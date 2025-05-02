Bumper offers on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 on coolers and fans: Grab up to 40% off on models from Orient, Havells and more

The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Day 2 is turning up the heat with some of the coolest deals on air coolers and fans. From high-performance desert coolers built for large spaces to compact tower coolers perfect for corners, the choices are vast, and the discounts are serious.

You’ll find up to 40% off on top-rated models from trusted brands like Orient, Havells, Crompton, Symphony, and more. Looking for something power-efficient? Grab the latest BLDC fans or go smart with app-enabled ceiling fans that come with remote control.

On top of that, buyers can enjoy extra savings through bank offers, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback. Here’s a quick rundown of the top air cooler and fan deals that are worth bookmarking.

Enjoy bank offers and exclusive savings on fans and coolers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

HDFC Bank users can avail up to ₹ 4500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases

4500 instant discount on credit card and EMI purchases SBI credit card and EMI transactions come with a 10% instant discount

RBL Bank offers a 7.5% instant discount on both credit card and EMI payments

One Card users can save up to ₹ 3500 instantly on credit card and EMI transactions

3500 instantly on credit card and EMI transactions No Cost EMI available across select payment methods

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 deals on coolers are live.

Amazon Summer Sale deals on desert coolers: Up to 50% off Beat the summer heat with powerful desert coolers now available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Top brands like Crompton, Symphony, Bajaj, and Havells are offering massive discounts on high-capacity models ideal for dry regions.

These desert coolers on Amazon deals are perfect for large spaces and deliver long-lasting airflow with honeycomb pads and water tanks above 50 litres. You can also grab bank offers like 10% off with SBI and up to ₹4500 off on HDFC cards, along with no-cost EMI options.

Personal air coolers at up to 40% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Looking for a compact cooling solution? Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 40% off on personal air coolers from trusted names like Symphony, Bajaj, and Orient. These models are ideal for small rooms, bedrooms, or workspaces, and come with features like honeycomb cooling pads, water level indicators, and low power consumption.

They’re easy to move around and perfect for daily use. With various bank offers and no cost EMI options, its a great time to grab smart air cooler deals on Amazon.

Tower coolers at up to 50% off on Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Tower coolers are seeing big price drops during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, with discounts of up to 50% on leading models from Crompton, Bajaj, and Havells. These space-saving coolers are perfect for urban homes, offering powerful air throw, multi-speed settings, and water-saving features.

Their sleek vertical design makes them ideal for corners or compact spaces. Shoppers can also make the most of additional bank offers like 10% off with SBI cards and no-cost EMI options.

Amazon Great Summer Sale deals are live on fans

Amazon Summer Sale deals on BLDC fans, up to 60% off BLDC fans, or Brushless Direct Current fans, are known for their energy efficiency, low noise, and longer lifespan compared to regular fans. They consume up to 60% less power, making them an excellent choice for cutting down electricity bills during peak summer months.

During the Amazon Sale 2025, these fans are available at up to 60% off. Top brands like Atomberg, Crompton, and Havells are part of the sale. You can also get extra savings through bank offers, no-cost EMIs, and cashback deals.

Decorative fans at up to 50% off during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Give your living space a stylish spin with decorative fans now selling at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. These fans are more than just cooling appliances — they double up as elegant home decor pieces, blending functionality with design.

From sleek wooden finishes to modern metallic touches, brands like Orient, Crompton, and Havells have eye-catching options on offer. Apart from heavy discounts, you can also take advantage of no-cost EMI and bank offers.

Smart fans at up to 60% off during Amazon Sale 2025 Smart fans are now available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. These fans are designed to offer comfort with convenience, you can control them using your smartphone, voice assistants, or remote. With features like scheduling, speed control, and energy-saving BLDC motors, smart fans from brands like Atomberg, Orient, and Havells are perfect for modern homes. The Amazon Great Summer Sale also brings additional bank offers and EMI options, making it easier to bring home smarter cooling solutions at a much lower cost.

Amazon Summer Sale deals on pedestal fans: Up to 50% off Pedestal fans are going at up to 50% off during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025. If you're looking for portable cooling that can be moved room to room, this is a great time to buy. The sale includes high-speed, low-noise models with adjustable height, oscillation, and remote control from top brands like Crompton, Usha, and Havells.

Along with big price cuts, there are also no cost EMI options and extra bank discounts to make these deals on fans even better.

