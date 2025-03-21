Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best Value For Money
pTron Tangentbeat In Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic, Punchy Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Dual Pairing, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assist. & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Dark Green)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
boAt Rockerz 205 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 65ms), ENx Tech for Clear Voice Calls,30 Hours Playtime, ASAP Charge,10mm Drivers,Dual Pairing & IPX5(Active Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb Evolve Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Neckband Earphone, Rapid Charge, Dual Pairing, Magnetic earpiece,Voice Assistant with Mic (Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Kratos Vibez N5 Neckband Earphones, Exclusive Transparent Design, 4 Voice Modes for Calls, 25 Hrs Playtime, Smart Voice Assistance, HD Sound & Rich Bass,Bluetooth Earphones with Type C Fast Charging
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Kratos Vibez N1 Bluetooth Earphones with 13mm Drivers, Rich Music Experience, 10 Hours Playtime, Type C Fast Charging, Neckband Earphones with Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
pTron Tangent Flex Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless In-Ear Headphone with Mic, 38Hrs Playtime, 13mm Driver, Dual Device Pairing Wireless Neckband, Type-C Charge, Magnetic Buds & IPX5 Water Resistant (Bold Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
amazon basics Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband, IPX-6 Rated, Up to 42 Hours Playtime, Magnetic in Ear Earbuds, Voice Assistant, Dual Pairing (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Best Overall Product
Bouncefit Bluetooth Wireless Neckband, 35 Hours Continuous Playback Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Active Noise Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds with Mic Earphones (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Are you in the market for budget-friendly neckband Bluetooth headphones? Look no further! We've curated a list of the 8 best options available in India, all priced under 2000 rupees. Whether you're an avid music lover, a fitness enthusiast, or simply in need of a reliable audio companion, we've got you covered. From waterproof designs to advanced noise cancellation features, these headphones offer a range of functionalities to cater to your specific needs. Let's dive into the detailed product descriptions and comparisons to help you make an informed decision.
The Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones are designed for active users who demand a secure and comfortable fit during workouts. With IPX5 waterproof rating and advanced noise cancellation, these headphones provide a superior audio experience. The ergonomic design and long battery life make them an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Waterproof design
Advanced noise cancellation
Long battery life
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
pTron Tangentbeat In Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Mic, Punchy Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Dual Pairing, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assist. & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Dark Green)
The boAt Rockerz 205 Pro Bluetooth headphones offer a perfect blend of style and performance. With dynamic sound quality and a lightweight design, these headphones are ideal for extended wear. The built-in mic and control buttons allow for convenient hands-free calling and music control.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stylish design
Clear sound quality
Convenient control buttons
Reasons to avoid
Slightly shorter battery life
boAt Rockerz 205 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 65ms), ENx Tech for Clear Voice Calls,30 Hours Playtime, ASAP Charge,10mm Drivers,Dual Pairing & IPX5(Active Black)
The Zebronics Zeb-Evolve Wireless Blue headphones are known for their minimalist design and powerful sound output. With a comfortable neckband and magnetic earbuds, these headphones offer convenience and style. The multi-function button allows for easy control of calls and music playback.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Minimalist design
Powerful sound output
Convenient multi-function button
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
ZEBRONICS Zeb Evolve Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Neckband Earphone, Rapid Charge, Dual Pairing, Magnetic earpiece,Voice Assistant with Mic (Blue)
The Kratos N5 Earphones feature a transparent design and intelligent voice assistance for hands-free control. With high-definition sound quality and a tangle-free cable, these earphones are perfect for everyday use. The ergonomic ear tips ensure a comfortable and secure fit.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Unique transparent design
Intelligent voice assistance
Tangle-free cable
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
Kratos Vibez N5 Neckband Earphones, Exclusive Transparent Design, 4 Voice Modes for Calls, 25 Hrs Playtime, Smart Voice Assistance, HD Sound & Rich Bass,Bluetooth Earphones with Type C Fast Charging
The Kratos Bluetooth Earphones offer a seamless wireless experience with advanced Bluetooth connectivity. With intelligent voice assistance and a comfortable neckband design, these earphones cater to the needs of on-the-go users. The long-lasting battery ensures uninterrupted music playback.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Seamless wireless experience
Intelligent voice assistance
Long-lasting battery
Reasons to avoid
Limited color options
Kratos Vibez N1 Bluetooth Earphones with 13mm Drivers, Rich Music Experience, 10 Hours Playtime, Type C Fast Charging, Neckband Earphones with Voice Assistant & IPX4 Water Resistant
The pTron Tangent Bluetooth Headphone is designed for users who seek a balance of style and performance. With sweat-resistant technology and ergonomic earbuds, these headphones are perfect for an active lifestyle. The multi-function button allows for easy control of music and calls.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sweat-resistant technology
Ergonomic earbuds
Multi-function button
Reasons to avoid
Slightly shorter battery life
pTron Tangent Flex Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless In-Ear Headphone with Mic, 38Hrs Playtime, 13mm Driver, Dual Device Pairing Wireless Neckband, Type-C Charge, Magnetic Buds & IPX5 Water Resistant (Bold Blue)
The Amazon Basics Bluetooth Neckband offers a reliable and affordable option for everyday use. With hands-free voice assistance and magnetic earbuds, these headphones provide convenience and functionality. The built-in mic ensures crystal-clear calls and voice commands.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable option
Hands-free voice assistance
Crystal-clear calls
Reasons to avoid
Basic design
amazon basics Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband, IPX-6 Rated, Up to 42 Hours Playtime, Magnetic in Ear Earbuds, Voice Assistant, Dual Pairing (Black)
The Bouncefit Bluetooth Continuous Cancellation Earphones offer advanced noise cancellation and continuous playback for an immersive audio experience. With a comfortable neckband and secure ear tips, these earphones are perfect for long listening sessions. The built-in mic allows for seamless hands-free calling.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced noise cancellation
Continuous playback
Comfortable neckband
Reasons to avoid
Slightly higher price point
Bouncefit Bluetooth Wireless Neckband, 35 Hours Continuous Playback Battery, Fast Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, Low Latency, Active Noise Cancellation, Magnetic Earbuds with Mic Earphones (Black)
Top 3 features of the best budget Bluetooth neckband
|Best budget Bluetooth neckband
|Waterproof
|Noise Cancellation
|Battery Life
|Sound Quality
|Tangentbeat Bluetooth Headphones
|Yes
|Yes
|Up to 12 hours
|Dynamic
|boAt Rockerz 205 Pro Bluetooth
|No
|No
|Up to 8 hours
|Dynamic
|Zebronics Zeb-Evolve Wireless Blue
|No
|No
|Up to 10 hours
|Powerful
|Kratos N5 Earphones
|No
|No
|Up to 6 hours
|High-definition
|Kratos Bluetooth Earphones
|No
|No
|Up to 8 hours
|High-definition
|pTron Tangent Bluetooth Headphone
|Yes
|No
|Up to 10 hours
|Dynamic
|Amazon Basics Bluetooth Neckband
|No
|No
|Up to 8 hours
|Dynamic
|Bouncefit Bluetooth Continuous Cancellation Earphones
|No
|Yes
|Up to 12 hours
|Dynamic
Similar articles for you
Best headphones for 2025: Top 10 picks for unmatched sound quality and comfort from Sony, JBL, and more
Best budget friendly headphones in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior sound quality, comfort and durability
Best headphones in 2025: Sway to the tunes with the top 8 picks from big brands like Sony. boAt and others
Best neckband bluetooth headphones that provide comfort and great sound quality: Top 10 picks
Best boAt Bluetooth headphones: Check out our top picks for music, entertainment and more
Best Bluetooth headphones under ₹500: Top 5 options that are stylish, comfortable and perfect for everyday use
FAQs
Question : What is the battery life of the featured headphones?
Ans : The battery life of the featured headphones ranges from 6 to 12 hours, catering to different usage preferences and needs.
Question : Do the headphones offer noise cancellation?
Ans : Yes, some of the featured headphones offer advanced noise cancellation features for an immersive audio experience.
Question : Are the headphones compatible with Bluetooth 5.0?
Ans : Yes, select headphones in the list are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless wireless connectivity.
Question : Do the headphones have a built-in mic for hands-free calling?
Ans : Yes, most of the featured headphones come with a built-in mic for convenient hands-free calling and voice commands.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.