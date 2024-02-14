Bring home the joy of audio with affordable soundbars under 5000

Upgrading your home entertainment setup need not come with a hefty price tag - captivating audio experiences are in your reach now! We’ve curated this list of the best soundbars below ₹5,000 so that you get exceptional audio without stretching your budget. Keep reading to explore our handpicked assortment of budget-friendly soundbars, all priced under ₹5,000. Our buying guide features an array of cost-effective soundbars engineered to deliver clear, resonant sound. You’ll never perceive your movie nights and music sessions in the same light with these devices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether you're a movie buff seeking cinematic audio quality, a music aficionado yearning for dynamic sound, or a casual viewer aiming to upgrade your TV's audio output, our selection will help you make the right decision. These soundbars are loaded with intuitive features in sleek designs and can significantly transform any living space.

The best part is that these soundbars do not cost a bomb and offer the best-in-class features at the same time. What are you waiting for? It’s time to bid farewell to lacklustre TV speakers and welcome immersive soundscapes - all within your budget. Bring home the joy of improved audio quality with our picks of soundbars.

Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar with HDMI-ARC, Optical, Aux-in, USB & Bluetooth I Multiple Connectivity I Remote Control (Black)

The Blaupunkt SBA01 REKURVE 100W wireless Bluetooth soundbar is loaded with features. It offers HDMI-ARC, optical, aux-in, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity in a sleek black design that adds harmony to your home decor. Its ability to seamlessly work with various devices is an added bonus. With its multiple connectivity options and remote control ability, buyers can enjoy room-filling rich audio for films, music, and gaming. Make this soundbar your next single-stop for entertainment today!

Specifications of Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

Power output: 100W

100W Connectivity: HDMI-ARC, Optical, Aux-in, USB, Bluetooth

HDMI-ARC, Optical, Aux-in, USB, Bluetooth Colour: Black

Black Additional features: Remote control included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 100W output for rich sound Limited compatibility with some TVs Multiple connectivity options May not have advanced sound features

2. ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar with Subwoofer, 60W RMS Output, Powerful Bass, Glossy Design, HDMI ARC, Coaxial, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX, LED Indicator and Remote Control

Bring home cinematic sound with the ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A compact soundbar. This soundbar has a 60W RMS output and a powerful subwoofer for rich audio with deep bass. Its glossy design adds elegance to any space, while HDMI ARC, Coaxial, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options ensure versatility across your devices. With LED indicators and a remote control, it offers convenience. This feature-packed soundbar is a worthy option to consider!

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar

Power output: 60W RMS

60W RMS Connectivity: HDMI ARC, Coaxial, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX

HDMI ARC, Coaxial, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX Subwoofer: Included for powerful bass

Included for powerful bass Design: Glossy finish for an elegant look

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 60W RMS output Limited connectivity options Included subwoofer for enhanced bass Glossy design may be prone to fingerprints and scratches

3. amazon basics 16W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with 2000mAh Battery | BT v5.3 | Aux/USB Port for Mobile, PC, Tablets, and Laptops (Black)

The Amazon Basics 16W Bluetooth soundbar speaker is the ideal sound companion. It boasts a 2000mAh battery, Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity, and an Aux/USB port. This means it can connect effortlessly with mobile devices, PCs, tablets, and laptops. Its sleek black design complements any setup, making it an ideal addition to your entertainment space. Users will enjoy good sound and uninterrupted connectivity without bending their budget. It may be used at home or on-the-go!

Specifications of amazon basics 16W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker with 2000mAh Battery

Power output: 16W

16W Battery capacity: 2000mAh

2000mAh Bluetooth version: v5.3

v5.3 Connectivity options: Aux/USB Port

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price point. Limited power output may not suit larger rooms. Portable design with a built-in rechargeable battery. Limited connectivity options compared to higher-end soundbars.

4. Portronics Sound Slick 5 80W Bluetooth Wireless Soundbar with LED Display, 3.5mm Aux-in, Supports USB, Optical Input Port, Remote Control(Black)

Upgrade your sound in style with the Portronics Sound Slick 5 80W Bluetooth wireless soundbar. Its LED display adds a touch of modernity while making navigation easier for users. This trendy soundbar is equipped with a 3.5mm Aux-in and USB support and offers multiple connectivity options for your ease. With the optical input port, users can seamlessly integrate this soundbar with various devices. Additional benefits include a remote controller so that you can enjoy a truly convenient audio experience. This sleek and stylish soundbar is currently available in classic black.

Specifications of Portronics Sound Slick 5 80W Bluetooth Wireless Soundbar with LED Display

Power output: 80W

80W Connectivity: Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux-in, USB, Optical Input Port

Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux-in, USB, Optical Input Port LED display

Remote control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 80W output for rich sound Limited connectivity options Bluetooth and multiple input ports May not have advanced audio features

5. Blaupunkt SBA20 16W Bluetooth Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth/SD Card/Aux, Mini Sound/Audio System for TV Speakers, Mobile, PC, Projectors, Tablets, Laptops

The Blaupunkt SBA20 16W soundbar features Bluetooth, SD card support, and AUX connectivity option. Whether you’re looking for a soundbar for your TV, mobile, PC, or tablet, this one can connect with them all and deliver exceptional sound quality with ease. This soundbar has a compact design to ensure easy placement in any space. Users will enjoy rich sound reproduction, multiple connectivity options for their movie nights, jam sessions, and more. Grab this soundbar on Amazon today!

Specifications of Blaupunkt SBA20 16W Bluetooth Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth/SD Card/Aux, Mini Sound/Audio System for TV Speakers

Connectivity: Bluetooth, SD Card, Aux

Bluetooth, SD Card, Aux Output power: 16W

16W Compatibility: TV, Mobile, PC, Projectors, Tablets, Laptops

TV, Mobile, PC, Projectors, Tablets, Laptops Design: Compact and sleek

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity options (Bluetooth, SD Card, Aux) Limited power output (16W) Compact and sleek design May not provide sufficient audio for larger spaces

6. GOVO Gosurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth SoundBar, 2000 Mah Battery, 2.0 Channel with 52Mm Drivers, Multicolor Led Lights with TWS, Aux, Bluetooth and USB (Platinum Black)

Rich audio is a reality with the GOVO Gosurround 300. This 25W Bluetooth soundbar has a host of connectivity options including Aux, Bluetooth, and USB. In addition, it has a 2000mAh battery for long-lasting playback. With 2.0 channel sound and 52mm drivers, users get powerful audio reproduction. This soundbar is also equipped with multicolour LED lights to set the mood for your late night movie sessions! This isn’t just a soundbar, it’s an audiovisual experience worth considering - available in the stylish Platinum Black.

Specifications of GOVO Gosurround 300 | 25W Bluetooth SoundBar

Power output: 25W

25W Connectivity: Aux, Bluetooth, USB

Aux, Bluetooth, USB Battery capacity: 2000mAh

2000mAh Speaker configuration: 2.0 channel with 52mm drivers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile connectivity options Limited power output Multicolour LED lights Moderate battery capacity

7. boAt Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar with 16 W RMS Output, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black)

The boAt Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 channel soundbar is a worthy option to consider if you’re looking for a portable choice. It comes with a robust 16 W RMS output so that users always enjoy premium sound quality. In addition, users can enjoy effortless connectivity with Bluetooth v5.0 and a convenient USB Type-C port. In addition, it has a stylish design that enriches any setting. This soundbar is ideal for intimate gatherings or personal entertainment, with up to 6 hours of continuous playtime. Look no further, grab the boAt Aavante Bar Groove soundbar today!

Specifications of boAt Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar

Sound output: 16 W RMS

16 W RMS Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C Port

Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C Port Channels: 2.0

2.0 Playtime: Up to 6 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple connectivity options Limited sound output Portable design for on-the-go use Relatively short battery life

8. pTron Newly Launched Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for TV, 2.1 CH, Multi-Connectivity BT5.3/HDMI ARC/Opt IN/Aux/USB, Equaliser Modes Movie/Music/News, Remote Control & LED Display(Black)

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home entertainment setup, the pTron Jazz Pro 120W soundbar is worth checking out. It boasts a 2.1 channel system and a wired subwoofer for a pleasant listening experience. With multiple connectivity options like BT5.3, HDMI ARC, optical input, aux, and USB, users can connect from a range of devices. In addition, this soundbar offers different equaliser modes for movies and music to suit your needs. Users also get a remote control and LED display for easy operation.

Specifications of pTron Newly Launched Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar

Power output: 120W

120W Speaker configuration: 2.1 channels (including a wired subwoofer)

2.1 channels (including a wired subwoofer) Connectivity options: Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, optical input, aux input, USB

Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, optical input, aux input, USB Equaliser modes: Movie, music, news

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High power output of 120W May be too large for smaller living spaces Versatile connectivity options (BT5.3, HDMI ARC, optical input, aux, USB) Higher power output may result in higher energy consumption

3 best features for you

Product Name Wired/Wireless Connectivity options Colour Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Wireless HDMI-ARC, Optical, Aux-in, USB, Bluetooth Black ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 100A Compact Soundbar Wired HDMI ARC, Coaxial, Bluetooth 5.0, AUX Black amazon basics 16W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker Wireless Bluetooth v5.3, Aux, USB Black Portronics Sound Slick 5 80W Bluetooth Wireless Soundbar Wireless 3.5mm Aux-in, USB, Optical Input Port Black Blaupunkt SBA20 16W Bluetooth Soundbar for TV Wireless Bluetooth, SD Card, Aux Black GOVO Gosurround 300 SoundBar Wireless TWS, Aux, Bluetooth, USB Platinum Black boAt Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar Wireless Multiple Connectivity Modes, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C Premium Black pTron Newly Launched Jazz Pro 120W Soundbar Wired BT5.3, HDMI ARC, Opt IN, Aux, USB, Equaliser Modes Black

Best value for money For those seeking affordability without compromising quality, the Amazon Basics 16W Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker stands out. With its 16W RMS output and versatile connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.3, Aux, and USB, it offers excellent sound quality and compatibility with various devices. The 2000mAh battery ensures extended playtime, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Its sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product The Blaupunkt Newly Launched SBA01 REKURVE 100W Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar emerges as the best overall product in this category. With its powerful 100W output, multiple connectivity options including HDMI-ARC, Optical, Aux-in, USB, and Bluetooth, it delivers exceptional sound quality and versatility. The inclusion of a remote control enhances user convenience, while its sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to any space. Its wireless functionality and advanced features make it a top choice for those seeking a premium sound experience.

How to find the right soundbar under ₹ 5000 When shopping for a soundbar under ₹5,000, consider factors like audio quality, connectivity options, and additional features. Look for soundbars with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless streaming from your devices. Ensure compatibility with your TV and other devices by checking the available input options such as HDMI, AUX, and USB ports. Consider soundbars with additional features like built-in subwoofers or equaliser modes for enhanced audio performance. Read reviews and compare specifications to find the best value for your budget. Additionally, visit reputable retailers or online platforms to explore a variety of options and take advantage of any ongoing promotions or discounts.

FAQs Question : Can I use a soundbar with any TV? Ans : Yes, most soundbars are compatible with TVs that have HDMI, AUX, or optical audio output ports. Question : Do soundbars come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, most soundbars come with a manufacturer's warranty ranging from 1 to 3 years. Question : Can I connect a soundbar to my smartphone or tablet? Ans : Yes, many soundbars support Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to wirelessly stream audio from your mobile devices. Question : Do I need a separate subwoofer with a soundbar? Ans : It depends on your preference and the soundbar model. Some soundbars come with built-in subwoofers, while others may require a separate subwoofer for enhanced bass. Question : How do I mount a soundbar on the wall? Ans : Many soundbars come with mounting brackets and instructions for wall installation. Follow the provided guidelines carefully, or consult a professional if needed.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

