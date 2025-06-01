Bringing summer holiday offers to you: Best selling printers at up to 30% off for

Amazon is bringing big discounts on printers to help you and/or kids prepare well for their holiday homework. I remember the hassle of getting the last minute prints late at night and always thought that having a printer would solve that problem. But I always got stuck with making a choice. To prevent that confusion for anyone else, this article lists the reliable printer models. Colour prints, monochrome prints, MFP, you name it and the list has it. Go through this and see if any of these options make sense.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is a cost-efficient, Wi-Fi enabled all-in-one printer that’s perfect for students handling frequent assignments or projects. With its refillable ink tank system, it prints more pages at a much lower cost. The compact design saves space in shared rooms or study desks, and mobile printing support adds extra convenience. Spill-free refills and hassle-free maintenance make it a dependable tool for daily academic use.

Specifications Functionality Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, Epson Smart Panel App Printing Technology Heat-Free Ink Tank System Print Yield Up to 4,500 pages (black) / 7,500 pages (colour) Refill System Spill-free bottle refilling system

The Canon Pixma MG2577s is a compact and budget-friendly all-in-one inkjet printer, ideal for students with light print needs. It handles everyday tasks like assignments and document scans with ease. Manual duplex, USB connectivity, and high-resolution prints make it suitable for home setups. Though the cost per page is higher, it’s a practical option for occasional users who value reliability, simplicity, and sharp colour output on a tight budget.

Specifications Functionality Print, Scan, Copy (Flatbed) Connectivity USB Print Speed 8 ppm (Black), 4 ppm (Colour) Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Page Yield 180 pages per cartridge (PG-745/CL-746)

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 offers high-volume, low-cost printing—perfect for students managing heavy print loads. With Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app control, and borderless photo printing, it covers all study needs without hassle. Its ink tank system drastically reduces per-page costs, and the extra black ink bottles included boost long-term value. Ideal for group projects, reports, and everyday scanning or copying with consistent output and minimal maintenance.

Specifications Functionality Print, Scan, Copy (Wi-Fi enabled) Print Speed 8.8 ipm (Black), 5.0 ipm (Colour) Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi (borderless supported) Ink Yield 6,000 pages (Black), 7,000 pages (Colour) Control Canon PRINT app + Wireless Printing

The Epson EcoTank L130 is a compact, single-function ink tank printer ideal for students who need reliable and affordable colour printing. Its standout feature is A3 support, rare in this price range. This makes it useful for posters, charts, and creative projects. With a high resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi and spill-free ink refilling, it’s a low-maintenance option for occasional but high-quality home printing.

Specifications Functionality Print only (Color + A3 support) Connectivity USB 2.0 Print Speed 27 ppm (Black), 15 ppm (Colour) Print Resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Input Capacity Up to 50 sheets

The Brother DCP-T525W is a student-friendly Wi-Fi printer, offering impressive cost efficiency and wireless convenience. With a high-yield ink tank system and an extra black ink bottle included, it handles large print volumes without frequent refills. The flatbed scanner and copier make it useful for assignments, IDs, and forms. Free installation adds value, and the crisp print resolution supports everything from text-heavy notes to colour-rich charts.

Specifications Functionality Print, Scan, Copy (Wi-Fi Enabled) Print Speed 30 ppm (Black), 12 ppm (Colour) Print Resolution Up to 1200 × 6000 dpi Input Capacity 150 sheets Ink Yield 7,500 pages (Black), 5,000 pages (Cyan/Magenta/Yellow)

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 2606sdw is a powerhouse for home offices and small businesses. With wireless printing, auto-duplex, and a 40-sheet ADF, it handles daily tasks efficiently. The 5,000-page toner yield keeps running costs low, while the 25,000-page duty cycle supports heavy workloads. Easy navigation via a simple control panel and broad OS compatibility make it a reliable, user-friendly choice for high-volume black-and-white printing.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy (Laser Monochrome) Print Speed Up to 22 ppm Toner Yield 5,000 pages (Introductory) Input/Output Capacity 250-sheet input, 100-sheet output Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE

The Brother HL-L2321D is made for those who need fast, efficient, and cost-effective monochrome printing. Delivering 30 ppm and automatic duplex printing, it’s ideal for high-volume users. The 250-sheet tray reduces reloads, and its compact build fits well in home offices. With a 2,600-page toner capacity and reliable USB connectivity, this laser printer delivers professional-quality prints without fuss. This is perfect for students, professionals, and everyday printing tasks.

Specifications Functionality Print Only (Monochrome Laser) Print Speed Up to 30 pages per minute Print Resolution HQ1200 (2400 × 600 dpi) Input Capacity 250 sheets Connectivity USB

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S is a reliable all-in-one printer built for home and student use. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it supports mobile printing and offers a compact design ideal for small desks. Though not the fastest, it handles light tasks like documents and photos with decent colour accuracy. Its easy setup and access to Canon's mobile apps make basic printing, scanning, and copying straightforward for everyday academic needs.

Specifications Functionality Print, Scan, Copy (Inkjet, Colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Canon PRINT App Print Resolution Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Print Speed 8.0 ipm (Mono), 4.0 ipm (Colour) Input Capacity 60 sheets (A4)

Is an inkjet or laser printer better for students? Inkjet printers suit students needing colour prints and occasional use. They’re affordable upfront, but cartridges cost more long-term. Laser printers are faster and cheaper per page, better for high-volume B&W printing.

Does Wi-Fi connectivity matter in a home printer? Yes, Wi-Fi enables wireless printing from phones, tablets, and laptops without needing cables. It’s more convenient in shared or small spaces, and essential for students using multiple devices.

How important is print cost per page for home users? Very important. Lower per-page costs save money over time, especially with regular use. Inktank printers like EcoTank or MegaTank offer the lowest cost per print compared to cartridge models.

Should I prioritize compact size or paper capacity in a student printer? If space is tight, go compact. If you print often, a larger paper tray reduces interruptions. Some models balance both, offering space-saving designs with 100+ sheet input capacity.