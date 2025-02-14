Hello User
Bumper Discounts on TVs! Savings of up to 70% on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Bumper Discounts on TVs! Savings of up to 70% on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Amit Rahi

Bumper discounts on top TVs with up to 70% off leading brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Grab the best deals on high-quality televisions for a limited time. Upgrade your home entertainment experience now with massive savings on the latest models and features!

Save big on top TV brands – up to 70% off for a limited time.
Product

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE77AKLXL (Black)

Samsung 139 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03BAKLXL (Black)

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55CUE60AKLXL (Black)

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q60DAULXL (Black)

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CU8570ULXL (Titan Grey)

LG 139 cms (55 inches) Objet Collection LX1 Posé Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLEDevo TV 55LX1QPSA (Beige)

LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart NanoCell TV 55NANO73SQA (Ashed Blue)

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

LG 139 cm (55 inches) QNED-75 Year 2024 Edition 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Smart WebOS QNED TV 55QNED75SRA (Black)

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B3PSA (Black)

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA (Black)

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ576BPSA (Ceramic Black)

LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black)

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-55S30B (Black)

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X80L (Black)

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 7 4K Ultra HD AI Smart Mini LED Google TV K-55XR70 (Black)

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black)

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25 (Black)

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-65X90L (Black)

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30 (Black)

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

MI 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)

Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black)

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

Xiaomi 165 cm (65 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L65M8-A2IN (Black)

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN (Black)

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

Mi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L50MA-AUIN (Black)

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black)

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro QLED Series Smart Google TV L55MA-SIN (Black)

Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Android Smart LED TV X65 with Dolby Vision & 30W Dolby Audio (Black)

TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV 55C835 (Black)

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 55C755 (Black)

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B (Black)

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5500AF (Black)

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro (Black)

TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV 32S5500 (Black)

TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 98P745 (Black)

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black)

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV AR55AR2851QD (Metallic Grey)

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)

acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black)

acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

Acer 80 cm(32 inches) Advanced N Series Standard LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)

Acer 127 cm (50 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDPRO (Black)

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDPRO (Black)

acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2841FDFL (Black)

Get high-definition TV screens, smart features, and seamless connectivity from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL, and Acer during the Amazon Sale. Stream your favourite apps easily with user-friendly operating systems and never miss a moment of your must-watch shows. With discounts of up to 76% off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Don’t miss out on this limited-time chance to grab the latest models and save big while enhancing your viewing experience. Take advantage of these offers and enjoy cinema-quality entertainment at home.

Samsung TVs are up to 37% off during Amazon Sale

Samsung TVs are known for their high-quality display panels and smart features. Powered by TizenOS, these TVs include all streaming apps, so you can catch up on your favourite shows. Grab them during the Amazon Sale with up to 37% off.

LG TVs are available at up to 63% off on Amazon

LG TVs offer stunning visuals and immersive sound quality, ensuring a remarkable viewing experience. With smart features and a sleek design, these TVs provide seamless connectivity to all your favourite streaming apps. Enjoy unbeatable savings during the sale, with discounts of up to 63% off.

Save up to 44% on Sony TVs

Sony TVs are celebrated for their brilliant picture quality and advanced features that elevate your entertainment. With intuitive smart functions and effortless streaming of your favourite programmes, these TVs promise an engaging viewing experience. Don’t miss out on savings of up to 44% off during this Amazon sale.

Get 63% off on Xiaomi TVs at the Amazon Sale

Xiaomi TVs combine innovative technology with exceptional value, delivering crisp visuals and reliable performance. Their user-friendly smart interface ensures easy access to all your favourite shows. Take advantage of the sale and transform your home entertainment experience with discounts of up to 63% off.

Grab up to 76% off on TCL TV

TCL TVs feature cutting-edge display technology and dynamic smart functions for an immersive viewing experience. With robust connectivity and intuitive controls, these TVs bring your favourite content to life. Seize this opportunity to upgrade your entertainment space with discounts of up to 76% off.

Snag 60% off on Acer TVs during the Amazon Sale

Acer TVs deliver remarkable performance and a sleek design, ensuring a superb viewing experience. With advanced technology and user-friendly smart features, these TVs make streaming your favourite shows a delight. Seize the chance to enhance your home entertainment with savings of 60% off.

Similar articles for you

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 options from Sony, Samsung and more to transform your viewing experience

Best smart TVs in India 2024: Top 10 picks with advanced features and enhanced picture quality from LG, Samsung and more

Best TVs under 25000: Top 10 affordable options with smart features, stunning designs and more from top brands

Best 4K TV in 2025: Top 8 options with unmatched visuals and cutting edge features

Best TVs under 10000: Affordable home entertainment with top 9 options from brands like TCL, Acer, and more

FAQs

Question : Which TV brand best fits my viewing needs?

Ans : Consider factors such as display quality, smart functionality, and design preferences. Compare reviews on top brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung to decide.

Question : How do I decide on the ideal screen size for my room?

Ans : Measure your viewing distance and room dimensions, then compare with recommended screen sizes. Prioritise a comfortable viewing angle for optimal home entertainment.

Question : What smart features are essential for my lifestyle?

Ans : Identify features that suit your habits, such as voice control, streaming app integration, and connectivity options. Choose smart TVs that simplify media consumption.

Question : How can I compare discounts effectively during the Amazon Sale?

Ans : Examine the discount percentages, final prices, and product specifications. Use comparison tools and read customer reviews to ensure you secure the best deal.

Question : Which warranty terms should I prioritise for peace of mind?

Ans : Focus on warranty duration, coverage details, and after-sales service. Comprehensive warranties minimise repair costs and provide reassurance, ensuring long-term satisfaction with your purchase.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
