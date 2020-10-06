Budget smartphone Poco C3 with triple rear cameras launched at 7,499: Specs

Apart from that, the phone runs on MIUI 12 for Poco, based on Android 10. It supports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The expandable memory via a microSD card is up to 512 GB.