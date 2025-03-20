Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Western Digital Purple 2Tb Surveillance sata_6_0_gb Hard DriveView Details
₹5,899
View Details
₹3,829
View Details
₹1,719
ASUS Prime B450M-K II (AMD AM4 Socket for AMD Ryzen 5000/4000/ 3rd/2nd/1st Gen) DIMM Micro ATX Motherboard with M.2 HDMI/DVI-D/D-Sub SATA 6 Gbps 1 Gb Ethernet USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, BIOS FlashbackView Details
₹4,540
MSI B760M Bomber WiFi Motherboard, Micro-ATX - Supports 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel Core Processors, LGA 1700 - DDR5 Memory Boost 6400MHz/MAX, PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot, M.2 Gen4 SlotView Details
₹12,189
Building a PC has always been about crafting a machine perfectly suited to your needs. Now's the perfect time to make that dream a reality. We're talking significant discounts on all the essentials: CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, SSDs, and more. But it doesn't stop there.
You'll also find deals on key components like chassis and RAMs to complete your build. Whether you're a seasoned builder or just starting, this is your chance to snag top-tier parts at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on this opportunity to assemble a gaming rig, a content creation powerhouse, or simply a machine that exceeds your expectations.
Top offers for you:
Building a PC? Amazon's CPU deals are a must-see, with over 70% off! Grab Intel or AMD processors at prices you won't believe. Perfect for any build, from gaming powerhouses to efficient workstations. Get the heart of your new PC at a fraction of the cost. These savings won't last!
Best deals for you:
Ready to power up your PC build? Amazon's GPU deals are here, and they're huge. Over 70% off MSI, Gigabyte, and ASRock graphics cards means you can get top-tier performance without breaking the bank. Level up your gaming or creative projects with these incredible discounts. Don't wait, these offers won't last long!
Best deals for you:
Building your dream PC just got more affordable. Amazon is offering incredible deals on motherboards, with over 70% off top brands like MSI, ASUS, and Zebronics. This is your chance to get the foundation for your custom rig at a fraction of the cost. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers.
Best deals for you:
Speed up your PC build with Amazon's SSD deals! Score over 60% off top brands like WD and Seagate. Get lightning-fast boot times and load speeds for your new system. These discounts are perfect for any builder looking to boost performance without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers.
Best deals for you:
Building your dream PC? Boost performance with massive discounts on RAM! Get over 80% off top brands like AntSports, Consistent, and Dolgix. Upgrade your system with lightning-fast speeds and smoother multitasking. These deals are perfect for any builder looking to maximize their PC's potential.
Best deals for you:
Give your PC build the perfect home! Amazon's chassis deals are now live, with over 70% off. Find sleek and functional cases from AntValue, Ant Esports, and GEONIX. Whether you're after a minimalist look or a robust, airflow-focused design, these discounts make it easy to secure a quality chassis at an unbeatable price.
Best deals for you:
