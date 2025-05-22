Build your own PC with up to 60% off on CPUs, GPUs, and more: No cost EMI starting at ₹99

There’s something uniquely satisfying about building your own PC—choosing every component, from the CPU and GPU to the motherboard, chassis, SSD, and RAM, to fit your needs and style. Now, with up to 60% off on these essentials, that dream setup feels closer than ever. The latest processors and graphics cards promise smooth performance, while speedy SSDs and ample RAM keep everything running effortlessly. A sturdy, stylish chassis ties it all together. With no cost EMI starting at just ₹99, even the budget feels lighter. For anyone who enjoys tinkering or wants a machine that truly feels their own, this is a great moment to start building.

CPUs at over 60% off During the Amazon sale, CPUs from AMD and Intel are available at up to 60% off, making it a great time to build your own PC. As the “brain” of your computer, CPUs handle all processing tasks, from gaming to multitasking. Choose from powerful Ryzen and Core series processors to boost your system’s speed and performance.

GPUs at up to 60% off GPUs, or graphics processing units, handle all visual rendering in your PC, from gaming graphics to video editing and smooth multitasking. During the Amazon sale, top brands like Zebronics, NVIDIA, and ASUS offer GPUs at up to 60% off, making high-performance graphics more accessible. Enhanced frame rates, better visuals, and advanced cooling are now within reach for your build.

Motherboards at up to 60% off Motherboards from Zebronics, Consistent, and MSI are available at up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. Motherboards connect your CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage, forming the backbone of your PC build. Options include support for the latest Intel processors, DDR4 memory, multiple SATA and M.2 slots, and robust connectivity features. These brands offer reliable performance and compatibility for gaming, workstations, or everyday use

Chassis at up to 60% off Chassis from Ant, Zebronics, and Frontech are available at up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. These PC cases provide sturdy builds, efficient airflow, and stylish tempered glass panels. Options include pre-installed LED fans, cable management features, and support for various motherboard sizes, making them ideal for both gaming and professional PC builds.

SSDs at up to 60% off Experience lightning-fast performance with SSDs from GEONIX, WD, and Crucial, now at up to 60% off in the Amazon sale. These solid-state drives slash boot times and accelerate data transfers, giving your PC a noticeable speed boost. Choose from high-speed NVMe or dependable SATA options, all trusted for reliability and perfect for gamers, creators, and everyday users.

RAMs at up to 60% off Give your PC a serious speed boost with RAMs from Crucial and Consistent, now up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. More RAM means smoother multitasking, faster load times, and improved performance for gaming, editing, or everyday computing. These trusted brands offer reliable memory options compatible with a wide range of systems, making upgrades simple and effective.

