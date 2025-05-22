Build your own PC with up to 60% off on CPUs, GPUs, and more: No cost EMI starting at ₹99

Build your own PC with up to 60% off on CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, and more. No cost EMI options start at just 99, making high-performance custom builds more affordable. Top brands and the latest components are included in the sale.

Bharat Sharma
Published22 May 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Upgrade your dream setup—unbeatable deals on PC parts and easy EMI make building your own powerhouse more affordable than ever
Upgrade your dream setup—unbeatable deals on PC parts and easy EMI make building your own powerhouse more affordable than ever

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Intel Core I5 12400F 12 Gen Generation Desktop Pc Processor 6, CPU with 18Mb Cache and Up to 4.40 Ghz Clock Speed Ddr5 and Ddr4 Ram Support Lga 1700 Socket, Micro ATXView Details...

₹9,099

...
Get This

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X 3D Desktop Processor with Integrated Radeon Graphic, 8 cores 16 Threads, 96MB Cache, Base clock 4.7 GHz Up to 5.2 GHz AM5 Socket system memory DDR5 Up to 5600 MT/s - 100-100001084WOFView Details...

₹49,459

...
Get This

AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 5 5500 Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads 19 MB Cache 3.6 GHz Upto 4.2 GHz AM4 Socket 500 Series Chipset (100-100000457BOX)View Details...

₹7,219

...
Get This

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Desktop Processor with Integrated Radeon Graphics, 16 cores 32 Threads 128MB Cache Base Clock 4.3 GHz Up to 5.7GHz AM5 Socket System Memory DDR5 Up to 5600 MT/s - 100-100000719WOFView Details...

₹74,069

...
Get This

AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads 19 MB Cache 3.6 GHz Upto 4.6 GHz AM4 Socket (100-100001488BOX)View Details...

₹13,259

...
Get This
View More...

There’s something uniquely satisfying about building your own PC—choosing every component, from the CPU and GPU to the motherboard, chassis, SSD, and RAM, to fit your needs and style. Now, with up to 60% off on these essentials, that dream setup feels closer than ever. The latest processors and graphics cards promise smooth performance, while speedy SSDs and ample RAM keep everything running effortlessly. A sturdy, stylish chassis ties it all together. With no cost EMI starting at just 99, even the budget feels lighter. For anyone who enjoys tinkering or wants a machine that truly feels their own, this is a great moment to start building.

CPUs at over 60% off

During the Amazon sale, CPUs from AMD and Intel are available at up to 60% off, making it a great time to build your own PC. As the “brain” of your computer, CPUs handle all processing tasks, from gaming to multitasking. Choose from powerful Ryzen and Core series processors to boost your system’s speed and performance.

Best deals for you:

GPUs at up to 60% off

GPUs, or graphics processing units, handle all visual rendering in your PC, from gaming graphics to video editing and smooth multitasking. During the Amazon sale, top brands like Zebronics, NVIDIA, and ASUS offer GPUs at up to 60% off, making high-performance graphics more accessible. Enhanced frame rates, better visuals, and advanced cooling are now within reach for your build.

Best deals for you:

Motherboards at up to 60% off

Motherboards from Zebronics, Consistent, and MSI are available at up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. Motherboards connect your CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage, forming the backbone of your PC build. Options include support for the latest Intel processors, DDR4 memory, multiple SATA and M.2 slots, and robust connectivity features. These brands offer reliable performance and compatibility for gaming, workstations, or everyday use

Best deals for you:

Chassis at up to 60% off

Chassis from Ant, Zebronics, and Frontech are available at up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. These PC cases provide sturdy builds, efficient airflow, and stylish tempered glass panels. Options include pre-installed LED fans, cable management features, and support for various motherboard sizes, making them ideal for both gaming and professional PC builds.

Best deals for you:

SSDs at up to 60% off

Experience lightning-fast performance with SSDs from GEONIX, WD, and Crucial, now at up to 60% off in the Amazon sale. These solid-state drives slash boot times and accelerate data transfers, giving your PC a noticeable speed boost. Choose from high-speed NVMe or dependable SATA options, all trusted for reliability and perfect for gamers, creators, and everyday users.

Best deals for you:

RAMs at up to 60% off

Give your PC a serious speed boost with RAMs from Crucial and Consistent, now up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. More RAM means smoother multitasking, faster load times, and improved performance for gaming, editing, or everyday computing. These trusted brands offer reliable memory options compatible with a wide range of systems, making upgrades simple and effective.

Best deals for you:

Similar articles for you

Best external monitor for laptop: Top 10 picks to enhance productivity, gaming, and multitasking for every day use

Best premium gaming monitors: Top 10 picks from BenQ, Lenovo, Samsung and more for the pro gamers and esports players

Best touch screen monitors in 2025: Top 7 options for creative and professional use

Best SSD laptops for ultimate performance and speed: Top 10 options for your computing needs

Best all in one computers for work, creativity and everyday use: Top 8 picks from Lenovo, HP and more

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsBuild your own PC with up to 60% off on CPUs, GPUs, and more: No cost EMI starting at ₹99
MoreLess
FAQs
SSDs use flash memory for faster, quieter performance, while HDDs rely on spinning magnetic disks and are generally slower.
The CPU acts as the brain of your PC, handling all processing tasks, calculations, and instructions for smooth operation.
RAM allows your system to multitask efficiently, running multiple applications and games without slowdowns or crashes.
The motherboard connects and allows communication between the CPU, GPU, RAM, storage, and other components in your computer.
A GPU accelerates graphics rendering, delivering smoother visuals for gaming, video editing, and creative applications.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.