better than a console

Gaming laptops offer flexibility beyond gaming, including work and content creation. Consoles remain simpler and cheaper, though laptops deliver broader value for mixed usage needs.

