Build your own PC with up to 60% off on CPUs, GPUs, and more: No cost EMI starting at ₹99

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Intel Core I5 12400F 12 Gen Generation Desktop Pc Processor 6, CPU with 18Mb Cache and Up to 4.40 Ghz Clock Speed Ddr5 and Ddr4 Ram Support Lga 1700 Socket, Micro ATXView Details
₹9,099
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X 3D Desktop Processor with Integrated Radeon Graphic, 8 cores 16 Threads, 96MB Cache, Base clock 4.7 GHz Up to 5.2 GHz AM5 Socket system memory DDR5 Up to 5600 MT/s - 100-100001084WOFView Details
₹49,459
AMD 5000 Series Ryzen 5 5500 Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads 19 MB Cache 3.6 GHz Upto 4.2 GHz AM4 Socket 500 Series Chipset (100-100000457BOX)View Details
₹7,219
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Desktop Processor with Integrated Radeon Graphics, 16 cores 32 Threads 128MB Cache Base Clock 4.3 GHz Up to 5.7GHz AM5 Socket System Memory DDR5 Up to 5600 MT/s - 100-100000719WOFView Details
₹74,069
AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT Desktop Processor 6 cores 12 Threads 19 MB Cache 3.6 GHz Upto 4.6 GHz AM4 Socket (100-100001488BOX)View Details
₹13,259
There’s something uniquely satisfying about building your own PC—choosing every component, from the CPU and GPU to the motherboard, chassis, SSD, and RAM, to fit your needs and style. Now, with up to 60% off on these essentials, that dream setup feels closer than ever. The latest processors and graphics cards promise smooth performance, while speedy SSDs and ample RAM keep everything running effortlessly. A sturdy, stylish chassis ties it all together. With no cost EMI starting at just ₹99, even the budget feels lighter. For anyone who enjoys tinkering or wants a machine that truly feels their own, this is a great moment to start building.
During the Amazon sale, CPUs from AMD and Intel are available at up to 60% off, making it a great time to build your own PC. As the “brain” of your computer, CPUs handle all processing tasks, from gaming to multitasking. Choose from powerful Ryzen and Core series processors to boost your system’s speed and performance.
Best deals for you:
GPUs, or graphics processing units, handle all visual rendering in your PC, from gaming graphics to video editing and smooth multitasking. During the Amazon sale, top brands like Zebronics, NVIDIA, and ASUS offer GPUs at up to 60% off, making high-performance graphics more accessible. Enhanced frame rates, better visuals, and advanced cooling are now within reach for your build.
Best deals for you:
Motherboards from Zebronics, Consistent, and MSI are available at up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. Motherboards connect your CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage, forming the backbone of your PC build. Options include support for the latest Intel processors, DDR4 memory, multiple SATA and M.2 slots, and robust connectivity features. These brands offer reliable performance and compatibility for gaming, workstations, or everyday use
Best deals for you:
Chassis from Ant, Zebronics, and Frontech are available at up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. These PC cases provide sturdy builds, efficient airflow, and stylish tempered glass panels. Options include pre-installed LED fans, cable management features, and support for various motherboard sizes, making them ideal for both gaming and professional PC builds.
Best deals for you:
Experience lightning-fast performance with SSDs from GEONIX, WD, and Crucial, now at up to 60% off in the Amazon sale. These solid-state drives slash boot times and accelerate data transfers, giving your PC a noticeable speed boost. Choose from high-speed NVMe or dependable SATA options, all trusted for reliability and perfect for gamers, creators, and everyday users.
Best deals for you:
Give your PC a serious speed boost with RAMs from Crucial and Consistent, now up to 60% off during the Amazon sale. More RAM means smoother multitasking, faster load times, and improved performance for gaming, editing, or everyday computing. These trusted brands offer reliable memory options compatible with a wide range of systems, making upgrades simple and effective.
Best deals for you:
