French high-performance automobile maker, Bugatti has taken a leap into one of the most trending product ecosystems. The luxury carmaker has unveiled three new smartwatches . The company has introduced the new smartwatches in partnership with Austrian luxury smartwatch company Viita Watches.

Viita and Bugatti have selected the platform kickstarter.com where the watch can be bought exclusively for a limited amount of time. The company has priced all three smartwatches at €899 (roughly around ₹80,000).

View Full Image The Bugatti smartwatch will be available for a limited period.

Each of the new Bugatti smartwatch models offers multiple technical features which include 90 different sport modes, measurement of oxygen in the blood, acceleration, and specifically for the Bugatti watch a GPS tracking mode. The smartwatches run on Viita's own software.

The watches are made by hand and produced by a team of renowned IT and watch experts that use more than 1,000 individual parts to form the gadget. Bugatti claims that the watches represent the same engineering excellence as Bugatti’s own hyper sports cars.

The buyer also gets options to customize the watch. Bugatti provides a rubber wrist strap for comfort, or a bespoke titanium strap to complement the titanium theme of the case.

The Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Pur Sport, Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Le Noire and Bugatti Ceramique Edition One Divo editions can each be further customized with a unique bezel to reflect the customer’s personal style.

Features of the new Bugatti smartwatches

The bezel - located at the most exposed point on a watch – is milled from scratch-resistant ceramic to the smallest of tolerances, made possible by a precise CNC process. The bezels for all three models are made of scratch-resistant ceramic, finished by hand in a production process lasting 20 days. With the special key supplied, the customer can replace a bezel within one minute.

Forming the chassis of the smartwatch is the high-strength and hypoallergenic cover, forged from lightweight titanium.

The watch can also tell give the user details about cardiovascular recovery, training recommendations, biological age and stress level measurements. The GPS sensor has been especially developed for the Bugatti smart-watch for better accuracy. Wearers can record their lap times and acceleration values logged automatically by the GPS sensor.

Specifications of the smartwatches

Each smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 14 days between charges, made possible by a custom-built 445mAh power cell. The smartwatch comes with a 390x390 pixel LED touchscreen within a scratch-resistant housing of sapphire glass. The smartwatches come with a five-year warranty.

Stephan Winkelmann, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “At Bugatti we continue to drive innovation in leading-edge technologies, this is why we are excited about our new collaboration with VIITA Watches. We only select partners who match Bugatti’s benchmark levels of performance, high quality and design execution, with no room for compromise, as our customers expect nothing less than perfection. The Bugatti smartwatch line offers utmost luxury, bespoke software and features embedded in highest quality materials."

Martin Konrad, CEO of VIITA Watches, added: “We are a leader in luxury smartwatches biometric health data, and the Bugatti Chiron is a piece of genuine automotive brilliance. It was clear to me and our in-house experts that this level of sheer quality, attention to detail and engineering skill had to be reflected in the timepiece. Now, the Bugatti smartwatch is the equal for the wrist – right down to the last hidden screw."

