Bumper discounts on wearables like earphones and headphones during Amazon Great Summer sale: Up to 70% off

Don't miss massive savings on wearable audio! The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers bumper discounts up to 70% on earphones and headphones. Upgrade your listening experience for less during this limited-time event. Find incredible deals on your favourite audio wearables now!

Bharat Sharma
Published4 May 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Up to 70% off - Upgrade your audio with bumper discounts on earphones, headphones, and smartwatches during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
Up to 70% off - Upgrade your audio with bumper discounts on earphones, headphones, and smartwatches during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)View Details...

₹5,099

...
Get This

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlackView Details...

₹3,489

...
Get This

boAt Storm Call 3 w/TBT Navigation, Daily Activity Tracker, DIY Watch Face Studio,700+ Active Modes, 1.83" (4.6 cm) HD Display Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women(Dark Blue)View Details...

₹999

...
Get This

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]View Details...

₹14,999

...
Get This

boAt New Launch Rockerz 650 Pro, Touch/Swipe Controls, Dolby Audio, 80Hrs Battery, 2Mics ENx, Fast Charge, App Support, Dual Pair, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Iris Black)View Details...

₹2,499

...
Get This
View More...

The Amazon Great Summer Sale presents a significant opportunity to save on wearable audio. Enjoy substantial discounts, up to 70%, on a diverse selection of earphones and headphones. This sale features notable brands such as Sennheiser, known for its audio fidelity, and boAt, popular for its stylish and accessible options, available during the Amazon Great Summer sale.

Explore the advanced technology of Sony's noise-cancelling headphones and the powerful sound of JBL. Consider the seamless integration offered by OnePlus and the sleek designs from Samsung. This Amazon event provides a practical way to upgrade your audio experience without exceeding your budget. We’ve also included smartwatches in this article to help you make the right choice.

Bank offers on wearables during Amazon sale

Payment & Cashback:

  • Amazon Pay ICICI Card: Prime members get 5% back, others 3% (not on EMI/Business).
  • Amazon Pay Later: 50 cashback on 199+ orders.

HDFC Bank Card Offers (Min. 5000 purchase):

  • Non-EMI: 10% instant discount up to 1250 on credit cards.
  • EMI (6+ months): 10% instant discount up to 1750 on credit/debit cards.

Additional HDFC Flat Discounts (EMI & Non-EMI, Credit/Debit):

  • 500 off on 24,990+ purchases.
  • 500 off on 49,990+ purchases.
  • 500 off on 74,990+ purchases.

How to Avail: Select the eligible card at checkout; no promo code needed.

Top offers for you:

JBL earphones and headphones, up to 50% off

Experience renowned JBL audio without the premium price tag during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Check out significant savings, up to 50%, on a wide selection of JBL earbuds and headphones. Whether you seek the convenience of truly wireless options or the powerful sound of over-ear designs, find your ideal listening solution for workouts, commutes, or relaxation, now at a more accessible price.

Best deals for you:

Sony earphones and headphones, over 50% off

Experience premium Sony audio for less during the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Discover discounts of up to 50% on their acclaimed range of earphones and headphones. This Amazon sale is the perfect opportunity to enjoy Sony's superior sound quality and innovative technology at a more accessible price. Explore the Amazon deals and find the ideal audio companion to elevate your listening enjoyment.

Best deals for you:

Skullcandy earphones and headphones, up to 70% off

Step into the world of Skullcandy and find your perfect audio match without the hefty price tag. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is currently showcasing their earphones and headphones with discounts reaching up to 70%. This Amazon sale means you can snag their signature bold designs and impactful sound, letting your personality shine through your music, all while keeping your wallet happy. Check out the Amazon deals and find the Skullcandy that speaks to you.

Best deals for you:

Sennheiser earphones and headphones, up to 50% off

Indulge in Sennheiser's renowned audio quality and comfort this Amazon Great Summer Sale, with discounts reaching up to 50%. This Amazon sale provides an intelligent way to experience their exceptional sound engineering without the usual high cost. Explore the Amazon deals and elevate your everyday listening.

Best deals for you:

BoAt earphones, headphones, and smartwatches - up to 70% off

Get ready for impressive savings on boAt earphones, headphones, and smartwatches! The Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering discounts of up to 70% across their audio range. It's a prime opportunity to snag your favourite boAt gear at significantly reduced prices. Upgrade your audio setup now while stocks last.

Best deals for you:

Boult earphones, headphones, and smartwatches - up to 70% off

Level up your tech without emptying your wallet! The Amazon Great Summer Sale features Boult earphones, headphones, and now smartwatches at impressive discounts of up to 70%. This Amazon sale is your chance to snag stylish and feature-packed audio and wearable tech without breaking the bank. Explore the diverse Amazon deals and find the perfect Boult companions to power your day and track your goals.

Best deals for you:

OnePlus earbuds and smartwatches, up to 45% off

Looking to upgrade your audio and stay connected? The Amazon Great Summer Sale has you covered with OnePlus earbuds and smartwatches now discounted by up to 45%. This Amazon sale offers a chance to tap into OnePlus's reputation for smooth performance and sleek design at a more accessible price. Discover the perfect pairing to enhance your daily routine and tech setup.

Best deals for you:

Samsung earbuds and smartwatches - up to 60% off

Unlock a seamlessly connected life with Samsung during the Amazon Great Summer Sale! Enjoy significant discounts, reaching up to 60%, on their intuitive ecosystem of earbuds and smartwatches. This Amazon sale is your chance to experience the harmonious pairing of Samsung's sleek design and smart technology, designed to work together effortlessly for your daily tasks and entertainment, all at a surprisingly accessible price.

Best deals for you:

More smartwatches for you

Explore a wide selection of smartwatches from popular brands. Discover the perfect wearable from Fastrack, Fossil, Amazfit, Huawei, Redmi, and Fire-Boltt to match your needs for fitness tracking, staying connected, and expressing your personal style.

Best deals for you:

FAQs
Truly wireless earbuds offer freedom of movement, portability, and often come with charging cases for extended battery life on the go.
Yes, most earbuds have built-in microphones for calls. Quality varies, with some offering noise cancellation for clearer communication.
Look for features like heart rate monitoring, GPS, step counting, sleep tracking, and specific workout modes relevant to your activities.
Smartwatches usually connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, allowing for data syncing and notification mirroring.
Yes, many modern smartwatches offer detailed sleep tracking, monitoring sleep stages and providing insights into your sleep quality.

First Published:4 May 2025, 04:00 PM IST

