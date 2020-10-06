Budget smartphone Poco C3 with triple rear cameras launched at 7,499: Specs

Poco today launched the Poco C3 in India to capture the likes of the budget smartphone market and take on Realme, Samsung, Vivo in the sub-10,000 category.

Unveiled at the starting price of ₹7,499, Poco C3 comes with a slew of features such as a triple rear camera setup, an HD+ display, a large battery, and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone is also a tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia earlier this year.

Poco C3 price and availability in India:

Touted by the company as the most affordable phone by Poco, the Poco C3 comes in two storage variants. The 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage base model is priced at Rs. 7,499 and the higher model comprising 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage coms with a price tag of ₹8,999.

The device comes in three colour options: Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black.

The Poco C3 will be available on Flipkart from 16 October.

Poco C3 specifications:

One of the Poco C3's biggest highlights are its triple camera lens at the back of the phone. The set up houses 13 MP main lens, a 2 MP macro sensor, and a 2 MP depth sensor. Along with that, there is also a 5 MP camera for selfies.

Apart from that, the phone runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It supports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The expandable memory via a microSD card is up to 512 GB.

Moreover, the Poco C3 comes with 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB charging port. It houses a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Poco recently launched the Poco X3 which went on sale on yesterday. The new Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. This new chipset is an overclocked version of the another popular mid-range chipset Snapdragon 730G.

The Poco X3 gets a 120hz display with Reality flow. The device features a 6.67-inch display with a FullHD+ resolution and supports HDR 10.

The phone comes in three variants. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹16,999. The second variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at ₹18,499. The highest variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at ₹19,999

